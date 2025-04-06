US storms, 'devastating' flooding death toll climbs to 17

Flood warnings remain in effect, particularly in Kentucky, Tennessee, and Alabama, according to forecasters.
Tennessee has been the hardest hit, with 10 deaths recorded in the western part of the state.
Kentucky and Missouri each report two deaths, while Arkansas, Indiana, and Mississippi each count one, with tolls that could still rise.
In Jeffersontown, Kentucky, buildings were left destroyed by a reported tornado, an AFP correspondent saw.
Photos shared on social and local media showed widespread damage from the storm across several states, with homes torn apart, toppled trees, downed power lines and overturned cars.
The National Weather Service said Sunday that "there is still some threat for heavy rainfall and flash flooding for portions of the Southeast and the Gulf Coast region going through this evening and overnight."
"Flooding has reached record levels in many communities," Kentucky's Governor Andy Beshear wrote on social media Saturday, urging residents in the state to "avoid travel, and never drive through water."
Almost 140,000 customers were without power in five affected states Sunday, according to tracking website PowerOutage.us.
Scientists say global warming is disrupting climate patterns and the water cycle, making extreme weather more frequent and ferocious.
Last year set a record for high temperatures in the United States, with the country also pummeled by a barrage of tornadoes and destructive hurricanes.
Three dead as strong winds, rain lash southern Spain
Coria Del Rio, Spain (AFP) April 4, 2025 - Strong winds and heavy rain lashed southern Spain on Friday, killing three men in a warehouse whose roof had been blown off, officials said.
The warehouse was in a farm near Coria del Rio, a town of around 30,000 residents some 15 kilometres (nine miles) from the southern city of Seville, a spokeswoman for local emergency services said.
"The person who raised the alarm explained during the call that the roof had been blown off and the walls had been damaged," she added.
When emergency services arrived at the scene they found three people dead, she added.
The victims were between the ages of 40 and 61 who are believed to have been workers of the warehouse, a representative of Spain's central government in Seville, Francisco Toscano, told reporters at the scene.
Two of the dead were brothers, he added.
Preliminary evidence indicates the damage to the warehouse "seems to be from a tornado", Toscano said.
Spain's national weather office Aemet issued an alert for much of the southern region of Andalusia on Friday due to the risk from strong winds and heavy rainfall caused by Storm Nuria which was also affecting neighbouring Portugal.
It was the fifth storm to hit Spain since the beginning of March, which received 2.5 times the average amount of rainfall for the month this year, according to the weather office.
The storms have been blamed for a total of 10 deaths, including the three who died on Friday.
Related Links
Weather News at TerraDaily.com
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Like 'living in hell': Quake-hit Mandalay monastery clears away rubble
Lessons and liquids: buried alive in Myanmar's earthquake; Ceasefire declared
Civilians act to bring aid to Myanmar earthquake victims
Chinese developer under scrutiny over Bangkok tower quake collapse
Eco-friendly rare earth element separation: A bioinspired solution to an industry challenge
Kazakhstan discovers its 'largest' rare earths deposit
Scientists build novel quantum material from two extreme compounds
Metamaterials enable ultra-efficient mechanical energy storage
Kazakh lawmaker calls for regulation to protect Caspian Sea
Macron vows to defend science as host of UN oceans summit
Deep-dive dinners are the norm for tuna and swordfish, MIT oceanographers find
Deep sea mining impacts visible for 'many decades'
Yana, a 130,000-year-old baby mammoth, goes under the scalpel
Rubio reaffirms 'strong' US relationship with Denmark at meeting
New model reveals global chain reaction behind ancient sea level surge
Denmark criticises 'tone' of Vance's Greenland comments
|
Crops under threat as surprise March heatwave hit Central Asia: study
New insights reveal how social dynamics drove the rise of agriculture
Technology developed by MIT engineers makes pesticides stick to plant leaves
EU unveils plans to help wine sector; France says China grants delay over cognac duties
Greek tourist islands hit by flash floods; 'Heartbreaking' floods swamp Australia's cattle country
Myanmar holds minute of silence for more than 2,000 quake dead
Nuclear monitoring data points to undersea landslide as cause of West Africa internet outage
Indonesia volcano spews ash as locals warned about air quality
DR Congo commutes death sentence against 3 Americans to life in prison
Detained Burkina journalists seen at anti-jihadist front line
Guinea ex-dictator freed from jail after 2009 massacre pardon: junta
Sudan army chief says war will not end until RSF lays down its arms
Thailand rescue dogs double as emotional support
Colombia's lonely chimp Yoko finds new home in Brazil
Beijing simplifies marriages to encourage Chinese to wed
When did human language emerge?
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters