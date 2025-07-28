Sri Lanka arrests ex-navy chief over abduction

Admiral Nishantha Ulugetenne was taken into custody over the disappearance in 2010, when he headed the Directorate of Naval Intelligence, said a detective who asked not to be named as he was not authorised to speak to media.
Ulugetenne, who also served as Sri Lanka's ambassador to Cuba following his retirement from the navy in December 2022, was remanded in custody until Wednesday.
"We recorded a statement from him regarding the disappearance of a 48-year-old man in 2010 and he was later arrested," he said.
Ulugetenne's arrest comes after an investigation into another former navy chief, Wasantha Karannagoda, which drew attention to extrajudicial killings during Sri Lanka's 37-year Tamil separatist war.
The killings have been raised at consecutive UN Human Rights Council meetings, which have called for independent investigations into atrocities committed during the separatist conflict.
Karannagoda was sanctioned by Britain in March over alleged human rights abuses during the ethnic war, which ended in 2009.
The Sri Lankan government dropped charges against Karannagoda in October 2021 in a similar case involving at least 11 victims.
Karannagoda was accused of abducting and murdering 11 men between 2008 and 2009, after extorting money from their relatives.
Court records from 2019 showed that the 11 victims were killed while in the illegal custody of the navy, although their bodies were never found.
Investigators believe the true number of victims from the abductions and killings to be at least three times higher.
Police said the victims had no links to ethnic Tamil separatist rebels and were kidnapped purely to extort money from their wealthy families.
Military figures have been widely accused of extrajudicial killings during the war.
The final days of the offensive against the Tamil rebels were marked by serious abuses, according to rights groups.
A UN panel has said that up to 40,000 civilians may have been killed during the period.
Related Links
Democracy in the 21st century at TerraDaily.com
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Israel announces 'tactical pause' in Gaza to allow aid to starving
Extreme weather misinformation 'putting lives at risk,' study warns
Contaminated Fukushima soil delivered to Japan PM office
Western aid cuts cede ground to China in Southeast Asia: study
Urgent need for 'global approach' on AI regulation: UN tech chief
Amazon shuts down Shanghai AI lab: source
New copper alloy delivers shape memory performance at extreme cold
Microsoft halts China-based tech support for Pentagon systems
Greece mulls water-saving moves as heatwave intensifies
Cook Islands wages war on 'plague' of hungry starfish
New global study shows freshwater is disappearing at alarming rates
Pacific climate pioneer still fears for island nation's future
Finland breaks 50-year-old heat record
The eye-opening science of close encounters with polar bears
Heat melts Alps snow and glaciers, leaving water shortage
From Antarctica to Brussels, hunting climate clues in old ice
|
New Zealand farmers battle pine forests to 'save our sheep'
French anger over bee-killing pesticide piles pressure on Macron
Cognac maker Remy Cointreau lifts guidance after China deal
'Garden of Eden': Albania eyes up growing exotic fruit for Europe
Philippines shuts schools, scraps flights as Typhoon Co-May nears
Four killed as heavy rain, flooding soaks northern China
Magnitude 6.6 quake hits off Samoa coast: USGS
Half of the 266 Pakistan monsoon deaths are children: govt
Sudan's RSF names PM, presidential council in rival govt
'Human shield': Niger's ousted president held by junta
Somalia demands release of arms cargo ship seized by Puntland
Tunisia plastic collectors spread as economic, migration woes deepen
Adopted in US, Greek Cold War kids find long-lost families
China says US withdrawal from UNESCO not behaviour of 'responsible country'
Hong Kong leader backs same-sex couples' rights bill
Finns flock to 'shepherd weeks' to disconnect on holiday
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters