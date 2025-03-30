Earth Science News
TRADE WARS
 US, China raise the stakes in Panama Canal ports row
US, China raise the stakes in Panama Canal ports row
 By Holmes Chan, with Luna Lin in Beijing
 Hong Kong (AFP) Mar 30, 2025

China's fury at the sale of Panama Canal ports to a US-led consortium reflects how container hubs have become prized currency as Beijing and Washington vie for global influence, analysts say.

Hong Kong conglomerate CK Hutchison this month sold 43 ports in 23 countries -- including operations in the vital Central American canal -- to a group led by giant asset manager BlackRock for $19 billion in cash.

After two weeks of rhetoric, Beijing hardened its response on Friday and confirmed that antitrust regulators will review the deal, likely preventing the parties from signing an agreement on April 2 as planned.

Speaking before the review was announced, experts told AFP that the deal allowed US President Donald Trump to claim credit for "taking back" the canal as part of his "America First" agenda.

"The US (created) a political issue at China's expense and then has been able to declare victory," said Kurt Tong, managing partner at The Asia Group and a former top US diplomat to Hong Kong.

"That doesn't feel good in Beijing."

Some of the ports being sold are in nations that participate in Beijing's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) -- a global development framework championed by Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Ports are crucial to that network and China "has been notably successful in this area", said Henry Gao, a trade law expert at the Singapore Management University.

Last month, Panama formally exited the BRI following a visit from US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

"There is indeed a growing trend of 'weaponising' ports and trade infrastructure as tools of geopolitical leverage," Gao said.

- 'Nightmare' scenario? -

On March 4, CK Hutchison sent shockwaves through China's shipping industry by announcing a deal of "unprecedented scale", according to Xie Wenqing, a port development researcher at the Shanghai International Shipping Institute.

Chinese shipping firms questioned whether they could ensure neutral passage once the ports changed hands, he told AFP.

"There are concerns about additional costs for Chinese ships or discriminatory treatment in terms of queuing orders," he added, highlighting the long-arm jurisdiction of US authorities.

The deal -- coupled with recent US tariff hikes -- could undermine China's manufacturing dominance, argued Wang Yiwei, director of the Institute of International Affairs at the Renmin University of China.

"Increased inspections and additional docking costs would erode China's competitive edge and disrupt global supply chains," he noted.

The United States has used various justifications to target key infrastructure projects under the Belt and Road Initiative "to strip away these assets and weaken China's position as the world's factory", Wang added.

John Bradford, executive director of the Yokosuka Council on Asia-Pacific Studies, said the deal would not serve China's interests but said some concerns were "overblown".

Port operators such as CK Hutchison are commercial entities constrained by law and cannot decide matters of national sovereignty, for example whether a ship could visit a port or not.

"If (operators) were to blatantly favour one company over another, that would generally speaking... be illegal," Bradford said.

"Most countries have laws which say you have to treat different customers similarly, so the nightmare scenarios are not particularly realistic."

- Hong Kong's role -

Beijing's next steps in scrutinising CK Hutchison may also have far-reaching implications on Hong Kong and its role as China's business gateway to the world, according to analysts.

"This whole Panama ports issue has refocused attention on the question (of) whether Hong Kong is a good place to put assets or to do business," said Tong, the former diplomat.

"Certainly the foreign business community operating in Hong Kong is watching this issue very closely."

CK Hutchison is registered in the Cayman Islands and the assets being sold are all outside China.

That did not stop the State Administration for Market Regulation from announcing the antitrust review on Friday.

Jet Deng, a senior partner at the Beijing office of law firm Dentons, said China's antitrust laws can be applicable outside its borders, similar to those of the United States and the European Union.

Once a deal meets China's reportability threshold, a declaration is required even if the transaction takes place abroad, as long as the parties involved had substantial operations in mainland China, he said.

Firms that fail to declare may be fined for up to 10 percent of their operating income from the preceding year, Deng added.

Hung Ho-fung, a political scientist at Johns Hopkins University, said Beijing risks spooking "cautious" foreign firms that have already lowered their business exposure in Hong Kong.

If the deal crumbles under Chinese pressure, people may believe that Hong Kong is converging with mainland China where "national security considerations are of utmost importance in any business deal", Hung said.

ll-hol/je/rsc/fox

BLACKROCK

Related Links
 Global Trade News

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
TRADE WARS
China's Xi vows deeper cooperation in meeting with Bangladesh leader
 Beijing (AFP) Mar 28, 2025
 Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday pledged deeper cooperation with Bangladeshi counterpart Muhammad Yunus in a meeting that came as Dhaka seeks new friends to offset frosty ties with India. Yunus took charge of Bangladesh last August after the toppling of autocratic ex-premier Sheikh Hasina, who fled to New Delhi after a student-led uprising. India was the biggest benefactor of Hasina's government, and her ouster sent cross-border relations into a tailspin, culminating in Yunus choosing to m ... read more
TRADE WARS
Lithuania says 'long night ahead' in US soldiers search

 Myanmar quake: a nation unprepared for disaster

 WHO says Myanmar quake a top-level emergency, seeks urgent funding

 Neglected in times of peace, Germany preps for emergency response
TRADE WARS
Sidus Space Expands Presence in Asia With Orlaith AI and FeatherEdge Technology

 BlueHalo achieves milestone with advanced laser communication system

 Airbus adopts Astroscale Gen 2 docking plates for enhanced satellite sustainability

 Eco-friendly rare earth element separation: A bioinspired solution to an industry challenge
TRADE WARS
Canadian deep sea miner to seek US permit as intl talks drag on

 'Unprecedented' mass bleaching drains life from Australian reef

 Deep sea mining impacts visible for 'many decades'

 Why has Mexico's water debt opened new battle line with US?
TRADE WARS
Denmark criticises 'tone' of Vance's Greenland comments

 Putin calls dismissing U.S. interest in Greenland a 'profound mistake'

 New model reveals global chain reaction behind ancient sea level surge

 'It was beautiful': Mount Kenya's glaciers melting away
TRADE WARS
Technology developed by MIT engineers makes pesticides stick to plant leaves

 Hundreds of fungi species threatened with extinction: IUCN

 EU unveils plans to help wine sector; France says China grants delay over cognac duties

 Brought to eel: France busts elver-smuggling ring
TRADE WARS
Rescue hopes fading three days after deadly Myanmar quake

 Nuclear monitoring data points to undersea landslide as cause of West Africa internet outage

 Japan issues mid-level volcano warning

 7.0-magnitude offshore quake hits near Tonga: USGS
TRADE WARS
DRC seeking 'safe exit' for southern African troops

 Guinea ex-dictator freed from jail after 2009 massacre pardon: junta

 Sudan army chief says war will not end until RSF lays down its arms

 In Gabon, French army base shifts focus as one of last in Africa
TRADE WARS
Beijing simplifies marriages to encourage Chinese to wed

 Colombia's lonely chimp Yoko finds new home in Brazil

 When did human language emerge?

 Study reveals how rising temperatures could lead to population crashes
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.