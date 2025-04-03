Earth Science News
FIRE STORM
 Nepal capital chokes as wildfires rage
Nepal capital chokes as wildfires rage
 by AFP Staff Writers
 Kathmandu (AFP) April 3, 2025

Nepal's capital was blanketed in acrid smog Thursday as wildfires across the country pushed air pollution levels to among the worst in the world.

Experts say that widespread wildfires, fuelled by an exceptionally dry winter and stagnant atmospheric conditions, have caused the thick and throat-burning smog to cover the Kathmandu valley.

Levels of PM2.5 pollutants -- cancer-causing microparticles that enter the bloodstream through the lungs -- registered above 178 micrograms per cubic metre on Thursday, according to Swiss monitoring firm IQAir.

A reading above 15 in a 24-hour period is considered unhealthy by the World Health Organization (WHO), and IQAir ranked Kathmandu the world's most polluted city.

The Himalayan nation sees a spate of wildfires annually, usually beginning in March, but their number and intensity have worsened in recent years, with climate change leading to drier winters.

"The prevailing dry conditions have significantly increased the frequency of forest fires across the country, further worsening air pollution," Khushboo Sharma, an air pollution analyst at the Kathmandu-based International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development(ICIMOD) told AFP.

"This year, precipitation was exceptionally low, with hardly any rainfall, leaving forests dry and more susceptible to fire," she added.

Sharma said that stagnant meteorological conditions are also causing pollution to accumulate over the valley.

On social media, people complained of stinging eyes and itchiness because of the pollution.

Low visibility caused by the smog also disrupted flights at Kathmandu airport, sparking long delays.

"The mountain flights... as well as some other flights have been disturbed because of the pollution," said Rinji Sherpa, the airport's spokesman.

The health ministry issued a notice Wednesday requesting Nepalis to "avoid unnecessary travel" and to wear a mask when outside.

The government has also urged people to avoid construction and burning rubbish.

The Air Quality Life Index, issued by the University of Chicago, estimated that in 2024 air pollution stripped 3.4 years off the life of an average Nepal resident.

Related Links
 Forest and Wild Fires - News, Science and Technology

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
FIRE STORM
South Korea's 'heartbreaking' wildfires expose super-aged society
 Andong, South Korea (AFP) Mar 28, 2025
 Walking with a cane, 84-year-old apple farmer Kim Mi-ja surveys the wreckage of her village, which was reduced to rubble and covered in ash by South Korea's worst wildfires. Kim built her house in Chumok-ri village herself when she first moved there from the city but, like most houses in the area, it was totally destroyed by the blazes that killed 28 people. "My heart feels like it's going to burst even now speaking about it," she told AFP. Wildfires tore through much of the southeast over t ... read more
FIRE STORM
Like 'living in hell': Quake-hit Mandalay monastery clears away rubble

 Lessons and liquids: buried alive in Myanmar's earthquake; Ceasefire declared

 Chinese developer under scrutiny over Bangkok tower quake collapse

 Sirens wail and families cry at Myanmar disaster site
FIRE STORM
Eco-friendly rare earth element separation: A bioinspired solution to an industry challenge

 Kazakhstan discovers its 'largest' rare earths deposit

 Scientists build novel quantum material from two extreme compounds

 Metamaterials enable ultra-efficient mechanical energy storage
FIRE STORM
Kazakh lawmaker calls for regulation to protect Caspian Sea

 Macron vows to defend science as host of UN oceans summit

 Deep-dive dinners are the norm for tuna and swordfish, MIT oceanographers find

 Deep sea mining impacts visible for 'many decades'
FIRE STORM
New model reveals global chain reaction behind ancient sea level surge

 Denmark criticises 'tone' of Vance's Greenland comments

 Vance says Denmark has 'under-invested' in Greenland

 Putin calls dismissing U.S. interest in Greenland a 'profound mistake'
FIRE STORM
New insights reveal how social dynamics drove the rise of agriculture

 Technology developed by MIT engineers makes pesticides stick to plant leaves

 EU unveils plans to help wine sector; France says China grants delay over cognac duties

 Hundreds of fungi species threatened with extinction: IUCN
FIRE STORM
Greek tourist islands hit by flash floods; 'Heartbreaking' floods swamp Australia's cattle country

 Myanmar holds minute of silence for more than 2,000 quake dead

 Nuclear monitoring data points to undersea landslide as cause of West Africa internet outage

 Indonesia volcano spews ash as locals warned about air quality
FIRE STORM
DR Congo commutes death sentence against 3 Americans to life in prison

 Guinea ex-dictator freed from jail after 2009 massacre pardon: junta

 Sudan army chief says war will not end until RSF lays down its arms

 DRC seeking 'safe exit' for southern African troops
FIRE STORM
Thailand rescue dogs double as emotional support

 Colombia's lonely chimp Yoko finds new home in Brazil

 Beijing simplifies marriages to encourage Chinese to wed

 When did human language emerge?
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.