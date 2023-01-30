Earth Science News
WHITE OUT
 Two dead after Japan avalanche
Two dead after Japan avalanche
 by AFP Staff Writers
 Tokyo (AFP) Jan 30, 2023

Two men have been confirmed dead after their bodies were recovered following an avalanche in Japan, police said Monday, a day after the off-piste accident in the central region of Nagano.

US ski magazine Mountain Gazette reported that one of the dead was American professional skier Kyle Smaine.

Two men who were travelling with Smaine posted Instagram updates saying he had been killed in the avalanche.

Austria's foreign ministry said an Austrian national had also died in the "tragic incident" but declined to give further details.

A local police spokesman said only that emergency rescue teams had "confirmed the death of the two men" and that their identities or nationalities would be released after thorough ID checks.

The two men had been outside the patrolled areas of a ski resort in Otari village along with several other skiers and snowboarders when the avalanche took place on Sunday.

The others were able to return down the mountain.

According to Mountain Gazette, Smaine, 31, had been with fellow professional skier Adam U and the publication's senior photographer Grant Gunderson when he was killed.

"Yesterday was my absolute worst nightmare scenario," Gunderson wrote in an Instagram post published Monday.

He said an avalanche had been triggered by a skier, and Smaine "was thrown 50 metres by the air blast and buried and killed".

Last week, a cold snap blanketed much of Japan in heavy snow, including Nagano, which draws many overseas tourists during ski season.

An avalanche warning and snow warning are currently in place for the area.

Fans were quick to leave tributes to Smaine on a video he posted to Instagram on Sunday showing him skiing off-piste.

"This is what brings me back to Japan each winter. Unbelievable snow quality, non-stop storms, and really fun terrain that seems to get better (the) more exploring you do," he wrote in a comment accompanying the video.

Related Links
 It's A White Out at TerraDaily.com

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
WHITE OUT
Death toll in Afghanistan cold snap rises to 166, official says
 Kabul (AFP) Jan 28, 2023
 At least 166 people have died in a wave of bitterly cold weather sweeping Afghanistan, an official said Saturday, as extreme conditions heaped misery on the poverty-stricken nation. Afghanistan has been frozen by temperatures as low as -33 degrees Celsius (-27 degrees Fahrenheit) since January 10, combined with widespread snowfall, icy gales and regular electricity outages. Aid agencies had warned before the cold snap that more than half of Afghanistan's 38 million people were facing hunger, whi ... read more
WHITE OUT
Dutch flood memories unleash new climate fears

 Natural disaster costs hit 23-year high in France: insurers

 8 dead, including 6 Chinese nationals, after ship sinks near Japan

 Saving Earth-based explorers and enabling exploration
WHITE OUT
AI voice tool 'misused' as deepfakes flood web forum

 Ghostly mirrors for high-power lasers

 Judge denies US bid to block Meta virtual reality deal: reports

 To decarbonize the chemical industry, electrify it
WHITE OUT
California submits rival Colorado River water plan

 Far-off storms fuel sneaker waves along Pacific Northwest coast

 US states miss water share agreement deadline

 Russian polar research vessel docks in Cape Town amid protests
WHITE OUT
Giant iceberg breaks away from Antarctic ice shelf

 Vast iceberg breaks off near UK Antarctic base

 Greenland at its warmest in 1,000 years: study

 Satellite mapping finds new colony of Emperor penguins
WHITE OUT
Parasites, pesticides, climate change linked to loss of honey bee colonies

 After drought, winter rains revive Iraq's famed marshlands

 In drought-stricken Ethiopia, the herders' heartache

 Myanmar opium farming booming after coup: UN
WHITE OUT
6.0-magnitude quake rocks southern Philippines

 Vanuatu on alert as submerged volcano erupts

 5.9-magnitude quake in Iran kills three, injures hundreds

 Tens of thousands homeless after Madagascar tropical storm
WHITE OUT
Chinese national killed in Ethiopia's Oromia region

 Regional armies pound jihadist bases in Lake Chad basin

 Pope Francis heads to war-torn DR Congo and South Sudan

 New research uncovers the "water" mystery of the first large city in southern Africa
WHITE OUT
Brazilian army deploys to protect Indigenous Yanomami

 China's Sichuan to scrap three-child limit as birth rates drop

 First primate relatives discovered in the high Arctic from around 52 million years ago

 Brazil police open investigation of Indigenous 'genocide'
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.