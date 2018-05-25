Spain to hold state funeral for 2024 flood victims

The ceremony will take place on October 29 in Valencia's City of Arts and Sciences complex, a year to the day after muddy torrents killed 236 people and wrecked infrastructure.
The extent of the damage in the eastern Valencia region prompted widespread outrage at the authorities' management of the disaster and a blame game between the politically opposed central and regional governments.
Scientists say human-driven climate change is intensifying extreme weather events such as the torrential rain behind last year's floods.
The catastrophic situation was further fuelled by a rapidly warming Mediterranean Sea.
Oceans have absorbed 90 percent of the excess heat produced by human activity since the dawn of the industrial age, according to scientists.
After a summer of ferocious wildfires that burned a record amount of territory in Spain, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has proposed a national pact against climate change.
"Having wildfires of this magnitude, having (storms) like the ones we experience in autumn and winter, shows that the climate emergency affecting the world is accelerating and worsening, especially on the Iberian Peninsula," Sanchez said when announcing the pact.
Related Links
Bringing Order To A World Of Disasters
A world of storm and tempest
When the Earth Quakes
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
UK government looks to military sites to house migrants
Kids age five to take gun safety class in US state of Tennessee
UN says Afghan quake could impact 'hundreds of thousands'
Floods leave women struggling in Pakistan's relief camps
Europe bets on supercomputer to catch up in AI race
Engineering fantasy into reality
Indonesian islanders taking Swiss concrete giant to court over climate
Rice University scientists launch powerful new online tool to streamline mineral identification
Experts say great white shark likely killed Australian surfer
Ethiopia's multi-billion-dollar dam promises economic boost
50-plus archaeological sites on Easter Island could become submerged
France, Switzerland agree on Rhone, Lake Geneva water management
Algal blooms shaped global carbon cycle during Antarctic Cold Reversal
Sweden's Sami fear for future amid rare earth mining plans
Glaciers in Tajikistan show signs of irreversible decline as snowfall drops
Once king of the seas, a giant iceberg is finally breaking up
|
Climate change is making rollercoaster harvests the new normal
China to impose temporary duties on EU pork
USDA backs FAU led FogAg platform to advance precision farming
'Last generation': Greek island's fading pistachio tradition
Rescue boat capsizes in Pakistan, killing five
Searchers retrieve bodies as Afghan quake toll expected to rise
Powerful quake aftershocks cause more injuries in Afghanistan
Mexico tourist zone braces for Hurricane Lorena
Mapping every street block in Africa shows road to sustainability
At least 60 people dead in Boko Haram attack in northern Nigeria
'Tears and pain' after deadly Sudan landslide
Sudan recovers 270 bodies after Darfur landslide: rebel group
AI helps UK woman rediscover lost voice after 25 years
New Ethiopian fossil find reveals unknown Australopithecus species alongside early Homo
Scrumped fruit shaped ape evolution and human fondness for alcohol
Cold climate origins of primates challenge long held tropical forest theory
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters