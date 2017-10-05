Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Earth Science News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















FLORA AND FAUNA
Examining the lifestyles of microbes
 by Staff Writers
 Newark DE (SPX) Oct 05, 2017


Microbes found in sediments below the seafloor play a key role in the underwater ecosystem.

Microbes are everywhere - in humans they protect us from harmful bacteria and help us digest food; in soils, they provide nutrients and encourage growth of plants. Microbes even live in sediments below the seafloor where they play a key role in the underwater ecosystem.

Scientists are identifying and characterizing more microbes each year using DNA sequencing technologies. As each new species is sequenced, scientists add it to the microbial "tree of life," creating a virtual census of what's there.

Turns out it's not an easy job. To put things in perspective, scientists aren't sure how many microbes even exist. Estimates vary widely from millions to trillions.

University of Delaware professor Jennifer Biddle and Rosa Leon-Zayas, who completed post-doctoral work at UD earlier this year, recently described new details about microbes known as Parcubacteria in a paper published in Environmental Microbiology.

The Parcubacteria were found in sediment samples collected by James Cameron within the Challenger Deep region of the Mariana Trench during the Deepsea Challenge Expedition. Leon-Zayas' doctoral advisor, Doug Bartlett at Scripps Institution of Oceanography, was a chief scientist on the expedition.

"From a scientific perspective, Challenger Deep was an invaluable opportunity to collect samples from the deepest part of the ocean," said Leon-Zayas, the paper's lead author, now an assistant professor at Willamette University.

Scientists traditionally have learned how microbes work by growing and studying them in petri dishes and beakers. It wasn't until DNA sequencing advanced to include the ability to separate and test microbes present in environmental samples (such as soils or sediments) that scientists realized they had missed a huge portion of bacteria now called the Candidate Phyla Radiation (CPR).

One group of CPR microbes called the Parcubacteria had been seen in the groundwater and shallow sediments of a few places on land, but it had only been intensively studied in sediment samples from an aquifer near Rifle, Col.

When Cameron collected sediment samples at the bottom of the trench, the scientists discovered that many different species of Parcubacteria live there, too.

"We were interested in seeing if the microbes living at the bottom of the ocean had the same lifestyle as the microbes living in soils in Rifle, Colorado," said Biddle, a marine microbiologist and associate professor in the College of Earth, Ocean, and Environment's School of Marine Science and Policy.

Leon-Zayas used a sorting technique to separate the microbial cells from the sediment particles so that scientists could amplify and sequence the microbe DNA. The researchers then characterized the individual microbial genomes. Based on the genes that are present in the genome - sections of DNA that define what metabolisms a cell is capable of - scientists can infer what the bacteria is doing.

This genomic sequencing revealed that Parcubacteria from the deep sea have a fairly simple metabolism; but the genomes were larger than that of their terrestrial cousins and even had a few extra features. In particular, these features indicated the bacteria may be able to perform anaerobic respiration, using things like nitrate to breathe instead of oxygen.

Parcubacteria also seemed to have more proteins and enzymes associated with cold environments, not surprising since the bottom of the Mariana Trench is cold and dark.

"It makes sense that organisms at the bottom of the ocean might have to be more self-sufficient. The environment is extreme and there isn't as much food," Biddle said.

While the discovery adds a new branch on the microbial family tree, many unanswered questions remain.

According to Biddle, who is part of a UD team that recently earned a Keck Foundation grant to dive deep into microbial research, DNA sequencing has revealed a huge new area of microbiology that was unknown a decade ago.

Rapid technology development has been key to the field's advancement, she said, from the development of submersibles capable of transporting scientists to the bottom of the trench, to new sophisticated instruments, like flow cytometers, that help scientists sort, sequence and analyze the tiniest of organisms.

The more scientists discover, however, the more they realize there is to learn.

"It's a huge area for discovery right now," Biddle said.

FLORA AND FAUNA
Activists condemn craze for wild animal selfies
 Brasilia (AFP) Oct 4, 2017
 The craze for tourists taking selfies alongside wild animals then posting on Instagram is fueling cruel treatment of iconic species in the Amazon, activists warn. The charity World Animal Protection said in a report that Instagram has seen a 292 percent increase in wildlife selfies since 2014 around the world. Of these, more than 40 percent involved humans "hugging or inappropriately interac ... read more
Related Links
 University of Delaware
 Darwin Today At TerraDaily.com
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

FLORA AND FAUNA
Trump to request $29 bln for storm-hit Puerto Rico

 Trump tells Puerto Rico to be 'proud' of low storm toll

 MIT engineers attempt to predict extreme events

 Radioactive cesium leajing into ocean 60 miles from Fukushima
FLORA AND FAUNA
UV-irradiated amorphous ice behaves like liquid at low temperatures

 Teleoperating robots with virtual reality

 Surfactants have surprising effect on nanobubble stability

 Fast-moving magnetic particles could enable new form of data storage
FLORA AND FAUNA
Big rainy season leaves dozens dead in Central America

 Lockheed Martin to invest in Submaran S10 submersible drone

 A sustainable future powered by sea

 Getting the measure of mud
FLORA AND FAUNA
Return of the Weddell polynya supports Kiel climate model

 Winter cold extremes linked to high-altitude polar vortex weakening

 Shipping risks rise as Antarctic ice hits record low

 Researchers take on atmospheric effects of Arctic snowmelt
FLORA AND FAUNA
Artificial light device boosts cows' milk yields by 9 percent

 Win-win strategies for climate and food security

 EU battle heats up over controversial weedkiller

 Land grabs cause lingering SE Asia conflicts: report
FLORA AND FAUNA
Assessing regional earthquake risk and hazards in the age of exascale

 Mexico says last body found in rubble after quake

 Bali volcano evacuees outside red zone fearful to return home

 Tsunami enabled hundreds of aquatic species to raft across Pacific
FLORA AND FAUNA
The link between drought and riots in sub-Saharan Africa

 Ghanaian villagers profit from monkey business

 New ceasefire signed by armed groups

 C. Africa asks UN to send more peacekeepers, ease arms embargo
FLORA AND FAUNA
Sleep helps the brain reorganize, new study shows

 Isotopic analyses link the lives of Late Neolithic individuals to burial location in Spain

 Chimpanzees can learn how to use tools without observing others

 Researchers explore why humans don't purge lethal genetic disorders from the population



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement