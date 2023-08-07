Earth Science News
 Typhoon forces Japan atomic bomb commemorations inside
Typhoon forces Japan atomic bomb commemorations inside
 by AFP Staff Writers
 Tokyo (AFP) Aug 7, 2023

Typhoon Khanun was on course Monday to dump prolonged, heavy rain on one of Japan's main islands this week, forecasters said, forcing commemorations of the Nagasaki atomic bombing to be held inside.

The typhoon last week reportedly killed at least two people, injured more than 100 and cut off power for several hundred thousand people in the southern Okinawa region before barrelling towards Taiwan.

The weather system has since swung back to the Okinawa area and was expected to rumble northwards to the west of Kyushu on Tuesday and Wednesday before veering towards South Korea, the Japan Meteorological Agency said in a televised press briefing.

The typhoon "could bring significant rainfall in wide regions," an agency official told the briefing, adding that "heavy rainfall will increase the risk of disasters".

The storm forced Nagasaki, one of the main cities on Kyushu, to scale down its annual commemoration ceremony of the 1945 bombing scheduled for Wednesday.

The ceremony is traditionally held outdoors at the city's Peace Park and is attended by government ministers, officials and thousands of guests including survivors of the bombing.

The typhoon was located east of the island of Amami Oshima on Monday afternoon, some 350 kilometres (220 miles) south of Kyushu, gusting up to 144 kilometres (90 miles) per hour, the agency said.

The slow-moving nature of the typhoon could mean rainfalls could become prolonged, increasing risks of disasters such as flooding and landslides, the agency said.

After heatwave, typhoon forces S. Korea to evacuate scout jamboree
Seoul (AFP) Aug 7, 2023 - Organisers of the World Scout Jamboree asked host South Korea Monday to "urgently" evacuate tens of thousands of children from their campsite ahead of a typhoon, just days after a heatwave caused mass scout illnesses.

Typhoon Khanun, which killed at least two people in Japan, is due to make landfall in South Korea on Thursday, near where some 43,000 scouts have been camping in North Joella province for their problem-plagued jamboree.

Korean media have called the jamboree "a national disgrace" after an extreme heatwave caused hundreds of scouts to fall ill, and prompted American and British scout groups to withdraw as criticism grew over conditions at the campsite.

Organisers had insisted the event would continue but on Monday the World Organization of the Scout Movement said Seoul had told them that "due to the expected impact of Typhoon Khanun, an early departure will be planned for all participants".

"We urgently call on the Government to expedite the plan for departure and provide all necessary resources and support for participants during their stay and until they return to their home countries," it said in a statement.

Some 36,000 participants from 156 countries will begin evacuating from the campsite at 10 am (0100 GMT) Tuesday, Vice Minister for Disaster and Safety Management Kim Sung-ho said on Monday.

South Korea's weather agency said Typhoon Khanun is forecast to bring heavy rain and strong winds across the Korean peninsula, including winds with a maximum speed of up to 44 metres (144 feet) per second -- powerful enough to derail a moving train.

The jamboree was scheduled to run until August 12. South Korea's presidential office has suggested that its contingency plan is for the tens of thousands of young people to be relocated to Seoul for the rest of their stay.

"We will do our best to secure the participants' accommodation and to ensure that the programme continues for the remaining five days," Kim said.

- 'No scout expertise' -

Organisers have been strongly criticised by Korean media and parents of the scouts for a lack of planning for the extreme heat, even though South Korea had six years to prepare.

Media also reported on poor drainage at the site, rudimentary showers and toilets, and gruesome bug bites affecting the mostly teenage participants of the event.

One of the biggest factors in the string of problems afflicting the jamboree was that the event was organised by government officials and not scout experts, said Lee Hoon, a professor of tourism at Hanyang University in Seoul.

"Scout events must be overseen by someone with expertise, someone who really understands the programmes, because they are different from other events, while the government provides administrative, legal and financial support," Lee told AFP.

"I think that kind of system wasn't established this time," he said. "This will definitely hurt South Korea's reputation abroad."

The problems have been a significant public relations setback for the South Korean government, which has called top-level meetings and thrown millions of dollars of emergency funding into salvaging the event.

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo said Saturday organisers would "create and operate a tour programme featuring South Korea's industry, culture, history, and nature".

