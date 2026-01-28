Earth Science News
WEATHER REPORT
 Portugal storm death toll climbs, 450,000 without power

by AFP Staff Writers
 Lisbon (AFP) Jan 29, 2026

Storm Kristin has claimed five lives and left nearly 450,000 clients without power on Thursday, more than 24 hours after it barrelled through central and northern Portugal, authorities said.

The storm brought heavy downpours and strong winds, reaching speeds of up to 178 kmh (110 mph), on the night from Tuesday to Wednesday.

The fifth victim, whose death was announced on Thursday, was a 34-year-old man who died in the centre of the country "as a result of the severe weather," according to civil protection officials, who did not provide details.

Almost 450,000 customers were still without power early Thursday, mainly in the centre of the country, according to E-redes, the electricity distribution network operator.

The majority were in the Leiria district in central Portugal where the storm knocking down poles and high-voltage lines.

Rail services remained suspended on several lines, including Lisbon to Porto, according to the state-owned rail company.

Several schools in the central part of the country remained closed.

Firefighters in Leiria responded to dozens of calls Thursday morning related to minor flooding and damage to roofs, regional official Ricardo Costa told the Lusa news agency.

"Residents are calling for help because it's still raining, although not very heavily, but it's causing significant damage to homes," he added.

The Portuguese government said the storm had "caused significant damage across several parts of the country."

