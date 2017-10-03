Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Earth Science News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















DISASTER MANAGEMENT
Radioactive cesium leajing into ocean 60 miles from Fukushima
 by Brooks Hays
 Washington (UPI) Oct 3, 2017


Scientists have discovered a surprising new source of radioactive cesium some 60 miles from the Fukushima nuclear plant that was damaged by the 2011 earthquake and tsunami.

A team of researchers from the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution in Massachusetts and Japan's Kanazawa University found unusually high levels of radioactive cesium-137 in the groundwater beneath several beaches.

Because the levels are higher than samples from other radioactive sources, including samples collected from the harbor of the nuclear power plant, scientists hypothesize the cesium-137 was carried by currents and absorbed by sands shortly after the 2011 meltdown.

Another recent survey suggests Fukushima has continued to leak low levels of cesium into the ocean over the past few years, but the amounts are too small to account for the heightened levels found in the groundwater beneath local beaches.

"No one expected that the highest levels of cesium in ocean water today would be found not in the harbor of the Fukushima Dai-ichi nuclear power plant, but in the groundwater many miles away below the beach sands," WHO researcher Virginie Sanial said in a news release.

Sanial and her colleagues hypothesize that brackish water and layers of sand have kept the concentrations of cesium-137 hidden beneath the beaches. Researchers discovered the unusual radioactive source while drilling and testing sediment cores from nearby beaches.

According to their analysis -- detailed in a new paper published this week in the journal PNAS -- the sand and water are beginning to release the cesium-137 back into the ocean.

In brackish and freshwater, the cesium-137 atoms cling to sand grains. But saltier water causes the atoms to be released. Scientists believe the radioactive atoms are losing their grasp on the sand particles as fresh saltwater currents mix with the brackish groundwater beneath the beaches.

"It is as if the sands acted as a 'sponge' that was contaminated in 2011 and is only slowly being depleted," said WHO scientist Ken Buesseler.

"Only time will slowly remove the cesium from the sands as it naturally decays away and is washed out by seawater," added Sanial.

DISASTER MANAGEMENT
Japan government not responsible for Fukushima: court
 Tokyo (AFP) Sept 22, 2017
 A Japanese court ruled Friday that the plant operator not the government was responsible for the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster, ordering the former to pay damages. The district court in Chiba near Tokyo said the government "was able to foresee" but "may not have been able to avoid the accident" caused by the tsunami that smashed into the Fukushima Daiichi power plant. Triggered by a 9. ... read more
Related Links
 Bringing Order To A World Of Disasters
A world of storm and tempest
When the Earth Quakes
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

DISASTER MANAGEMENT
Signs of corruption emerge from rubble of Mexico quake

 Fear of epidemic disaster as disease stalks Rohingya camps

 Water from a rock: Puerto Ricans cope with hurricane aftermath

 Machete, origami and reading: life in San Juan a week after Maria
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
UV-irradiated amorphous ice behaves like liquid at low temperatures

 The 3-D selfie has arrived

 Ultracold atoms point toward an intriguing magnetic behavior

 Researchers developing new technique that uses light to separate mirrored molecules
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
A sustainable future powered by sea

 Getting the measure of mud

 Scientists call for more research on how human activities affect the seabed

 Black Sea water temperatures may buck global trend
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
Winter cold extremes linked to high-altitude polar vortex weakening

 Shipping risks rise as Antarctic ice hits record low

 Researchers take on atmospheric effects of Arctic snowmelt

 End-of-summer Arctic sea ice extent is eighth lowest on record
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
Global methane emissions from agriculture possibly much larger

 Artificial light device boosts cows' milk yields by 9 percent

 Planet-warming methane from livestock underestimated: study

 Global network of botanical gardens contain a third of all known plant species
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
Earthquake warning systems improving, but prediction still not possible, scientists say

 More than 120,000 flee rumbling Bali volcano

 Bali volcano evacuees outside red zone fearful to return home

 After tsunami, ocean plastic acted as rafts for small sea life
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
The link between drought and riots in sub-Saharan Africa

 Ghanaian villagers profit from monkey business

 New ceasefire signed by armed groups

 C. Africa asks UN to send more peacekeepers, ease arms embargo
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
Researchers explore why humans don't purge lethal genetic disorders from the population

 Ancient human DNA in sub-Saharan Africa lifts veil on prehistory

 Helping Ponso, sole survivor of 'Chimpanzee Island' in I. Coast

 Cell phone data coupled with sewage testing show drug use patterns



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement