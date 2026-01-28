Earth Science News
DEMOCRACY
 Nepal says election preparations on track for March 5

Nepal says election preparations on track for March 5

by AFP Staff Writers
 Kathmandu Jan 28, 2026

Nepal's Election Commission said Wednesday it is ready to hold elections as planned, despite concerns over weather conditions in high-altitude Himalayan regions when the vote takes place on March 5. The poll follows deadly anti-corruption protests in September that toppled the previous government, prompting an accelerated election schedule and an unusual early-year date for voting. "As of today, we are prepared to conduct the election in all locations," the commission's assistant spokesman, Prakash Nyaupane, told AFP, saying logistical, administrative and security arrangements were progressing as planned. The elections were called after an interim government was formed to guide the nation of 30 million people following the resignation of veteran leader KP Sharma Oli. Former chief justice Sushila Karki, 73, is serving as interim prime minister until the vote. Nyaupane said the commission had consulted with political parties about the date, and "there is no alternative to this." "If we do not hold the elections on March 5, it will invite more trouble." Nepal, home to eight of the world's 10 highest peaks including Mount Everest, faces particular challenges as many high-altitude areas may be snowbound that early in the year. Previous elections have typically been held in November, when the weather is milder. "We are moving ahead with preparations to hold the elections in all districts," Nyaupane said, adding that helicopters will be used in five high-altitude districts for voting logistics. "It is a challenge for us if the climate is not favourable in Himalayan districts." There are about 18.9 million eligible voters, including more than 800,000 first-time voters, who could cast ballots in 10,967 polling booths. The elections will determine the makeup of the 275-seat House of Representatives, the lower chamber of parliament, with 165 members chosen in a direct vote and 110 through party lists. A total of 3,406 candidates have registered their names for the direct seats, according to the commission. Related Links
 Democracy in the 21st century at TerraDaily.com
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
DEMOCRACY
HK uses old speeches to try democracy activists; California to probe TikTok on censorship allegations
 Hong Kong (AFP) Jan 26, 2026
 A Hong Kong court heard recordings of defiant anti-Beijing speeches, some dating back nearly three decades, as prosecutors presented their case on Monday against two democracy activists facing national security charges. The Chinese city used to hold annual candlelight vigils to mark Beijing's deadly crackdown on demonstrators in and around Tiananmen Square on June 4, 1989, but those events have been banned in recent years. Lee Cheuk-yan and Chow Hang-tung, who organised vigils as leaders of the ... read more
DEMOCRACY
Climate change fuels disasters, but deaths don't add up

 Rescue operations end with 6 missing in New Zealand landslide

 Hong Kong ferry disaster ruled 'unlawful killing' after 13 years

 China factory explosion death toll rises to 9
DEMOCRACY
China starts large scale production of T1000 carbon fiber

 Plastics everywhere, and the myth that made it possible

 Smartphone kit offers low cost on site radiation dose checks

 Autonomous AI network boosts materials discovery efficiency
DEMOCRACY
US finalizes rule for deep-sea mining beyond its waters

 Trump vows to relaunch Egypt-Ethiopia talks on dam row

 UN report warns world is entering era of global water bankruptcy

 Long-awaited first snowfall brings relief to water-scarce Kabul
DEMOCRACY
Solar cycles seen in Antarctic fast ice history

 What are Russia and China doing in the Arctic?

 In Greenland, locals fed up with deals done over their heads

 Greenlanders doubtful over Trump resolution
DEMOCRACY
'Our children are next' fear Kenyans as drought wipes out livestock

 Warming trend to intensify crop droughts across Europe and beyond

 How the EU and Mercosur agro-powerhouse Brazil differ on pesticides

 Ticking time bomb: Some farmers report as many as 70 tick encounters over a 6-month period
DEMOCRACY
Death toll from floods rises in Mozambique, South Africa

 South Africa's Kruger park suffers 'devastating' damage from floods

 South Africa flood toll rises, large parts of Mozambique submerged

 Tunisia flood death toll rises to five, with four missing
DEMOCRACY
US military working with Nigeria as part of wider Islamic State pivot

 Nigeria turns illegal loggers, poachers into park rangers

 Women main victims of Sudan conflict abuses: minister to AFP

 Sudan army says breaks RSF siege on southern city Dilling
DEMOCRACY
China's birth rate falls to lowest on record

 Men's fashion goes low-risk in uncertain world

 To flexibly organize thought, the brain makes use of space

 Moroccan fossils trace ancient African branch near origin of Homo sapiens
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.