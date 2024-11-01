Earth Science News
WEATHER REPORT
 Storm disrupts transport, schools in Athens

Storm disrupts transport, schools in Athens

by AFP Staff Writers
 Athens (AFP) Dec 5, 2025

Schools in Athens were shut on Friday as a storm front lashed the Greek capital and other parts of the country, flooding roads and disrupting transport.

Fire department unionist Costas Tsigas said the hardest-hit zone, the western side of the greater Athens area, had received "tonnes" of rainwater that blocked roads with debris.

The storm forced the temporary closure of the motorway to the city of Corinth.

Army machinery was brought in to clear the roads, Tsigas told state TV ERT.

The strongest part of the storm hit on Thursday, when a Euroleague basketball fixture between Olympiacos Piraeus and Turkey's Fenerbahce had to be scrapped.

According to the meteo.gr website of the National Observatory of Athens, a total of 245 millimetres (nine-and-a-half inches) of rain was recorded between Thursday and Friday west of Athens.

"The phenomena are very intense, but so far, we haven't had any serious damage in Athens," Nikos Chrysogelos, deputy mayor for climate management of the Athens municipality, told Athens 9.84 radio.

Related Links
 Weather News at TerraDaily.com

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
WEATHER REPORT
Floods and landslides kill eight in Indonesia
 Jakarta (AFP) Nov 26, 2025
 Floods and landslides killed at least eight people and injured dozens after torrential rains struck Indonesia's island of Sumatra, a disaster official said Wednesday. Extreme weather has lashed North Sumatra for several days, flooding parts of the Tapanuli Selatan district since Monday, according to the national disaster agency, BNPB. "In Tapanuli Selatan, the disaster of floods and landslides has resulted in eight people losing their lives, 58 being injured, and 2,851 residents had to evacu ... read more
WEATHER REPORT
Indonesia bucks pressure to label floods national disaster

 Survivors, families seek answers to deadly Hong Kong ferry disaster

 To counter climate denial, UN scientists must be 'clear' about human role: IPCC chief

 'No food': Indonesians scrounge for supplies after flood disaster
WEATHER REPORT
Meta shares jump on report company slashing VR spending

 Exploring Easter Island Quarry Now Possible with Detailed 3D Model

 Faraday Effect Reveals Magnetic Role of Light in New Study

 In Data Center Alley, AI sows building boom, doubts
WEATHER REPORT
Ozone catalysts mapped for safer water disinfection

 Flood-hit Asia regions saw highest November rains since 2012: AFP analysis

 Hydrogen plasma method cuts most CO2 from deep sea metal extraction

 Reservoirs half as full as last year in drought-hit Tehran
WEATHER REPORT
Where Antarctica's ice melt will have the biggest impact on sea levels

 Sentinel 1D radar satellite returns first images from Antarctic to Europe

 Antarctica's Retreating Ice Reveals Nutrient-Rich Peaks Boosting Ocean Carbon Uptake

 Ancient RNA recovery reveals gene activity in Ice Age mammoths
WEATHER REPORT
Kelp cost modeling tool for Maine seaweed farms reveals major savings options

 Denmark targets farm nitrogen emissions to boost water quality

 EU reaches accord on new generation of genetically modified crops

 Cyclone turns Sri Lanka's tea mountains into death valley
WEATHER REPORT
Landslides turn Sri Lanka village into burial ground; Tea mountains become death valley

 Deadly floods sweep Sri Lanka, Thailand and Indonesia as combined toll tops 300

 Race to get aid to Asia flood survivors as death toll tops 1,300

 Thailand floods kill 13, leaving people stranded and roads submerged
WEATHER REPORT
G.Bissau junta claims 'ethnic civil war' risk justifies coup

 Amnesty urges war crimes probe into Sudan refugee camp attack

 Ghana e waste workers trapped in toxic survival trade off

 Kenya launches $1.5 bn road project with Chinese firms
WEATHER REPORT
Turkey basilica emerges from lake, illuminating early Church life

 Thailand's last hunter-gatherers seek land rights

 Brazil defines boundaries for 10 new Indigenous territories

 Understanding the nuances of human-like intelligence
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.