Earth Science News
SHAKE AND BLOW
 UN appeals for more support for flood-hit Mozambicans

UN appeals for more support for flood-hit Mozambicans

by AFP Staff Writers
 Geneva (AFP) Jan 30, 2026

The United Nations warned Friday of severe overcrowding in temporary accommodation shelters hosting an estimated 100,000 people displaced by flooding in Mozambique, and appealed for more international support.

The southern African country's latest bout of flooding has claimed nearly 140 lives since October 1, according to the National Disasters Management Institute, while nearly 400,000 people have had to flee their homes.

"An estimated 100,000 people are now sheltering in around 100 temporary accommodation centres, including schools and public buildings. Overcrowding in these centres is severe," the UN refugee agency UNHCR, said in a statement.

"Many sites, particularly in remote areas, lack adequate privacy, lighting and basic services, creating dangerous conditions for the most vulnerable."

The UNHCR said women and girls were facing a heightened risk of violence, sexual exploitation and abuse. Many were distressed and needed support, it added.

Old people and those with disabilities struggled to get to help at sites "not designed to meet their needs", it said.

And as well as those in temporary shelters, many more remain stranded in the worst-affected areas, with access roads still under water and bridges washed away.

"This crisis underscores Mozambique's vulnerability," UNHCR said.

"With continued rainfall forecast and flood risks remaining high, further displacement is possible. Urgent international support is critical to scale up life-saving assistance and protection services."

UNHCR Mozambique is seeking $38.2 million in 2026.

The World Food Programme said it urgently needs $32 million for the next three months' operations, saying it was stepping up efforts to reach more than 450,000 people.

"The needs are skyrocketing in Mozambique," Ross Smith, WFP's emergency preparedness and response chief, told reporters in Geneva.

"We are currently very, very stretched for resources," he said, speaking from Rome.

"We're at 40 percent less funding than we were a year ago and that's really straining our ability to stand up a full scale response in places like Mozambique."

With roads badly damaged, WFP said it was using amphibious vehicles, boats, heavy-duty trucks, fixed-wing aircraft, and helicopters to try to reach communities hit by the floods.

Related Links
 Bringing Order To A World Of Disasters
When the Earth Quakes
A world of storm and tempest

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
SHAKE AND BLOW
South Africa's Kruger park suffers 'devastating' damage from floods
 Cape Town (AFP) Jan 22, 2026
 South Africa's iconic Kruger National Park suffered major damage to critical infrastructure in recent flooding, with the cost of repairs estimated to run over 30 million dollars, officials said Thursday. Torrential rains and floods last week forced the world-famous safari destination, which is nearly the size of Wales, to halt day visits and airlift guests and staff to safety as swollen rivers swallowed large stretches of land. While there had been no loss of life within the park, parts of it we ... read more
SHAKE AND BLOW
Hong Kong ferry disaster ruled 'unlawful killing' after 13 years

 Climate change fuels disasters, but deaths don't add up

 China factory explosion death toll rises to 9

 Poland moves to phase out aid for Ukrainian refugees
SHAKE AND BLOW
China starts large scale production of T1000 carbon fiber

 Plastics everywhere, and the myth that made it possible

 EU to show Google how to open up to rival AI services; Microsoft shares slide as AI spending surges

 Saudi's Humain secures $1.2 bn to expand AI, digital infrastructure
SHAKE AND BLOW
South Africa embraces water tastings as Washington reels from sewage leak

 UN report warns world is entering era of global water bankruptcy

 Long-awaited first snowfall brings relief to water-scarce Kabul

 Study links slower renewal of deep North Atlantic waters to climate change
SHAKE AND BLOW
Solar cycles seen in Antarctic fast ice history

 Danish PM backs NATO 'permanent presence' around Greenland

 What are Russia and China doing in the Arctic?

 In Greenland, locals fed up with deals done over their heads
SHAKE AND BLOW
'Our children are next' fear Kenyans as drought wipes out livestock

 Warming trend to intensify crop droughts across Europe and beyond

 How the EU and Mercosur agro-powerhouse Brazil differ on pesticides

 Ticking time bomb: Some farmers report as many as 70 tick encounters over a 6-month period
SHAKE AND BLOW
'I wanted to die': survivors recount Mozambique flood terror

 South Africa's Kruger park suffers 'devastating' damage from floods

 South Africa flood toll rises, large parts of Mozambique submerged

 Tunisia flood death toll rises to five, with four missing
SHAKE AND BLOW
US military working with Nigeria as part of wider Islamic State pivot

 Nigeria turns illegal loggers, poachers into park rangers

 Sudan army says breaks RSF siege on southern city Dilling

 Sudan hospital welcomes first patients after war forced it shut
SHAKE AND BLOW
To flexibly organize thought, the brain makes use of space

 China's birth rate falls to lowest on record

 Moroccan fossils trace ancient African branch near origin of Homo sapiens

 Socializing alone: The downside of communication technology
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.