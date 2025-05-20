1 dead as rains choke India's tech capital; 1 dead, 3 missing in Argentina floods



by AFP Staff Writers



Bengaluru, India (AFP) May 20, 2025



Torrential rains have swamped parts of India's tech capital Bengaluru, killing at least one person, an official said, and exposing long-standing infrastructure failures in a city that has expanded at breakneck speed.

Rapid growth of the southern city dubbed India's Silicon Valley has left many waterways covered over or used as dumps, leading to water stagnating every year during heavy rains.

"Storm water drains are encroached upon, the drains are shallow and small, and they are filled with silt," chief minister of Karnataka state Siddaramaiah said late Monday.

"Instructions have been given to the municipal corporation multiple times to clear them, and work is still ongoing," he added.

Siddaramaiah said it was a "matter of sorrow that a woman lost her life" in Bengaluru, the state capital which is home to more than 10 million people.

The Times of India newspaper reported Tuesday at least three people had died.

India is hit by torrential rains and flash floods each year during the monsoon season, and experts say climate change is increasing their frequency and severity.

One dead, three missing in Argentina floods: authorities

Buenos Aires (AFP) May 19, 2025 - Rescuers in Argentina were searching on Sunday for three people missing in floods that killed one man and forced almost 2,000 to flee their homes, authorities said.

Heavy rain has pounded the capital Buenos Aires and the surrounding province, cutting off main roads, submerging fields and causing rivers to burst their banks.

The director of Civil Defense for Buenos Aires province, Fabian Garcia said Sunday in a radio interview that a missing man had been found dead, with three others still unaccounted for.

Garcia said 1,945 people had sought shelter in evacuation centers, and that "a very large number" of other residents had fled their homes to stay with relatives.

A storm that lasted until the early hours of Sunday dumped five times the usual May rainfall on the province, Cindy Fernandez from the National Meteorological Service told AFP.

The national and provincial governments launched emergency operations to dispatch rescue vehicles, as well as food, water and blankets to flood victims.

