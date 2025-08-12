Report: Pentagon plans call for U.S. troops to put down civil unrest

Pentagon officials have created preliminary plans that would place 300 National Guard troops at a base in Arizona and another 300 at a base in Alabama, The Washington Post reported on Tuesday.
Each would serve as a "Domestic Civil Disturbance Quick Reaction Force" to quell violence during protests, riots and other forms of civil unrest, according to Pentagon documents that The Washington Post reviewed.
The units would be capable of deploying within an hour, with Arizona troops responding to unrest in locations west of the Mississippi River and the Alabama troops to locations east of the river.
Its costs could reach hundreds of millions if military aircraft and their crews are part of the reaction force, but using commercial air services would reduce those costs, according to the Pentagon documents.
If the Trump administration approves the creation of such a force, it would be able to move troops among states instead of relying on National Guard troops from each respective state.
The quick reaction force would not become active until 2027.
When asked for comment, an unnamed Pentagon official called the Defense Department a "planning organization" that "routinely reviews how the department would respond to a variety of contingencies around the globe," Fox News reported.
"We will not discuss these plans through leaked documents, pre-decisional or otherwise," the official said.
The documents were prepared by Pentagon policy chief Elbridge Colby for Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, according to Fox News.
Reports of the potential quick reaction force were made after Trump on Monday deployed 800 National Guard troops to Washington after declaring a crime emergency in the nation's capital, despite the fact that crime has gone down in recent years there.
He earlier deployed 4,000 California National Guard troops and 700 Marines to Los Angeles to protect federal buildings and Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents while they enforced federal immigration laws there in June.
The president also deployed thousands of troops to the nation's southern border to deter illegal crossings.
Related Links
Democracy in the 21st century at TerraDaily.com
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Italy's defence minister says Israel has 'lost humanity' on Gaza
U.N. Security Council condemns Gaza war plans, 'inadequate' aid
Portuguese navy boosts patrols after rare migrant landing
US establishing migrant detention center at base near border
Dangerous dreams: Inside internet's 'sleepmaxxing' craze
China's leaders take aim at 'pointless' meetings and 'bureaucratism'
UAF satellite facility to manage massive NASA data surge
All five miners found dead after Chilean mine collapse
Australia hails breakthrough in Vanuatu security talks
Solomon Islands bars China and Taiwan from top Pacific summit
England faces 'nationally significant' water shortfall
Argentine scientists lead oceanographic expedition in the S. Atlantic
Body of missing man found on melting glacier after 28 years
Reindeer suffer as Finland swelters in record heatwave
Greenland subglacial lake eruption reshapes surface ice landscape
Turkey's glaciers fall victim to climate change
|
Organic molecules help soil store water even in desertlike conditions
France adopts law upholding ban on controversial insecticide
Nigerian scientists await return of Egusi seeds sent to space
Canada says 'disappointed' at new China canola duties
Toll of India Himalayan flood likely to be at least 70
Typhoon Podul pummels Taiwan
Japan urges evacuations after rains leave several missing
Earthquake alert system shows strong promise across Alaska
Map Africa project to deliver continentwide geospatial data for 54 nations
Malnutrition in Sudan's El-Fasher kills 63 in a week: health official
Sudan's PM in Egypt on first foreign visit
DR Congo-M23 talks taking longer than expected; ICC unseals Libya war crimes warrant
Scrumped fruit shaped ape evolution and human fondness for alcohol
Cold climate origins of primates challenge long held tropical forest theory
Japan's World Cosplay Summit to escape summer heat in 2027
4,000-year-old teeth record the earliest traces of people chewing psychoactive betel nuts
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters