Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Earth Science News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















WOOD PILE
Greenpeace says Canadian forestry lawsuit aims to silence critics
 by Staff Writers
 Montreal (AFP) May 16, 2017


Greenpeace on Tuesday urged major publishing houses to not buy paper from a major Canadian forestry company that is suing the activist group.

The multimillion dollar lawsuit that Resolute Forest Products filed against Greenpeace last year is "aimed at muzzling civil society" and "intimidating critics," the environmental group said.

Greenpeace urged publishers such as Hachette, Penguin Random House, HarperCollins and Simon & Schuster to refrain from buying paper for their books from the forestry giant in order to show "support for defenders of freedom of expression throughout the world."

Resolute is seeking Can$300 million (US$220 million) in damages from Greenpeace for alleged defamation, intimidation of customers, and related harms.

Greenpeace warned that a Resolute victory would "create a dangerous precedent" that could "encourage other companies around the world to use similar tactics against their detractors."

Forestry is one of Canada's largest industries.

In a statement to AFP Tuesday, Resolute said it is holding Greenpeace accountable for what it called a campaign of misinformation.

"Real peoples' lives have been impacted," said spokesman Seth Kursman. "People have lost their jobs and the socio-economic repercussions in communities has been significant."

- A history of lawsuits -

The lawsuit is hardly the first launched by Resolute in a longstanding row with environmental activists and indigenous peoples.

In 2014 it sued the Rainforest Alliance after the group issued a negative audit of Resolute's logging practices, and urged that the certificate stating that it adheres to best forestry practices be suspended.

Resolute's troubles intensified the following year with the Forest Stewardship Council, an international non-profit that promotes responsible forestry management.

The FSC denounced Resolute's condemnation of activists that accused the company of being a "forest destroyer" responsible for a "caribou death spiral and extinction."

Following the controversy one of Europe's largest publishers, Germany's Axel Springer, stopped buying paper from Resolute.

The Axel Springer said at the time that it no longer felt comfortable supporting a forestry firm that was battling aboriginals and environmental activists.

WOOD PILE
Study refutes findings behind challenge to Sierra Nevada forest restoration
 Berkeley CA (SPX) May 16, 2017
 A study led by ecologists at UC Berkeley has found significant flaws in the research used to challenge the U.S. Forest Service plan to restore Sierra Nevada forests to less dense, and less fire-prone, environments. Until recently, the consensus among forest ecologists was that before European settlers arrived in the Sierra, the forests were mostly open conifer forests dominated by big tree ... read more
Related Links
 Forestry News - Global and Local News, Science and Application
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

WOOD PILE
Healthcare bill inspires road rage: Tenn. woman tries to run Congressman off road

 New fiber-based sensor could quickly detect structural problems in bridges and dams

 Marine Le Pen: far-right firebrand who has shaken up French politics

 20 sentenced to prison for deadly 2015 China landslide
WOOD PILE
A bath for precision printing of 3-D silicone structures

 Physical keyboards make virtual reality typing easier

 Inverse designing spontaneously self-assembling materials

 Scientists create hologram that changes images as it is stretched
WOOD PILE
Fish should figure in to fate of nation's aging dams

 Dying Guatemala lake underlines climate change threat

 Teleconnection between the tropical Pacific and Antarctica

 Large storms can flood aging sewer systems with harmful bacteria, viruses
WOOD PILE
Alaska Tundra Source of Early-Winter Carbon Emissions

 Tillerson hosts Arctic forum in shadow of Russia spat

 Irreversible ocean warming threatens the Filchner-Ronne Ice Shelf

 Montana's glaciers are disappearing
WOOD PILE
Tillage farming damaging earthworm populations

 Syngenta shareholders accept ChemChina offer

 Conservation agriculture offers tired soil remedies

 Can edible insects help curb global warming?
WOOD PILE
Another day on the job, in the eye of a hurricane

 NASA spots Eastern Pacific season's earliest first tropical storm in satellite era

 Eastern Canada is drying out after the worst flooding in a half-century

 New tool could help predict, prevent surging waters in flood plains
WOOD PILE
Wounded author Kuki Gallmann vows return to Kenyan ranch

 Gunfire as I.Coast troops resume protest despite 'apology'

 Ivory Coast's rebel soldiers apologise to president

 Army to protect Tunisia economy from protests: president
WOOD PILE
South African cave yields yet more fossils of a newfound relative

 Changes in Early Stone Age tool production have 'musical' ties

 Homo naledi's surprisingly young age opens up more questions on where we come from

 Modern DNA reveals ancient origins of Indian population



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement