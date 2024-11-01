Earth Science News
PILLAGING PIRATES
 Top lawmaker says US forces killed 'shipwrecked sailors'; Hegseth says US has 'only just begun'

Top lawmaker says US forces killed 'shipwrecked sailors'; Hegseth says US has 'only just begun'

by AFP Staff Writers
 Washington, United States (AFP) Dec 4, 2025

A top Democratic lawmaker said Thursday that video footage played during a classified hearing showed a US strike killing "shipwrecked sailors" who survived an initial attack on an alleged drug-trafficking boat.

The September 2 incident -- the first in a series of strikes targeting purported narcotics-smuggling vessels that have left more than 80 people dead -- has sparked widespread criticism of both the military campaign and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

The footage showed "the United States military attacking shipwrecked sailors -- bad guys, bad guys -- but attacking shipwrecked sailors," Representative Jim Himes, the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, told journalists.

Himes described it as "one of the most troubling things I've seen in my time in public service."

"You have two individuals in clear distress without any means of locomotion, with a destroyed vessel, who were killed by the United States," he added.

Republican Representative Don Bacon meanwhile said on CNN that "these two people were trying to survive and our... rules of war would not allow us to kill survivors."

"The rules are they have to pose an imminent threat. And I think we could say they did not pose an imminent threat to our country," Bacon said.

Both the White House and Pentagon have sought to distance Hegseth from the decision to strike the survivors -- which some US lawmakers have said could be a war crime -- instead pinning the blame on Admiral Frank Bradley, who directly oversaw the operation.

Himes said Bradley told lawmakers that Hegseth did not order that all the boat's crew be killed, but Bacon said the Pentagon chief is ultimately responsible because "he's the secretary of defense."

Trump's administration insists it is effectively at war with alleged "narco-terrorists," and the president has deployed the world's biggest aircraft and an array of other military assets to the Caribbean, insisting they are there for counter-narcotics operations.

Regional tensions have flared as a result of the strikes and the military buildup, with Venezuela's leftist leader Nicolas Maduro accusing Washington of using drug trafficking as a pretext for "imposing regime change" in Caracas.

Pentagon chief says US has 'only just begun' striking alleged drug boats
Washington (AFP) Dec 2, 2025 - The United States has "only just begun" targeting alleged drug-trafficking boats, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth insisted Tuesday, despite a growing outcry over strikes that critics say amount to extrajudicial killings.

Hegseth and President Donald Trump's administration have come under fire particularly over an incident in which US forces launched a follow-up strike on the wreckage of a vessel that had already been hit, reportedly killing two survivors.

Both the White House and Pentagon have sought to distance Hegseth from that decision -- which some US lawmakers have said could be a war crime -- instead pinning the blame on the admiral who directly oversaw the operation.

"We've only just begun striking narco boats and putting narco-terrorists at the bottom of the ocean, because they've been poisoning the American people," Hegseth said during a Tuesday cabinet meeting.

"We've had a bit of a pause because it's hard to find boats to strike right now -- which is the entire point, right? Deterrence has to matter," Hegseth said.

The Pentagon chief said he watched the first strike but "did not personally see survivors," while also defending the second attack, saying it was the "correct decision to ultimately sink the boat and eliminate the threat."

Earlier on Tuesday, Pentagon Press Secretary Kingsley Wilson insisted that the strikes were legal.

The operations "are lawful under both US and international law, with all actions in compliance with the law of armed conflict," she told a news conference.

- Hegseth backs follow-on strikes -

Wilson also repeated the White House's assertion that Admiral Frank Bradley -- who now leads US Special Operations Command -- made "the decision to re-strike the narco-terrorist vessel," saying the senior Navy officer was "operating under clear and long-standing authorities to ensure the boat was destroyed."

"Any follow-on strikes like those which were directed by Admiral Bradley, the secretary 100 percent agrees with," she added.

Wilson spoke to a friendly audience, with dozens of journalists who refused to sign a new restrictive Pentagon media policy earlier in the year barred from the event.

Trump's administration insists it is effectively at war with alleged "narco-terrorists" and began carrying out strikes in early September on vessels it says were transporting drugs -- a campaign that has so far left more than 80 dead.

The follow-up strike that killed survivors took place on September 2 and would appear to run afoul of the Pentagon's own Law of War Manual, which states that "orders to fire upon the shipwrecked would be clearly illegal."

Democratic senators have slammed the September 2 strikes, with Jacky Rosen and Chris Van Hollen saying the incident may be a war crime, and Chris Murphy accusing Hegseth of "passing the buck."

Trump has deployed the world's biggest aircraft and an array of other military assets to the Caribbean, insisting they are there for counter-narcotics operations.

Regional tensions have flared as a result of the strikes and the military buildup, with Venezuela's leftist leader Nicolas Maduro accusing Washington of using drug trafficking as a pretext for "imposing regime change" in Caracas.

Maduro, whose re-election last year was rejected by Washington as fraudulent, insists there is no drug cultivation in Venezuela, which he says is used as a trafficking route for Colombian cocaine against its will.

Related Links
 21st Century Pirates

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
PILLAGING PIRATES
US killed survivors of strike on alleged drug boat: reports
 Washington (AFP) Nov 29, 2025
 The US military conducted a follow-up strike on a boat in the Caribbean that it believed to be ferrying drugs, killing survivors of an initial missile attack, US media reported Friday. Prior to the operation, the troops had been given a directive from US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to kill everyone on board, the Washington Post and CNN both reported, citing unnamed sources familiar with the operation. "The order was to kill everybody," one of the sources told the Post. The alleged inciden ... read more
PILLAGING PIRATES
China launches campaign against fire hazards; as calls for accountability over HK fire silenced

 China FM pledges support for Syria in 'achieving peace'

 Drenched and displaced: Gazans living in tents face winter downpours

 Italy's Meloni defends migrant deal with Albania
PILLAGING PIRATES
Orbital cloud project to combine solar powered AI compute and satellite network in low Earth orbit

 Frontgrade unveils SADA-10 drive to increase efficiency for LEO and MEO satellites

 Roadmap sets circular economy agenda for space hardware and debris mitigation

 Shenzhou XX capsule to return without crew after debris incident
PILLAGING PIRATES
Iran president says capital move needed due to overcrowding, water crisis

 Greece puts capital Athens on water emergency footing

 Iran halts power generation at key dam over drought

 UK Scout climate mission HydroGNSS begins water cycle mapping from orbit
PILLAGING PIRATES
Where Antarctica's ice melt will have the biggest impact on sea levels

 Sentinel 1D radar satellite returns first images from Antarctic to Europe

 Where Antarctic Ice Melt Will Raise Seas the Most

 Antarctica's Retreating Ice Reveals Nutrient-Rich Peaks Boosting Ocean Carbon Uptake
PILLAGING PIRATES
Beloved sheepskin-sack cheese Bosnia wants to protect

 Kelp cost modeling tool for Maine seaweed farms reveals major savings options

 3,000 cattle stuck at sea for a month reach dry land in Libya

 NGO links major chocolate brands to Liberia deforestation
PILLAGING PIRATES
Deadly floods sweep Sri Lanka, Thailand and Indonesia as combined toll tops 300

 Santorini earthquake swarm in 2025 linked to deep magma intrusions under Aegean Sea

 Thailand floods kill 13, leaving people stranded and roads submerged

 Northern Australia cleans up after cyclone
PILLAGING PIRATES
Niger junta taxes consumer imports to fund anti-jihadist fight as jihadist attack kills 10 soldiers

 Pentagon chief calls on Nigeria to stop violence against Christians

 Kenya launches $1.5 bn road project with Chinese firms

 Sudan's parallel war on social media; Aid workers forced to 'choose who to save'
PILLAGING PIRATES
Turkey basilica emerges from lake, illuminating early Church life

 Thailand's last hunter-gatherers seek land rights

 Brazil defines boundaries for 10 new Indigenous territories

 Understanding the nuances of human-like intelligence
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.