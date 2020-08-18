|.
|.
|
Mauritius arrests captain of ship in oil spill: police
by Staff Writers
Port Louis, Mauritius (AFP) Aug 18, 2020
Mauritian authorities on Tuesday arrested the Indian captain of a Japanese-owned ship which ran aground off the island nation's coast, spewing tonnes of oil into pristine waters, police said.
"We arrested the captain and his second-in command today. They were taken to court on a provisionary charge. The investigation continues from tomorrow with the interrogation of other crew members," said spokesman Inspector Shiva Coothen.
The captain, an Indian citizen, and his deputy, who is from Sri Lanka, were charged under the piracy and maritime violence act and will reappear in court on August 25.
The MV Wakashio ran aground on a coral reef on July 25 and began oozing oil more than a week later, spilling more than 1,000 tonnes into powder-blue waters.
Authorities have yet to reveal why the ship, which was making its way from Singapore to Brazil, had come so close to the island.
Japan experts head to Mauritius for oil spill clean-up
"The oil leak from the stranded ship has caused severe damage to the people of Mauritius, the economy of which largely relies on tourism and the beautiful ocean," environment ministry official Yukihiro Haisa told reporters before the departure.
"I am terribly distressed."
Six members of the team are travelling to Mauritius from Japan, with the leader of the group joining from New York.
Haisa said the government of Mauritius has asked the team to assess the leak's impact on local coral reefs.
The Japanese-owned MV Wakashio ran aground on a coral reef on July 25 and began leaking oil more than a week later, spilling over 1,000 tonnes and threatening a protected marine park boasting mangrove forests and endangered species.
"We would like to apply our technical skills to help clean the oil-covered mangrove forests," said Noriaki Sakaguchi, an environmental expert at the Japan International Cooperation Agency.
"Once damaged, it will take a long time for an ecological system to recover," he said.
The team is bringing 20 boxes of special oil-absorbent materials capable of soaking up 1,200 litres (265 gallons) of oil in total.
The material has been donated by Tokyo-based company M-TechX and was used in an oil leak accident in Japan last year.
"I would like to see how we can use the absorbent material to clean the coastal area and the forests' complex root structure tainted by oil," Haisa said.
Tokyo has already dispatched one team of six experts, including a coastguard and diplomats, to aid in the response.
Both the Mauritian and Japanese governments have come under fire for not doing more immediately to prevent a large-scale spill.
Mauritian authorities on Tuesday arrested the Indian captain of the ship.
In a statement on Wednesday, ship operator Mitsui OSK Lines said it was "doing everything possible" to help the vessel's owner Nagashiki Shipping and specialist teams mitigate the spill.
"MOL deplores any incident of oil pollution and continues to offer support to all involved," the statement said.
It added that the firm has sent equipment to help recover oil from the sea and shore, which is expected to arrive on August 21, and plans to dispatch a second team of specialists later in the month.
Officials have yet to reveal why the ship, which was making its way from Singapore to Brazil, came so close to the island, which is now reeling from ecological disaster.
The boat had been carrying 4,000 tonnes of oil, and salvage crews managed to pump some 3,000 tonnes out of the bulk carrier before it split in two on Sunday, preventing a much larger environmental catastrophe.
Rowers dredge waste in days-long Hungary race
Zahony, Hungary (AFP) Aug 13, 2020
The 150-odd competitors meeting on the banks of Hungary's second largest river carried somewhat unusual equipment for a boat race - protective gloves, rubber boots and large bags. Their challenge was to collect as much rubbish as possible from the Tisza, in the northeast of the country on the Ukrainian border, navigating it on rafts, built themselves from trash, for nine days. "Every year since 2013, we start again where we left off the previous season," said competition organiser Attila Molnar ... read more
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.