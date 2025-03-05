Earth Science News
FROTH AND BUBBLE
 New Delhi vows to flatten monster garbage pile in Indian capital
New Delhi vows to flatten monster garbage pile in Indian capital
 by AFP Staff Writers
 New Delhi (AFP) Mar 5, 2025

India's capital New Delhi has vowed to clear one of its largest trash piles by next year as part of a plan to eradicate unsightly landfills dotting the megacity's skyline.

Around 32 million people live in greater Delhi, where a slipshod approach to waste management has left numerous landfills with garbage piled up to 60 metres (200 feet) high and visible from miles away.

Regular spot fires during the capital's long and intense summer see the trash mounds turn into toxic conflagrations spilling dangerous chemical fumes into nearby neighbourhoods.

Delhi environment minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa told reporters Tuesday that work was underway to process and dispose of waste at one of the city's biggest trash piles.

By the end of the year, waste at the Bhalswa dump on the city's northern outskirts "will be reduced to a point where it will no longer be visible" from a distance, he said.

"Our ultimate aim is to ensure that no new garbage mountains are formed," he added.

Local neighbourhoods around the Bhalswa landfill are home to thousands of Delhi's poorest residents who have migrated from grinding rural poverty in search of work.

Sirsa said the Bhalswa site would be cleared by March next year with similar remediation work to follow at Delhi's other two main garbage dumps.

According to last reported estimates from 2023, Delhi generates more than 11,000 tonnes of solid waste each day, according to official estimates in 2023.

More than four million tonnes of waste sit at the Bhalswa dump according to official estimates.

Untreated domestic waste burns in the landfills during the hot summer months, producing excess methane which further pollutes India's already smog-choked urban centres.

Related Links
 Our Polluted World and Cleaning It Up

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
FROTH AND BUBBLE
Albania slammed for inaction on 'toxic waste'
 Tirana (AFP) Mar 4, 2025
 Environmental groups on Tuesday denounced what they called silence of the Albanian authorities and lack of progress in an investigation into suspected toxic waste unloaded in the Balkan country. A total of 102 containers, believed to be filled with suspicious waste, were unloaded in the port of Durres from a Turkish-flagged container ship in November and taken to a "secure location", the authorities said. At the time, the Durres prosecutor's office said it had launched an investigation into "smu ... read more
FROTH AND BUBBLE
Aid group says 4,000 displaced by battle for key Myanmar port site

 ESA Red Cross alliance advances crisis response

 Israel halts humanitarian aid; 116 killed in Gaza since ceasefire

 Tens of thousands rally against leader of flood-hit Spain region
FROTH AND BUBBLE
China says plans to cut steel output amid overcapacity

 UN says new plastics pollution talks set for August

 Metal Produced in Space Returns to Earth for Testing

 Indonesian nickel producer to build $1.8 bn plant
FROTH AND BUBBLE
Indonesia seeds clouds to stem rainfall after capital floods

 In El Salvador, a river without fish feeds fear of mining

 Cooling La Nina expected to be 'short-lived': UN

 Ocean surges in Ghana displace 1,000
FROTH AND BUBBLE
PolyU and Global Team Harness Satellite Data to Decode Greenland Ice Sheet Melt

 Intense Atmospheric Rivers Can Partially Replenish Greenland Ice Sheet Loss

 Global sea ice cover hits record low in February as world continues hot streak

 Scientists establish link between Earth's orbital shifts and ice age cycles
FROTH AND BUBBLE
Plan B: Pakistan beekeepers widen pursuit of flowers

 China says to impose fresh tariffs on US agricultural imports

 FARMing with Data OpenET Introduces FARMS Tool to Aid Water Management

 Vietnam drags feet over 'urgent' pollution problem
FROTH AND BUBBLE
Schools reopen in Greece's Santorini as quake activity drops

 Rare tropical cyclone swirls off eastern Australia

 Heat from the Sun Linked to Seismic Activity on Earth

 Australia readies as cyclone veers towards eastern coast
FROTH AND BUBBLE
Orange Africa and Eutelsat Partner to Expand Satellite Internet in Africa and the Middle East

 Chad army leader's party wins overwhelming senate majority

 Ugandan army deploys to town in northeast DR Congo

 Jihadist ambush kills 11 soldiers in north Niger
FROTH AND BUBBLE
Earliest evidence of human habitation in rainforests uncovered

 Study reveals how rising temperatures could lead to population crashes

 Pentagon orders removal of pro-diversity online content

 The quest to extend human life is both fascinating and fraught with moral peril
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.