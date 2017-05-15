Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Earth Science News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















DISASTER MANAGEMENT
Hong Kong 'Snowden refugees' face deportation: lawyer
 by Staff Writers
 Hong Kong (AFP) May 15, 2017


A group of refugees who sheltered fugitive whistleblower Edward Snowden in Hong Kong are facing deportation after the city's authorities rejected their bid for protection, their lawyer said Monday.

The impoverished Philippine and Sri Lankan refugees helped the former National Security Agency contractor evade authorities in 2013 by hiding him in their cramped homes after he initiated one of the largest data leaks in US history.

They have spent years hoping the government would recognise their cases and save them from being sent back to their home countries, where they say they were persecuted.

However, immigration authorities rejected their protection claims Monday saying there were "no substantial grounds" for believing they would be at risk if they went home.

"The decisions are completely unreasonable," their lawyer Robert Tibbo told reporters, saying the procedures had been "manifestly unfair" towards his clients.

The refugees have said previously they were specifically asked about their links to Snowden by Hong Kong authorities.

"We now have less than two weeks to submit appeals before the families are deported," said Tibbo alongside the refugees, who were visibly distressed.

He said there was a risk his clients could be detained and their children placed in government custody.

One of the refugees, Vanessa Rodel from the Philippines, who lives in Hong Kong with her five-year-old daughter, broke down over the news.

"The first thing on my mind is I don't want to be detained and I don't want me and my daughter to separate," she told AFP.

Another of the refugees, Ajith Pushpakumara from Sri Lanka, told AFP the government had "taken his whole life" with the decision.

- Canada asylum bid -

After leaving his initial Hong Kong hotel bolthole for fear of being discovered, Snowden went underground, fed and looked after by the refugees for around two weeks.

Their stories only emerged late last year.

As well as Rodel and Pushpakumara, the group includes a Sri Lankan couple with two young children.

The adults say they experienced torture and persecution in their own countries and cannot safely return.

Their lawyers and some city legislators have said two of the Sri Lankan refugees have been targeted by agents from their home country who travelled to Hong Kong.

Hong Kong is not a signatory to the UN's refugee convention and does not grant asylum.

However, it is bound by the UN Convention against Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment (UNCAT) and considers claims for protection based on those grounds.

It also considers claims based on risk of persecution.

After government screening, claimants found to be at risk of persecution are referred to the UN's refugee agency, which can try to resettle them to a safe third country.

But with fewer than one percent of cases successfully substantiated by city authorities, most refugees live in fear of deportation.

Hong Kong's 11,000 marginalised refugees spend years in limbo, hoping the government will eventually support their claims.

Lawyers for the Snowden refugees separately lodged an asylum petition with the Canadian government in March and called for that process to be expedited Monday.

Human Rights Watch also urged the Canadian government to "intervene swiftly and protect them" following the rejection of their petitions in Hong Kong.

The refugees faced "dire risk if sent back to their countries", said Dinah PoKempner, general counsel at the rights group.

DISASTER MANAGEMENT
Healthcare bill inspires road rage: Tenn. woman tries to run Congressman off road
 Washington (UPI) May 14, 2017
 Outrage over the GOP's healthcare bill spilled out of a town hall event and onto the roads in Tennessee over the weekend. On Saturday, Wendi Wright, a 35-year-old woman from Obion County, followed a car carrying Congressman David Kustoff, R-Tenn., and his aide. When Kustoff's ride finally stopped, Wright got out of her car, screamed at the politician and attacked his vehicle, banging on ... read more
Related Links
 Bringing Order To A World Of Disasters
A world of storm and tempest
When the Earth Quakes
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

DISASTER MANAGEMENT
Healthcare bill inspires road rage: Tenn. woman tries to run Congressman off road

 New fiber-based sensor could quickly detect structural problems in bridges and dams

 Marine Le Pen: far-right firebrand who has shaken up French politics

 20 sentenced to prison for deadly 2015 China landslide
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
A bath for precision printing of 3-D silicone structures

 Physical keyboards make virtual reality typing easier

 Inverse designing spontaneously self-assembling materials

 Scientists create hologram that changes images as it is stretched
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
Fish should figure in to fate of nation's aging dams

 Dying Guatemala lake underlines climate change threat

 Teleconnection between the tropical Pacific and Antarctica

 Large storms can flood aging sewer systems with harmful bacteria, viruses
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
Alaska Tundra Source of Early-Winter Carbon Emissions

 Tillerson hosts Arctic forum in shadow of Russia spat

 Irreversible ocean warming threatens the Filchner-Ronne Ice Shelf

 Montana's glaciers are disappearing
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
Tillage farming damaging earthworm populations

 Syngenta shareholders accept ChemChina offer

 Conservation agriculture offers tired soil remedies

 Can edible insects help curb global warming?
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
Another day on the job, in the eye of a hurricane

 NASA spots Eastern Pacific season's earliest first tropical storm in satellite era

 Eastern Canada is drying out after the worst flooding in a half-century

 New tool could help predict, prevent surging waters in flood plains
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
Wounded author Kuki Gallmann vows return to Kenyan ranch

 Gunfire as I.Coast troops resume protest despite 'apology'

 Ivory Coast's rebel soldiers apologise to president

 Army to protect Tunisia economy from protests: president
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
South African cave yields yet more fossils of a newfound relative

 Changes in Early Stone Age tool production have 'musical' ties

 Homo naledi's surprisingly young age opens up more questions on where we come from

 Modern DNA reveals ancient origins of Indian population



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement