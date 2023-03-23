Earth Science News
TRADE WARS
 Toshiba says it will 'support' $15 bn takeover bid
fully cooked
Toshiba says it will 'support' $15 bn takeover bid
 By Hiroshi HIYAMA, Katie Forster
 Tokyo (AFP) March 23, 2023

Troubled Japanese conglomerate Toshiba said Thursday it will "support" a $15 billion takeover bid by a consortium led by investment fund Japan Industrial Partners.

The long-awaited move follows years of turmoil for the company, which once symbolised Japan's tech prowess but has more recently faced scandals, financial trouble and high-level resignations.

The engineering giant remained cautious in a statement issued after a board meeting, however, saying it would ask a special committee to review the deal, before recommending how its shareholders proceed.

"At this point, the board... expresses our support for the tender offer if it is commenced," it said.

"However, the board has also passed a resolution to not go as far as to recommend it at this point."

Toshiba, which produces everything from rice cookers to medical equipment and nuclear plants, said it would likely take four months before the takeover bid gets underway.

The JIP-led consortium includes 17 Japanese businesses and six Japanese financial institutions which are investing in or issuing loans for the deal.

When approved under global competition laws, the acquisition -- worth nearly two trillion yen ($15 billion) -- is expected to take the engineering giant private.

Nearly two years ago, a bombshell buyout offer from private equity fund CVC Capital Partners put a question mark over the future for Toshiba.

The ensuing saga has been closely watched in business circles for clues on what could become of other huge, diversified conglomerates in Japan and elsewhere.

After the CVC offer was dropped, plans were floated to split the company up and spin off its device segment -- meeting stiff opposition from some investors.

Several shareholders argued that a spin-off would only add to Toshiba's woes by creating more managerial posts at smaller units, rather than improving the firm's governance.

But that plan was rejected last year at an extraordinary shareholder meeting, dealing a blow to management as deadlock reigned over the next steps for the company.

Mio Kato, an analyst at Lightstream Research who publishes on Smartkarma, said the takeover was "probably a better alternative than trying 50 different strategic plans over the next two years".

"More than anything, if the buyout can finally provide some continuity and stability that is probably more needed than anything else," he said.

Toshiba can trace its history back to 1875, when its forerunner operated as a telegraph factory in Tokyo.

It grew into a vast conglomerate, but has been rocked by turbulence since 2015 when a profit-padding scandal erupted.

That led to huge losses, followed by a recovery that brought pressure from new activist shareholders.

Foreign investors have kept Toshiba afloat, but have also pushed for faster growth and a clearer long-term strategy.

hih-kaf/mtp

TOSHIBA

Related Links
 Global Trade News

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
TRADE WARS
Debt-ridden China Evergrande rolls out restructuring plan
 Hong Kong (AFP) March 22, 2023
 Troubled Chinese property giant Evergrande unveiled on Wednesday a long-awaited restructuring proposal for its massive debts, as it fights off a winding-up court petition brought by creditors in Hong Kong. Once the country's largest real estate company, Evergrande has been strangled by liabilities estimated in 2021 at more than $300 billion and is on the verge of bankruptcy. Creditors were offered choices to swap their debt into new notes issued by the company and equities in two subsidiaries, E ... read more
TRADE WARS
Syria GDP to shrink another 2.3% due to earthquake: World Bank

 Minnesota nuclear plant leaked radioactive water in November

 Malawi urges global help after Cyclone Freddy kills 225

 Fabled Antakya fears losing 'soul' in Turkish quake ruins
TRADE WARS
Exploring the nanoworld of biogenic gems

 MIT 3D-printed revolving devices can sense how they are moving

 Venezuela, China, Biden and extraterrestrials: the disinformation of AI

 Keysight introduces 2 GHz real-time spectrum analysis solution for satellite operators
TRADE WARS
Erdogan pledges to ease Iraq's water shortage

 Paper plates and short showers: life with no water in Arizona

 Dammed thirsty: the cross-border fight for water

 'Vampiric' water use leading to 'imminent' global crisis, UN warns
TRADE WARS
3D radar scan provides clues about threats to iconic Alaskan glacier

 Entire populations of Antarctic seabirds fail to breed due to extreme snowstorms

 Decaying biomass in Arctic rivers fuels more carbon export than previously thought

 Elegantly modeling earth's abrupt glacial transitions
TRADE WARS
California's desert farmers defend their river rights

 NOAA spring report says drought conditions will improve, thanks to recent floods, heavy snow

 Biochar offers new promise for climate-smart agriculture

 Indonesian farmers fight for their land in nickel mining boom
TRADE WARS
Cyclone Freddy leaves half a million displaced in Malawi: UN

 Ecuador, Peru quake victim death toll rises to 15

 Cyclone Freddy affects 500,000 people in Malawi: UN

 'No longer safe' from quakes: fear of 'Big One' grips Istanbul
TRADE WARS
Nine Chinese nationals killed in Central African Republic

 Security Council renews UN S.Sudan mission for one year

 Mali gets warplanes, drones from Russia, Turkey

 Africa pays the price as China and Russia muscle in
TRADE WARS
Vast cemetery in Iraq echoes 14 centuries of life and death

 In Old Cairo, residents reconnect with their heritage

 Back to the time of the first Homo Sapiens with a futuristic clock, the new Radiocarbon 3.0

 Iraq dig uncovers 5,000 year old pub restaurant
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.