Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Earth Science News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















ABOUT US
Adolescent orangoutan breastfeed for eight years
 by Brooks Hays
 Washington (UPI) May 17, 2017


Maturing orangutan breastfeed for longer than any other mammal. New research suggests juvenile orangutan continue weaning for as many as eight or nine years.

Scientists previously estimated orangutans breastfeed for seven years, but tracking nursing behavior in the wild is difficult.

Biologists arrived at the new estimate -- shared in the journal Science Advances -- through a novel research technique. By measuring barium deposits in orangutan teeth, scientists were able to retrace dietary habits. Barium is a nonessential element absorbed in the teeth from breast milk during weaning.

Researchers measured shifting barium levels in teeth belonging to four wild orangutans shot and killed several years ago in Borneo. The measurements suggests baby orangutan consume breast milk exclusively during the first year of life. Afterwards, the juveniles begin incorporate fruits and other food sources into their diet.

However, barium levels suggests the apes continue to consume breast milk even in the eighth and ninth years of life, making orangutan the king of breastfeeding among apes. Chimps typically wean for five years and gorillas breastfeed for four.

Humans are at the other end of the spectrum, breastfeeding for only two to three years -- much less than other primates.

"That's what makes humans weird," Shara Bailey, a paleoanthropologist at New York University, told NPR. "And it's certainly one of the reasons why our population is so successful as a species."

Anthropologists believe a shorter breastfeeding period allowed women to birth and raise more offspring, but researchers aren't sure exactly when humans adopted the abbreviated weaning schedule.

Scientists hope to find answers by analyzing ancient human teeth the same way researchers studied orangutan enamel.

"The potential is there to look now at Neanderthals, Homo erectus, Homo habilis, [and] Australopithicenes," Bailey said. "We can actually get an idea of when this very weird thing that characterizes humans occurred."

ABOUT US
Research suggests the ideal leader resembles his or her subordinates
 Washington DC (UPI) May 16, 2017
 New research suggests the ideal leader resembles their followers, or staff, in appearance. When researchers at the University of Exeter Business School and the Bradford University School of Management asked study participants to select photographs of an ideal leader, they found people had wildly divergent ideas about leadership is manifested in appearance. But when academics look ... read more
Related Links
 All About Human Beings and How We Got To Be Here
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

ABOUT US
Healthcare bill inspires road rage: Tenn. woman tries to run Congressman off road

 Hong Kong 'Snowden refugees' face deportation: lawyer

 New fiber-based sensor could quickly detect structural problems in bridges and dams

 Marine Le Pen: far-right firebrand who has shaken up French politics
ABOUT US
'Hot' electrons don't mind the gap

 Hydrogen bonds directly detected for the first time

 A bath for precision printing of 3-D silicone structures

 Physical keyboards make virtual reality typing easier
ABOUT US
Fish should figure in to fate of nation's aging dams

 Dying Guatemala lake underlines climate change threat

 Teleconnection between the tropical Pacific and Antarctica

 Large storms can flood aging sewer systems with harmful bacteria, viruses
ABOUT US
Negribreen on the move

 Oversized landforms discovered beneath the Antarctic ice sheet

 Tillerson hosts Arctic forum in shadow of Russia spat

 Irreversible ocean warming threatens the Filchner-Ronne Ice Shelf
ABOUT US
Chinese exporting adulterated fish to Brazil: police

 Novel use of satnav saves precious water

 Tillage farming damaging earthworm populations

 Syngenta shareholders accept ChemChina offer
ABOUT US
Hurricane's atmospheric gravity waves help predict the storm's path

 Another day on the job, in the eye of a hurricane

 New tool could help predict, prevent surging waters in flood plains

 Quake kills two, injures hundreds in Iran: state media
ABOUT US
I.Coast rebel troops end mutiny as deal inked

 Nigeria army chief warns troops about 'politicking'

 Wounded author Kuki Gallmann vows return to Kenyan ranch

 Gunfire as I.Coast troops resume protest despite 'apology'
ABOUT US
Changes in Early Stone Age tool production have 'musical' ties

 Research suggests the ideal leader resembles his or her subordinates

 South African cave yields yet more fossils of a newfound relative

 Homo naledi's surprisingly young age opens up more questions on where we come from



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement