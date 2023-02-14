Toshiba revises down forecasts as it weighs buyout

In April last year, the firm said it was suspending a plan to split in two after a shareholder vote against the idea and would weigh going private.
Last week, Toshiba confirmed that it had received a "proposal" from a consortium led by Japan Industrial Partners (JIP), but without further details.
On Tuesday, chief financial officer Masayoshi Hirata reiterated "right now, the special committee is closely studying the content of the proposal".
But he declined to give a timeframe for evaluating the offer, which the Nikkei business daily said was around 2 trillion yen ($15 billion).
Mega banks Sumitomo Mitsui Banking and Mizuho Bank will each offer loans worth 500 billion yen, while companies including financial services firm Orix, electronic parts maker Rohm and power utility Chubu Electric would offer a total of around one trillion yen, it said.
For the October-December period, Toshiba posted a net loss of 16.7 billion yen, against a 55.1 billion yen net profit a year earlier.
Operating profit dropped 87.5 percent year-on-year to 5.3 billion yen on sales of 774.9 billion yen, down 4.2 percent, due partly to weak sales in the "electronic devices and storage solutions" segment, it said in a statement.
For the full-year to March 2023, the firm revised down its expected operating profit to 95 billion yen and sales to 3.32 trillion yen -- both down less than one percent from the previous forecasts in November -- on "one-off factors".
The firm also announced Tuesday its chief executive officer Goro Yanase was stepping down over entertainment expenses misconduct.
Once a symbol of Japan's advanced technology and economic prowess, Toshiba has been rocked by a series of scandals, financial troubles and shock high-level resignations in recent years.
The process of Toshiba's restructuring has dragged on for almost two years since the first proposal was made.
kh/sah/dan
Related Links
Global Trade News
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
New research suggests drought accelerated empire collapse
Israeli rescue team leaves Turkey over security fears
Insulated from war, quake brings 'first catastrophe' to Syria city
UN admits aid failure for Syria as quake toll tops 35,000
High efficiency mid- and long-wave optical parametric oscillator pump source and its applications
Automating the math for decision-making under uncertainty
Understanding laser accelerated electron radiation through terahertz emissions
Turkey's once mighty developers under fire after quake
Biosensors change the way water contamination is detected
Artificial sweetener as wastewater tracer
Canada says no seabed mining unless new 'rigorous' rules
One in 3 schoolchildren lacks access to drinking water: UN
Antarctic ice hits record low for January: climate monitor
Glacial flooding threatens millions globally
More frequent atmospheric rivers hinder seasonal recovery of Arctic sea ice
Study details timing of past glacier advances in Northern Antarctic Peninsula
|
Researchers use water treatment method to capture acids from agricultural waste
Carbon emissions from fertilizers could be reduced by as much as 80% by 2050
Foot-and-mouth variant hits Iraq buffaloes, threatening livelihoods
North Korea ruling party to hold key meeting on agriculture
Flights grounded, power cut as storm lashes N.Zealand
New method helps scientists better predict when volcanos will erupt
Turkey, Syria quake toll tops 16,000 as cold compounds misery
Death toll tops 21,000 from Turkey-Syria quake as hopes fade
Domestic violence, child marriages soar in drought-hit Ethiopia
Army chief ousted in jihadist-torn Mali
Two police officers, gendarme killed in western Mali attack: sources
At least 20 killed in second day of Somaliland clashes
People can tell whether they like a song within seconds, study finds
The chemistry of mummification - Traces of a global network
Superhighways of first Australians reveals a 10,000-year journey through the continent
Earliest evidence found of Neanderthals killing elephants for food
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters