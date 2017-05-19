Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
FLORA AND FAUNA
After 10-year gap, Thai lotuses bloom again
 By Reuben EASEY
 Prachuap Khiri Khan, Thailand (AFP) May 19, 2017


Japanese man held for wildlife smuggling in Indonesia
Jakarta (AFP) May 19, 2017 - A Japanese man has been arrested in Indonesia for allegedly trying to smuggle hundreds of reptiles out of the archipelago, including snakes, lizards and turtles, authorities and environmentalists said Friday.

Katsuhide Naito, believed to be a major player in the wildlife-smuggling trade, was detained at Jakarta's main airport as he was about to board a flight to Tokyo with over 250 animals hidden in his bags.

"Officials became suspicious seeing him with so many suitcases," Tisna Nando, spokeswoman for NGO the Wildlife Conservation Society, which was involved in the investigation, told AFP.

"After they were opened, we found hundreds of reptiles, most of them were alive."

The reptiles were stuffed into four suitcases and one box and four were dead, said Nando.

Ruchyana, an official from the airport operator who like many Indonesians goes by one name, said the 51-year-old was caught late Monday carrying protected species including green tree pythons, lizards from Borneo island and pig-nosed turtles.

Before arriving in Jakarta, Naito had been in Medan, on the jungle-clad Indonesian island of Sumatra. He could face up to three years in prison if found guilty of breaking Indonesian wildlife laws.

The Wildlife Conservation Society believes Naito was part of a larger wildlife-smuggling syndicate.

"We believe he is a big player and part of a syndicate which has been active in wildlife trading for more than 12 years," Nando said.

He was arrested in 2005 in Australia for attempting to smuggle reptiles into the country from Southeast Asia, she said.

Indonesia is home to vast rainforests and a kaleidoscope of exotic animals. But wildlife smuggling is common, with environmentalists saying a lack of resources and corruption are undermining law enforcement efforts.

For the first time in a decade a Thai lake has given up its dazzling secret -- the pink blooms of tens of thousands of lotuses.

The sea of colour in Khao Sam Roi Yot national park, three hours south of Bangkok, is a show-stopping feat of nature that has locals hoping for a tourist bonanza.

But it has also sparked warnings over the fragility of the environment with park rangers pleading with people not to visit until the lake is healthy enough to deal with an influx of tourists.

The flowers, considered sacred in Thai culture, are good news for locals who have been ferrying camera-toting visitors through the lotuses which lie in knots on the lake's vast waters.

But "currently they should not come," said head ranger Rungroj Aswakultarin.

"The national park is in the process of restoring the lotuses. When it comes to the right time the park will open them up to the public," he said.

Rungroj's caution is understandable.

For the last decade the park -- a stunning jumble of lakes, tributaries and towering limestone karsts three hours south of Bangkok -- saw no widespread lotus bloom.

No-one has been able to pinpoint exactly why.

But officials blame a mixture of drought and pollution from fertilisers and nearby seafood farms.

In recent years rangers have tried to clean up the park and this year were rewarded with a sea of pink flowers.

Thailand struggles to balance its lucrative tourism industry with preserving the environment.

Few countries have experienced the kind of stratospheric growth in tourism.

In the last decade the number of foreign arrivals has more than doubled from 13.8 million in 2006 to a record 32.5 million last year, growth partly powered by Chinese arrivals.

Those expecting to find the kind of pristine, untouched beaches in tourist brochures are often left disappointed among hordes of visitors.

Thailand's tourism minister has called for the industry to chase fewer holidaymakers but ones with deep pockets.

This week some 61 national parks, including 25 marine parks, closed to visitors for the monsoon season, an annual move to try and help them recover.

But some environmentalists have argued the most vulnerable ecosystems need to close for longer, or face much stronger restrictions on visitor numbers.

The first microbial supertree from figure-mining thousands of papers
 London, UK (SPX) May 17, 2017
 While recent reports reveal the existence of more than 114,000,000 documents of published scientific literature, finding a way to improve the access to this knowledge and efficiently synthesise it becomes an increasingly pressing issue. Seeking to address the problem through their PLUTo workflow, British scientists Ross Mounce and Peter Murray-Rust, University of Cambridge and Matthew Will ... read more
