Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Earth Science News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















WATER WORLD
El Nino resulted in unprecedented erosion of the Pacific coastline
 by Staff Writers
 Santa Barbara CA (SPX) Feb 15, 2017


While most beaches in the survey eroded beyond historical extremes, some fared better than others. The condition of the beach before the winter of 2015 strongly influenced the severity of erosion and the ability of the beach to recover afterward through natural replenishment processes.

Last winter's El Nino might have felt weak to residents of Southern California, but it was in fact one of the most powerful climate events of the past 145 years. If such severe El Nino events become more common in the future as some studies suggest they might, the California coast - home to more than 25 million people - may become increasingly vulnerable to coastal hazards. And that's independent of projected sea level rise.

New research conducted by U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) scientists and their colleagues at UC Santa Barbara and six other institutions found that during the 2015-16 El Nino winter beach erosion on the Pacific coast was 76 percent above normal, and that most beaches in California eroded beyond historical extremes. The results appear in the journal Nature Communications.

"This study illustrates the value of broad regional collaboration using long-term data for understanding coastal ecosystem responses to changing climate," said ecologist David Hubbard, an associate specialist at UCSB's Marine Science Institute. "We really need this scale of data on coastal process to understand what's going on with the ecology of the coast."

The research team assessed seasonal beach behavior for 29 beaches along more than 1,200 miles of the Pacific coast. The investigators' efforts included making 3-D surface maps and cross-shore profiles using aerial LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging), GPS topographic surveys and direct measurements of sand quantities.

They then combined that with wave and water level data from each beach between 1997 and 2016. Winter beach erosion - the removal and loss of sand from the beach - is a normal seasonal process, but during El Nino events the extent of erosion can be more severe.

"Wave conditions and coastal response were unprecedented for many locations during the winter of 2015-16," said lead author Patrick Barnard, a geologist with the USGS. "The winter wave energy equaled or exceeded measured historical maximums along the West Coast, corresponding to extreme beach erosion across the region."

The 2015-16 El Nino was one of the three strongest events ever recorded, along with the El Nino winters of 1982-83 and 1997-98. From a water resources perspective though, the most recent El Nino was largely considered a dud due to the unusually low rainfall, particularly in Southern California, which received 70 percent less rain than during the past two big El Nino events.

"However, the waves that attacked our coast, generated from storms across the North Pacific, were exceptional and among the largest ever recorded," Barnard said.

"Further, the lack of rainfall means the coastal rivers produced very little sand to fill in what was lost from the beaches, so recovery has been slow." Rivers remain the primary source of sand for California beaches, despite long-term reductions in the 20th century due to extensive dam construction.

While most beaches in the survey eroded beyond historical extremes, some fared better than others. The condition of the beach before the winter of 2015 strongly influenced the severity of erosion and the ability of the beach to recover afterward through natural replenishment processes.

Unlike California, many Pacific Northwest beaches have gained sediment in the years leading up to the 2015-16 El Nino. That's due - at least in part - to more production of sand from local watersheds, dune growth and a series of mild winter storm seasons.

Mild wave activity in the Pacific Northwest and artificial augmentation of beaches (adding sand) in Southern California prior to the winter of 2015-16 prevented some areas from eroding beyond historical landward extremes.

"It looks like climate change will bring us more El Nino events, possibly twice as many, at twice the frequency as in the past," Hubbard said. "So this is a taste of what's coming.

"First we need to understand the challenges, and those include the rising sea level and the fact that most of the problems occur during these peak El Nino events," he added. "Then we need to restore or manage our coasts in ways that will enable us to deal with these events and conserve beach ecosystems. I think that's the challenge that we as a society have to address."

"Infrequent and extreme events can be extremely damaging to coastal marine habitats and communities," said David Garrison, a program director in the National Science Foundation's (NSF) Division of Ocean Sciences, which funded the research.

"While this paper stresses the effect of waves and sediment transport on beach structure, organisms living on and in the sediment will also be profoundly affected."

Research paper


Comment on this article using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
.


Related Links
 University of California - Santa Barbara
 Water News - Science, Technology and Politics





Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

Previous Report
WATER WORLD
Why has ENSO been more difficult to predict since 2000?
 Beijing, China (SPX) Feb 03, 2017
 El Nino-Southern Oscillation (ENSO), which is one of the most striking interannual variability in the tropical Pacific, has been extensively studied for several decades. Understanding the changes in its characteristics is still an important issue for worldwide environmental and socioeconomic interests. Clear decadal variations exist in the ENSO's predictability, with the most recent decade ... read more

WATER WORLD
Free hairdos to boost confidence of displaced Iraqi women

 Myanmar jade mine landslide kills 9: official

 Justice for victims of Nepal's civil war slips away

 Six cosmic catastrophes that could wipe out life on Earth
WATER WORLD
A new sensitive and stable self-powered photodetector

 New material that contracts when heated holds great industrial potential

 Aavid Thermacore Europe's technology will keep solar satellite cool

 Flipping the switch on ammonia production
WATER WORLD
Ethiopia dam causes Kenya water shortage: rights group

 Sheriff lifts evacuation order for residents near California dam

 Mismatched eyes help squid survive ocean's twilight zone

 Mass evacuation as rain strains tallest US dam
WATER WORLD
Hidden lakes drain below West Antarctica's Thwaites Glacier

 NASA, UCI Reveal New Details of Greenland Ice Loss

 CryoSat reveals lake outbursts beneath Antarctic ice

 Climate change adds to pressures on endangered African penguins
WATER WORLD
Stanford scientists measure African crop yields from space

 Sticky gels turn insect-sized drones into artificial pollinators

 Grow, mow, mulch: Finding lawn's value

 China villagers 'beat the Buddha' for a good harvest
WATER WORLD
Rumbling Indonesian volcano in fresh eruption

 Intense cyclone barrels towards Mozambique

 Aftershocks rock Philippine quake city survivors

 NASA-Led Campaign Studies Hawaii's Iconic Volcanoes
WATER WORLD
S. Sudan army says general who quit was 'deeply' corrupt

 Ivory Coast arrests six journalists over mutiny 'false information'

 I. Coast govt pursues bid to end mutiny by elite troops

 Ivory Coast govt in bid to end elite troops' mutiny
WATER WORLD
Study: The human brain always has a backup plan

 Chimpanzee feet allow scientists a new grasp on human foot evolution

 Humans subconsciously perceive words as 'round' or 'sharp'

 Paleolithic people 'killed' pebbles to rid them of their symbolic power



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement