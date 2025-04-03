Nepal capital chokes as wildfires rage

Experts say that widespread wildfires, fuelled by an exceptionally dry winter and stagnant atmospheric conditions, have caused the thick and throat-burning smog to cover the Kathmandu valley.
Levels of PM2.5 pollutants -- cancer-causing microparticles that enter the bloodstream through the lungs -- registered above 178 micrograms per cubic metre on Thursday, according to Swiss monitoring firm IQAir.
A reading above 15 in a 24-hour period is considered unhealthy by the World Health Organization (WHO), and IQAir ranked Kathmandu the world's most polluted city.
The Himalayan nation sees a spate of wildfires annually, usually beginning in March, but their number and intensity have worsened in recent years, with climate change leading to drier winters.
"The prevailing dry conditions have significantly increased the frequency of forest fires across the country, further worsening air pollution," Khushboo Sharma, an air pollution analyst at the Kathmandu-based International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development(ICIMOD) told AFP.
"This year, precipitation was exceptionally low, with hardly any rainfall, leaving forests dry and more susceptible to fire," she added.
Sharma said that stagnant meteorological conditions are also causing pollution to accumulate over the valley.
On social media, people complained of stinging eyes and itchiness because of the pollution.
Low visibility caused by the smog also disrupted flights at Kathmandu airport, sparking long delays.
"The mountain flights... as well as some other flights have been disturbed because of the pollution," said Rinji Sherpa, the airport's spokesman.
The health ministry issued a notice Wednesday requesting Nepalis to "avoid unnecessary travel" and to wear a mask when outside.
The government has also urged people to avoid construction and burning rubbish.
The Air Quality Life Index, issued by the University of Chicago, estimated that in 2024 air pollution stripped 3.4 years off the life of an average Nepal resident.
Related Links
Forest and Wild Fires - News, Science and Technology
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Like 'living in hell': Quake-hit Mandalay monastery clears away rubble
Lessons and liquids: buried alive in Myanmar's earthquake; Ceasefire declared
Chinese developer under scrutiny over Bangkok tower quake collapse
Sirens wail and families cry at Myanmar disaster site
Eco-friendly rare earth element separation: A bioinspired solution to an industry challenge
Kazakhstan discovers its 'largest' rare earths deposit
Scientists build novel quantum material from two extreme compounds
Metamaterials enable ultra-efficient mechanical energy storage
Kazakh lawmaker calls for regulation to protect Caspian Sea
Macron vows to defend science as host of UN oceans summit
Deep-dive dinners are the norm for tuna and swordfish, MIT oceanographers find
Deep sea mining impacts visible for 'many decades'
New model reveals global chain reaction behind ancient sea level surge
Denmark criticises 'tone' of Vance's Greenland comments
Vance says Denmark has 'under-invested' in Greenland
Putin calls dismissing U.S. interest in Greenland a 'profound mistake'
|
New insights reveal how social dynamics drove the rise of agriculture
Technology developed by MIT engineers makes pesticides stick to plant leaves
EU unveils plans to help wine sector; France says China grants delay over cognac duties
Hundreds of fungi species threatened with extinction: IUCN
Greek tourist islands hit by flash floods; 'Heartbreaking' floods swamp Australia's cattle country
Myanmar holds minute of silence for more than 2,000 quake dead
Nuclear monitoring data points to undersea landslide as cause of West Africa internet outage
Indonesia volcano spews ash as locals warned about air quality
DR Congo commutes death sentence against 3 Americans to life in prison
Guinea ex-dictator freed from jail after 2009 massacre pardon: junta
Sudan army chief says war will not end until RSF lays down its arms
DRC seeking 'safe exit' for southern African troops
Thailand rescue dogs double as emotional support
Colombia's lonely chimp Yoko finds new home in Brazil
Beijing simplifies marriages to encourage Chinese to wed
When did human language emerge?
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters