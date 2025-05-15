Reports of Indian navy forcing Rohingyas into sea 'unconscionable': UN expert

"The idea that Rohingya refugees have been cast into the sea from naval vessels is nothing short of outrageous," said Tom Andrews, the United Nations special rapporteur on the rights situation in Myanmar.
"I am seeking further information and testimony regarding these developments and implore the Indian government to provide a full accounting of what happened."
Andrews, who is an independent expert mandated by the UN Human Rights Council but who does not speak on behalf of the UN itself, said he was "deeply concerned by what appears to be a blatant disregard for the lives and safety of those who require international protection".
The mostly Muslim Rohingya have been heavily persecuted in Myanmar for decades.
One million Rohingya live in a string of squalid camps in Bangladesh after escaping a 2017 military crackdown in Myanmar.
Thousands of them risk their lives each year on long sea journeys to seek refuge elsewhere.
Andrews' statement pointed to reports that Indian authorities last week detained dozens of Rohingya refugees living in Delhi, "many or all of whom held refugee identification documents".
Around 40 members of the group were reportedly blindfolded and flown to the Andaman and Nicobar Islands and then transferred to an Indian naval ship, he said.
"After the boat crossed the Andaman Sea, the refugees were reportedly given life jackets, forced into the sea and made to swim to an island in Myanmar territory," he said.
"Such cruel actions would be an affront to human decency and represent a serious violation of the principle of non-refoulment," he said, pointing out that Rohingya "face the threat of violence, persecution and other grave human rights violations in Myanmar".
"The government of India must immediately and unequivocally repudiate unconscionable acts against Rohingya refugees, stop all deportations to Myanmar and ensure that those responsible for these blatant violations of India's international obligations are held responsible," Andrews said.
Related Links
Bringing Order To A World Of Disasters
A world of storm and tempest
When the Earth Quakes
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Climate change increasing risk of pregnancy problems: study
China tells US 'stop smearing and shifting blame' on fentanyl crisis
Five dead, two missing in Colombia landslide
US climate agency stops tracking costly natural disasters
SMART Launches WISDOM Research Group for Next-Generation 3D-Sensing Technologies
Atomic-Level Precision and Strong Oxidation Unite in GOALL-Epitaxy for Advanced Material Growth
China's Tencent posts forecast-beating Q1 revenue on gaming growth
Accelerating Mathematical Discovery with AI for Tomorrow's Breakthroughs
Abrupt Soil Moisture Loss Drives Global Water Flow into Oceans, Raising Sea Levels
Liquid Metal Tin Powers Sustainable Water Desalination
Only a Tiny Fraction of Deep Seafloor Mapped Over Seven Decades
The West's spring runoff is older than you think
Nepal holds tribute for disappearing glacier
The Antarctic Subglacial Water Puzzle - Insights into Ice Melt Dynamics
Glacier in West Antarctica Engages in Rapid Ice Piracy
Thawing permafrost dots Siberia with rash of mounds
|
Scientists in Mexico develop tortilla for people with no fridge
Australian seaweed farm tackles burps to help climate
Atmospheric Memory Effect Discovered as Key Mechanism in Monsoon Rainfall
Salt of the earth: Pilot project helping reclaim Sri Lankan farms
Volcano in Philippines spews ash over a mile into the sky
Latest quake sparks fear around Naples, Italy
Floods in eastern DR Congo kill more than 100: local officials; Somalia floods kill seven, displace 200 families
Satellite Data Confirms First Ship-Based Detection of Landslide-Triggered Tsunami
Jihadists kill four Nigerian troops in new base attack: sources
Kenya seeks Dominican help with Haiti anti-gang mission
On patrol for jihadists with Mauritania's camel cavalry
Burkina leader seeks stronger military ties with Russia
Versatile Call Combinations in Chimpanzees May Shed Light on the Evolution of Human Language
Hormone cycles shape the structure and function of key memory regions in the brain
Aztec Obsidian Study Uncovers Complex Ancient Trade Networks
Chimpanzees Use Medicinal Plants for Wound Care and Hygiene in Ugandan Forests
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters