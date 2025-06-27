Earth Science News
CLIMATE SCIENCE
 Syria's wheat war: drought fuels food crisis for 16 million
Syria's wheat war: drought fuels food crisis for 16 million
 By Maher Al Mounes with Jihad Darwish in Qamishli
 Damascus (AFP) June 27, 2025

Rival Syrian and Kurdish producers are scrambling for shrinking wheat harvests as the worst drought in decades follows a devastating war, pushing more than 16 million people toward food insecurity.

"The country has not seen such bad climate conditions in 60 years," said Haya Abu Assaf, assistant to the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) representative in Syria.

Syria's water levels have seen "a very significant drop compared to previous years, which is very worrying", Abu Assaf told AFP, as a relatively short winter rainy season and decreased rainfall take their toll.

"A gap of between 2.5 to 2.7 million tonnes in the wheat crop is expected, meaning that the wheat quantity will not be sufficient to meet local needs," Abu Assaf said, putting "around 16.3 million people at risk of food insecurity in Syria this year".

Before the civil war erupted in 2011, Syria was self-sufficient in wheat, producing an average of 4.1 million tonnes annually.

Nearly 14 years of conflict have since crippled production and devastated the economy.

The FAO estimates that harsh weather has impacted nearly 2.5 million hectares of wheat-growing land.

"Around 75 percent of the cultivated areas" have been affected, as well as "natural pastures for livestock production", said Abu Assaf.

- Imports, competition -

To bridge the wheat gap, imports would be essential in a country where around 90 percent of the population lives in poverty.

Before his ouster in an Islamist-led offensive in December, Syria's longtime ruler Bashar al-Assad used to rely on ally Russia for wheat.

In April, new authorities reported the first wheat shipment since his removal arrived in Latakia port, with more Russian shipments following.

Iraq also donated more than 220,000 tonnes of wheat to Syria.

During the war, Damascus competed with the semi-autonomous Kurdish administration in the northeast to buy wheat from farmers across fertile lands.

Last year, Assad's government priced wheat at $350 per tonne, and the Kurds at $310.

After Assad's ouster, Damascus and the Kurds agreed in March to integrate Kurdish-led institutions into the new Syrian state, with negotiations ongoing on implementation.

Damascus set wheat prices this month at between $290 and $320 per tonne, depending on the quality, plus a $130 bonus.

The Kurdish-led administration offered $420 per tonne including a $70 bonus.

- 'Poverty and hunger' -

Damascus' agriculture ministry expects a harvest of 300,000 to 350,000 tonnes in government-controlled areas this year.

Hassan Othman, director of the Syrian Grain Establishment, acknowledged Syria was not self-sufficient, in comments on state television.

But he said authorities were working "to ensure food security by importing wheat from abroad and milling it in our mills".

In northeast Syria's Amuda, farmer Jamshid Hassu, 65, inspected the tiny wheat grains from his fields, which cover around 200 hectares (around 500 acres).

Despite heavy irrigation efforts to offset scarce rainfall, he said, production has halved.

The FAO's Abu Assaf said indicators showed that "about 95 percent of rain-fed wheat has been damaged and affected", while irrigated wheat yields were down 30 to 40 percent.

Hassu, who has been farming for four decades, said he had to pump water from depths of more than 160 metres (525 feet) to sustain his crops as groundwater levels plunge.

Agriculture remains a vital income source in rural Syria, but without urgent support, farmers face ruin.

"Without support, we will not be able to continue," Hassu warned.

"People will suffer from poverty and hunger."

Related Links
 Climate Science News - Modeling, Mitigation Adaptation

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
CLIMATE SCIENCE
Ancient climate shifts reveal warning signs for modern drought risks
 Los Angeles CA (SPX) Jun 16, 2025
 Climate scientists at Syracuse University have uncovered new evidence linking ancient atmospheric changes to modern drought patterns, shedding light on how future climate change could intensify global water crises. Led by Ph.D. candidate Claire Rubbelke and Professor Tripti Bhattacharya of the Department of Earth and Environmental Sciences (EES), the research team analyzed organic molecules preserved in ocean sediments off South Africa's coast. These compounds retain hydrogen isotopes from ancient ... read more
CLIMATE SCIENCE
Hegseth orders 3rd border buffer zone along U.S.-Mexico border

 Netanyahu rejects report Israeli troops ordered to fire on Gaza aid-seekers

 The mixed fortunes of development aid

 Colombia to reject key US extradition requests
CLIMATE SCIENCE
US judge sides with Meta in AI training copyright case

 EU proposes space laws to reduce orbital junk and boost industry

 Redwire finalizes Hammerhead satellite integration for ESA ALTIUS mission

 Toxic legacies of mining scar South Africa's Soweto and contaminate Thai rivers from Myanmar operations
CLIMATE SCIENCE
'I lost my battle': warming sea killing Albania fishing

 Western Japan sees earliest end to rainy season on record

 China to resume some Japanese seafood imports after Fukushima ban

 Fiji says would not welcome China military presence in Pacific
CLIMATE SCIENCE
Denmark develops tool to predict ice-free Arctic summers

 In Norway's Arctic, meteorologists have a first-row seat to climate change

 Arctic warming spurs growth of carbon-soaking peatlands

 How did life survive 'Snowball Earth'? In ponds, study suggests
CLIMATE SCIENCE
Six million donkeys slaughtered for Chinese medicine: charity

 Sri Lanka court stops state land grab from Tamils

 Brazil says free of bird flu, will resume poultry exports

 Climate change could cut crop yields up to a quarter
CLIMATE SCIENCE
Pakistan flash floods, heavy rain kill 45 in just days

 Storm Flossie strengthens into a hurricane near Mexico coast

 Japan updates 'megaquake' preparedness plan

 Six dead from floods in China's south: state media
CLIMATE SCIENCE
US sanctions on Sudan over alleged chemical weapons use take effect

 Bots pushed anti-China narrative ahead of Ghana mining ban

 Tunisia U-turn on phosphate plant sparks anger in blighted city

 Africa must pivot from aid to trade: WTO
CLIMATE SCIENCE
Light travels through entire human head in breakthrough for optical brain imaging

 Human brain reveals hidden action cues AI still fails to grasp

 Deforestation in S.Leone national park threatens chimps, humans alike

 If people stopped having babies, how long would it be before humans were all gone?
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.