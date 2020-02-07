. Earth Science News .
EPIDEMICS
Pranks and patience: passing the time on the Diamond Princess; as cases soar
 By Richard CARTER
 Tokyo (AFP) Feb 7, 2020

About 60 more coronavirus cases on Japan cruise ship: NHK
Tokyo (AFP) Feb 10, 2020 - Around 60 more people aboard the quarantined Diamond Princess cruise ship moored off Japan have been diagnosed with novel coronavirus, national broadcaster NHK said Monday, bringing the total number of infected to about 130.

Other local media also reported the new cases, but health ministry officials declined to comment.

The Diamond Princess has been in quarantine since arriving off the Japanese coast early last week after the virus was detected in a former passenger who got off the ship last month in Hong Kong.

When the boat arrived off Japan, authorities initially tested nearly 300 people for the virus of the 3,711 on board, gradually evacuating dozens who were infected to local medical facilities.

In recent days, testing has expanded to those with new symptoms or who had close contact with other infected passengers or crew, and several more cases were reported over the weekend.

Those who remain on the ship have been asked to stay inside their cabins and allowed only briefly onto open decks.

They have been asked to wear masks and keep a distance from each other when outside, and given thermometers to regularly monitor their temperatures.

The ship is expected to stay in quarantine until February 19 -- 14 days after the isolation period began.

The quarantine has made life on board the ship difficult, particularly for those in windowless interior cabins and a significant number of passengers who require medication for various chronic conditions.

The health ministry said Monday that around 600 people on board urgently needed medication, and around half received supplies over the weekend.

Health Minister Katsunobu Kato told reporters that discussions were ongoing about how to increase testing capacity and also whether testing would take place after passengers are released from quarantine.

The World Health Organization confirmed in a tweet that newly diagnosed cases on the ship should not extend the length of the quarantine.

"The quarantine period of the #DiamondPrincess will come to an end on 19 February," the WHO said in a tweet.

"The period will be extended beyond the 19 Feb as appropriate only for close contacts of newly confirmed cases. They need to remain in quarantine for 14 days from last contact with a confirmed case."

On board the ship, news of the additional infections sparked worry for some, with passenger Yardley Wong tweeting "stress and high anxiety".

"I need to cry to get off the anxiety," she wrote.

Passengers also tweeted pictures of new supplies delivered to the quarantined passengers on Monday: wet wipes and heavy-duty filtration face masks.

There are 26 confirmed cases of the new virus in Japan apart from the infections on board the ship, among them citizens evacuated from Wuhan, the Chinese city where the outbreak emerged.

Tai chi, Bible study, karaoke and dancing with the "Dive Duo": that was the entertainment promised passengers when they boarded the Diamond Princess.

But an outbreak of the coronavirus has left 2,600 guests confined to their cabins and searching for ways to pass the time.

So, facing at least 14 days of quarantine in Japan's Yokohama, holidaymakers are coming up with innovative ways to quell the boredom as their dream cruise turns into a nightmare.

One Japanese passenger posted on Twitter that she had tried to prank the crew by greeting them wearing a seaweed face pack.

"I decided to put on a short comedy performance for the crew members delivering meals. I'm waiting for them with seaweed on my face... but I wonder when they are coming. Yesterday the lunch arrived at 3pm," she said, before delivering a crushing blow.

"Lunch arrived. My comic face didn't get any laughs."

Matt Smith, a 57-year-old passenger, told AFP that the cruise operators had gradually increased the TV options to stave off boredom for those trapped inside their cabins.

"They've always had some live TV channels and then some on-demand content movies and TV series. And since they announced the quarantine, they've added a number of live TV channels, they got them from around the world," he said.

One passenger enthusiastically tweeted: "I can't get enough of these crazy cake shows." But the choices were not to everyone's liking. "Also watched 'Dumbo'. Kinda boring for me," complained one passenger on Twitter.

- 'SOS... Corona beer' -

If you think being trapped in a cruise ship cabin is bad, imagine trying to entertain a six-year-old boy at the same time. That's the fate confronting Yardley Wong, who is also documenting the experience on social media.

She posted a picture of her son pulling up the sheets on his bed with the caption: "Playing hide-and-seek in a small cabin. #killtheboredom."

Another parent posted a picture of an "entertainment pack" for children, with crayons, colouring and a (play) face mask.

Sudoku, crosswords and word searches are also being provided, along with playing cards -- presumably patience for the solo traveller.

Others are finding entertainment in the most mundane of activities, like changing the sheets and doing the laundry, as well as making a careful choice of what to select for meals.

More recently, some passengers -- mainly those in inside cabins, without access to a balcony -- have been allowed up on deck under strict conditions.

Wong published a video of people dancing with joy as they frolicked in the sunshine, saying "I'm so excited, I just can't hide it" and "so nice to breathe fresh air."

Others have just been gasping for their favourite tipple as the mini-bar quickly runs dry.

British passenger David Abel, who has become a minor celebrity with his Facebook postings from the ship, implored the captain to personally deliver him a glass of whisky.

"I take Talisker, 10-year-old single malt, no ice, no water. It would be fantastic if that could be arranged," he laughed.

Another wag hung a sheet out of a cabin window, with the plea: "SOS, I need a Corona beer."

A more risque option emerged on Friday, as an adult webcam site announced it would be offering its services free to those on board "in an effort to keep their minds off of the coronavirus and to help with the boredom."


Coronavirus cases on Japan cruise ship treble to 61
 Yokohama, Japan (AFP) Feb 7, 2020
 Another 41 people on a cruise ship quarantined off Japan have the new coronavirus, the country's health minister said Friday, confirming more on board will now be tested for the illness. The newly diagnosed infections mean at least 61 people from the ship have contracted the virus, which has killed hundreds of people, most of them in China, and infected more than 30,000 on the mainland. Japanese authorities have so far tested 273 people on board the Diamond Princess, which was quarantined after
