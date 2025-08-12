Earth Science News
DEMOCRACY
 Report: Pentagon plans call for U.S. troops to put down civil unrest
Report: Pentagon plans call for U.S. troops to put down civil unrest
 by Mike Heuer
 Washington DC (UPI) Aug 12, 2025

Hundreds of National Guard troops might be stationed in two states and serve as a quick reaction force that could respond to riots and other civil unrest in U.S. cities.

Pentagon officials have created preliminary plans that would place 300 National Guard troops at a base in Arizona and another 300 at a base in Alabama, The Washington Post reported on Tuesday.

Each would serve as a "Domestic Civil Disturbance Quick Reaction Force" to quell violence during protests, riots and other forms of civil unrest, according to Pentagon documents that The Washington Post reviewed.

The units would be capable of deploying within an hour, with Arizona troops responding to unrest in locations west of the Mississippi River and the Alabama troops to locations east of the river.

Its costs could reach hundreds of millions if military aircraft and their crews are part of the reaction force, but using commercial air services would reduce those costs, according to the Pentagon documents.

If the Trump administration approves the creation of such a force, it would be able to move troops among states instead of relying on National Guard troops from each respective state.

The quick reaction force would not become active until 2027.

When asked for comment, an unnamed Pentagon official called the Defense Department a "planning organization" that "routinely reviews how the department would respond to a variety of contingencies around the globe," Fox News reported.

"We will not discuss these plans through leaked documents, pre-decisional or otherwise," the official said.

The documents were prepared by Pentagon policy chief Elbridge Colby for Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, according to Fox News.

Reports of the potential quick reaction force were made after Trump on Monday deployed 800 National Guard troops to Washington after declaring a crime emergency in the nation's capital, despite the fact that crime has gone down in recent years there.

He earlier deployed 4,000 California National Guard troops and 700 Marines to Los Angeles to protect federal buildings and Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents while they enforced federal immigration laws there in June.

The president also deployed thousands of troops to the nation's southern border to deter illegal crossings.

Related Links
 Democracy in the 21st century at TerraDaily.com

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
DEMOCRACY
UK police arrest hundreds for backing banned pro-Palestine group
 London (AFP) Aug 9, 2025
 Police in London arrested 466 people Saturday for supporting Palestine Action at the latest and largest protest backing the group since the government banned it last month under anti-terror laws. The Metropolitan Police said it had made the arrests, thought to be one of the highest number ever at a single protest in the UK capital, for "supporting a proscribed organisation". It also arrested eight people for other offences including five for alleged assaults on officers, though none were serious ... read more
DEMOCRACY
Italy's defence minister says Israel has 'lost humanity' on Gaza

 U.N. Security Council condemns Gaza war plans, 'inadequate' aid

 Portuguese navy boosts patrols after rare migrant landing

 US establishing migrant detention center at base near border
DEMOCRACY
Dangerous dreams: Inside internet's 'sleepmaxxing' craze

 China's leaders take aim at 'pointless' meetings and 'bureaucratism'

 UAF satellite facility to manage massive NASA data surge

 All five miners found dead after Chilean mine collapse
DEMOCRACY
Australia hails breakthrough in Vanuatu security talks

 Solomon Islands bars China and Taiwan from top Pacific summit

 England faces 'nationally significant' water shortfall

 Argentine scientists lead oceanographic expedition in the S. Atlantic
DEMOCRACY
Body of missing man found on melting glacier after 28 years

 Reindeer suffer as Finland swelters in record heatwave

 Greenland subglacial lake eruption reshapes surface ice landscape

 Turkey's glaciers fall victim to climate change
DEMOCRACY
Organic molecules help soil store water even in desertlike conditions

 France adopts law upholding ban on controversial insecticide

 Nigerian scientists await return of Egusi seeds sent to space

 Canada says 'disappointed' at new China canola duties
DEMOCRACY
Toll of India Himalayan flood likely to be at least 70

 Typhoon Podul pummels Taiwan

 Japan urges evacuations after rains leave several missing

 Earthquake alert system shows strong promise across Alaska
DEMOCRACY
Map Africa project to deliver continentwide geospatial data for 54 nations

 Malnutrition in Sudan's El-Fasher kills 63 in a week: health official

 Sudan's PM in Egypt on first foreign visit

 DR Congo-M23 talks taking longer than expected; ICC unseals Libya war crimes warrant
DEMOCRACY
Scrumped fruit shaped ape evolution and human fondness for alcohol

 Cold climate origins of primates challenge long held tropical forest theory

 Japan's World Cosplay Summit to escape summer heat in 2027

 4,000-year-old teeth record the earliest traces of people chewing psychoactive betel nuts
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.