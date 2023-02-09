Philippines' Marcos in Tokyo to sign defence, infrastructure deals

Marcos' trip comes a week after Manila announced a deal giving US troops access to another four bases in the country, and with Japan and the Philippines already in talks on a key defence pact.
The so-called Reciprocal Access Agreement (RAA) would allow the countries to deploy troops on each others' territory for training and other operations.
Japan, which invaded and occupied the Philippines during World War II, has recently inked similar pacts with Britain and Australia.
Marcos and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida are not expected to complete negotiations on the RAA deal immediately, but they will likely agree to measures aimed at speeding up military deployments for humanitarian assistance and disaster relief.
The two leaders are taking an incremental approach towards the RAA, probably to avoid provoking Beijing, Renato DeCastro, distinguished professor in the International Studies Department at De La Salle University in Manila, told AFP.
"Both countries are still very much aware that they have touched a sensitive nerve in China (by) creating the possibility of an Asian encirclement of China," DeCastro said.
In Beijing's view, "this might the beginning of an Asian NATO. Because you really have Asian countries strengthening and enhancing their security partnerships."
Before departing on Wednesday, Marcos called his trip to Japan an "essential" part of a drive to strengthen partnerships "with major countries in the region amid a challenging global environment".
He said he was "actively seeking" collaborations with Tokyo in areas including "agriculture, renewable energy, digital transformation, infrastructure, defence and security".
He and Kishida are expected to sign seven agreements covering those areas on a trip that will also see Marcos meet Japan's emperor on Thursday afternoon.
Worried about Beijing's growing assertiveness on Taiwan and bases in the disputed South China Sea, Manilla has been repairing ties with Washington that were fractured in recent years.
Given its proximity to Taiwan and its surrounding waters, cooperation from the Philippines would be key in the event of a conflict with China.
Japan last year announced a major defence overhaul, pledging to double defence spending to the NATO standard of two percent of GDP by 2027 and designating China the "greatest strategic challenge ever" to its security.
Japan is the Philippines' biggest diplomatic source of active development assistance, according to Manila, and its second-largest trading partner.
It is also the only country to have a bilateral free trade agreement with the Philippines.
Kishida is expected to affirm several loan agreements and extensions for Philippine infrastructure projects, including a $3 billion exchange of notes to finance major commuter rail projects.
Related Links
Global Trade News
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
US announces $85 mn aid, sanctions relief for quake-hit Turkey and Syria
World Bank to provide Turkey $1.78 bn for recovery after quake
'Waiting for our dead': Anger builds at Turkey's quake response
US says helping quake-hit Syria but not Assad
Automating the math for decision-making under uncertainty
Understanding laser accelerated electron radiation through terahertz emissions
Meta completes virtual reality deal after US court win
Rescuing small plastics from the waste stream
Engineers devise a modular system to produce efficient, scalable aquabots
Biosensors change the way water contamination is detected
Artificial sweetener as wastewater tracer
On the water with Myanmar's 'river cleaners'
More frequent atmospheric rivers hinder seasonal recovery of Arctic sea ice
Study details timing of past glacier advances in Northern Antarctic Peninsula
Giant iceberg breaks away from Antarctic ice shelf
Vast iceberg breaks off near UK Antarctic base
|
North Korea ruling party to hold key meeting on agriculture
Evolution of wheat spikes since the Neolithic revolution
In drought-stricken Ethiopia, the herders' heartache
After drought, winter rains revive Iraq's famed marshlands
Earthquake kills more than 4,800 in Turkey, Syria
Aleppo buries its dead as quake imperils cross-border aid to Syria
Ice cores show even dormant volcanoes leak abundant sulfur into the atmosphere
6.0-magnitude quake rocks southern Philippines
Two police officers, gendarme killed in western Mali attack: sources
At least 20 killed in second day of Somaliland clashes
DR Congo troops march in Goma to 'reassure' locals
Ethiopia PM holds first meeting with Tigray leaders since peace deal
People can tell whether they like a song within seconds, study finds
The chemistry of mummification - Traces of a global network
Superhighways of first Australians reveals a 10,000-year journey through the continent
Earliest evidence found of Neanderthals killing elephants for food
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters