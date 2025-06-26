Spotted: endangered leopard in Bangladesh

Bangladesh's Creative Conservation Alliance (CCA) issued pictures of the leopard emerging from lush green bush, celebrating the "evidence that these elusive big cats still persist" in the forested hills where Bangladesh borders India and Myanmar.
"We have to ensure the protection of the species so that it doesn't become extinct," CCA research officer Sourav Chakma told AFP on Thursday.
Leopards are listed as vulnerable as a species globally, according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), but critically endangered in the South Asian country of more than 170 million people, warning its population may no longer be viable.
Zoologist Monirul Khan, of Jahangirnagar University, said previous reports of the elusive cats had been based on paw prints and fleeting sightings in the forest.
"As an extremely rare and secretive species, the latest sighting is very significant", Khan said.
"It highlights the importance of the remaining natural forest in the Chittagong Hill Tracts as a reserve of wildlife habitat."
The predator was once widely seen in forested areas. Habitat loss, lack of prey and poaching are key contributors to the loss of leopards, experts say.
Bangladesh is also home to tigers, now found only in the vast Sundarbans mangrove forests that straddle the border with India.
On the Bangladesh side, the latest survey released in October 2024 recorded 125 tigers, up from 114 in 2019.
mmz/pjm/pst
Related Links
Darwin Today At TerraDaily.com
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Hegseth orders 3rd border buffer zone along U.S.-Mexico border
At least 10 dead in Colombia landslide
Storm-plagued Mexico faces the music as warming continues apace
Israel says WHO 'selective silence' deafening after hospital hit in Iranian strike
Toxic legacies of mining scar South Africa's Soweto and contaminate Thai rivers from Myanmar operations
Q-Tech expands rad-hardened oscillator line to boost new space platform designs
New Zealand targets leadership in superconducting space tech with new research alliance
Trump pocketed over $57 mn from crypto coin sales
Nearly one-third of Pacific nation Tuvalu seeks Australian climate visa
Why the sun is so good at evaporating water
Climate change could double summer rainfall in the Alps: study
Most of Europe's bathing waters safe for swimming: report
Permafrost in Swiss Alps at record warmth
Arctic warming spurs growth of carbon-soaking peatlands
How did life survive 'Snowball Earth'? In ponds, study suggests
In Norway's Arctic, meteorologists have a first-row seat to climate change
|
Brazil says free of bird flu, will resume poultry exports
Climate change could cut crop yields up to a quarter
Heat tolerant crops achievable but require long timelines and major investment
Turkmenistan names high-yield wheat after its leaders
Two dead in Mexico as Hurricane Erick moves on from Mexican coast
Six dead from floods in China's south: state media
Nigeria flood victims mourn missing bodies as death toll stagnates
Dozens of Bali flights cancelled after Indonesia volcano erupts
34 Niger soldiers killed in attack near Mali border: defence ministry
DR Congo, Rwanda to sign peace accord on June 27
Russia steps out from shadows in Africa with state paramilitary
Bots pushed anti-China narrative ahead of Ghana mining ban
Deforestation in S.Leone national park threatens chimps, humans alike
Light travels through entire human head in breakthrough for optical brain imaging
Human brain reveals hidden action cues AI still fails to grasp
If people stopped having babies, how long would it be before humans were all gone?
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters