Thousands quarantined on Asian cruise ships in virus fight
 By Harumi OZAWA
 Yokohama, Japan (AFP) Feb 6, 2020

Viral hysteria: Hong Kong panic sparks run on toilet paper
Hong Kong (AFP) Feb 6, 2020 - Panic buyers in Hong Kong have descended on supermarkets to snap up toilet paper after false online claims of shortages, prompting authorities to appeal for calm as the city's seven million residents fret about a deadly coronavirus outbreak.

Videos obtained by AFP showed long queues of frantic shoppers packing trolleys with multiple packs of toilet rolls, with some arguments breaking out.

Rice and pasta have also become a popular target for panic buying.

Lois Strange, a 32-year-old Briton who teaches at a city school, said she was greeted by chaotic scenes at her local supermarket on Wednesday morning.

"It was packed," she told AFP. "Everyone was just grabbing as many toilet rolls as they could, packs and packs of them."

She said she managed to get a couple of them herself in the melee.

"I literally have one roll left at home myself. So I needed to go buy some, not because I'm panicking like everyone else," she added.

Hong Kong's government released a statement late Wednesday saying false rumours over shortages of goods such as rice and toilet paper were "leading to panic buying and even chaos".

The statement blamed people "with evil intentions" for carrying out "the malicious act of spreading rumours when the city is fighting against the disease".

While Hong Kong has closed most of its land borders to mainland China, where the coronavirus outbreak began, freight services have not been affected, the government said.

"There are sufficient stocks of staple food including rice and pastas. There is no need for the public to worry," the statement added.

- Shelves cleared -

Harold Yip, founder of Mil Mill, a Hong Kong-based waste paper recycling company, told AFP they received over 100 enquiries from members of the public about toilet paper on Wednesday alone.

RTHK News reported that toilet paper and rice at one supermarket in the district of Wan Chai -- which had been fully restocked overnight -- were cleared within 30 minutes of the store opening on Thursday morning.

But the supermarket chain Wellcome said rumours of shortages were unfounded.

The coronavirus has killed more than 550 people in China since spreading from the central city of Wuhan late last year.

Hong Kong now has 21 confirmed infections, including one patient who died.

The majority of those infected came from mainland China.

But in recent days there has been a spike in carriers with no history of travel to the mainland, sparking fears local transmissions were growing.

The city's pro-Beijing leader Carrie Lam has faced growing calls to close the border with China, a step she has been reluctant to take saying it would be economically damaging and discriminatory.

Her administration has gradually cut the number of land border crossings to just two.

Lam has announced that anyone arriving from the Chinese mainland from Saturday would face a mandatory two-week quarantine.

While Hong Kong maintains close economic and cultural links to the Chinese mainland, seething distrust of the authorities in Beijing permeates the city.

The 2003 SARS outbreak, which Beijing initially covered up, killed 299 people in Hong Kong and left lasting psychological scars on the densely populated city.

Lam already suffers from record-low approval ratings after using riot police to quell seven months of huge and often violent pro-democracy protests.

Thousands of people were stranded aboard two cruise ships in Asia on Thursday, quarantined by officials desperate to stem the spread of a deadly virus that has killed hundreds in China and spread panic worldwide.

At least 20 people on board one ocean liner off the Japanese coast have tested positive for the new coronavirus, with thousands more facing two weeks of isolation.

The outbreak on the vessel, whose 3,700 passengers and crew hail from over 50 countries, is the latest development in a snowballing global health emergency that has left more than 560 people dead, most of them in China.

In Hong Kong, 3,600 people spent the night confined aboard the cruise ship World Dream as authorities conducted health checks after three former passengers tested positive for the virus.

Since emerging from central China in December the virus has killed 563 people and infected over 24,000 more -- including a few hundred outside the mainland.

The World Health Organization, which has declared the outbreak a global health emergency, on Wednesday appealed for $675 million to fight the virus.

In Japan, more than 3,700 people were confined to quarters aboard the Diamond Princess, which has been held off the port city of Yokohama since Monday night.

Authorities decided to quarantine the ship and test hundreds on board after a former passenger who disembarked in Hong Kong last month tested positive for the virus.

Health Minister Katsunobu Kato told parliament on Thursday that results for 102 people had now come in, with 20 testing positive.

In all some 273 people on board were tested, including those who had close contact with the former passenger and others displaying potential symptoms.

Ten people diagnosed with the new virus have already been removed from the ship, which on Thursday docked in Yokohama to resupply for a quarantine that could last until February 19.

Ambulances arrived at the port, where officials could be seen dressed in white protective suits, complete with face masks and helmets, to remove the additional 10 infected people.

- 'Almost unbearable' -

Passengers took to social media to document their confinement, with one posting audio of an announcement on the ship promising better internet and room service.

"The crew are working extremely hard for you," the announcement in English said.

"Masks will be delivered to your state rooms as we are negotiating with the Japanese quarantine officials to allow small groups of guests to spend some time on the open decks to get some fresh air."

British passenger David Abel uploaded a series of videos on his Facebook page, jokingly asking the captain to send him some whisky and requesting a banana a day from room service.

"It's a horrible situation for most passengers onboard, being stuck here, confined to the cabin," he said, sympathising especially with those with inside rooms.

"It must be almost unbearable for them."

City health officials in Hong Kong said passengers would only be allowed off the World Dream after tests were completed, with crew checked first and passengers to be screened on Thursday.

Panic buyers in the city descended on supermarkets to snap up toilet rolls as the government warned that online rumours of shortages were hampering the city's fight against the virus.

On Wednesday, city authorities announced anyone arriving from the Chinese mainland from Saturday would face a mandatory two-week quarantine.

Two dozen countries now have confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus that emerged from a Wuhan market selling exotic animals at the end of last year.

China is struggling with a shortage of hospital beds, equipment and materials to treat those infected, despite building two hospitals from scratch and converting public buildings to house patients.

- 'Don't go out!' -

Tens of millions across the mainland have been told to stay indoors as authorities battle to curb the outbreak.

In parts of Hangzhou, 175 kilometres (110 miles) from Shanghai, only one person per household is allowed outside every two days.

"Please don't go out. Don't go out. Don't go out!" blared a message on a loudspeaker urging people to wear masks, wash their hands regularly and report any people from Hubei.

Several governments have imposed travel restrictions over the virus, while major airlines have suspended flights to and from China.

Italy announced that passengers on every international flight would be scanned for fever, while Taiwan Thursday banned all international cruise ships from docking.

China has reacted angrily to the travel bans, noting that the WHO does not advise imposing them.

Health experts note that the mortality rate of the new virus, at around two percent, is well below that of SARS, which killed 800 people in 2002-2003, around 10 percent of those infected.

Two fatalities have been reported outside the mainland, in Hong Kong and the Philippines.


