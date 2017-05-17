Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Earth Science News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















CLIMATE SCIENCE
India gets bonds to help tackle climate change
 by Daniel J. Graeber
 Washington (UPI) May 17, 2017


More than $40 million in bonds are available to help India, one of the world's leading economies, address challenges from climate change, a bank said.

The Asian Development Bank said it raised $47 million in bonds due in February 2021 that will help drive capital toward climate change mitigation projects in India.

"In today's markets, green bonds are an increasingly important source of financing for climate change projects and given ADB's strong engagement in the capital markets of developing Asia, it is a natural next step for ADB to issue green bonds in local currency," ADB Treasurer Pierre Van Peteghem said in a statement.

The ADB said the funds will help drive the development of wind and solar projects across six states in India.

A February report from the International Monetary Fund said India, one of the world's fastest-growing economies, may have issues with attracting capital because of the amount of bad loans on its books and the general health of the nation's banking system.

India aims to triple its renewable power capacity by 2022 to 175 gigawatts by drawing on new solar and wind energy sources.

Coal is still a dominant energy form in India, and parts of the country still lack a reliable source of electricity. India is No. 4 in the world in terms of new solar power and No. 4 in the world based on cumulative wind power capacity.

Last month, French energy company ENGIE secured a contract to build a solar power project in southern Indian that's part of a national plan to reach 100 gigawatts of solar capacity.

The government in New Delhi is committed to honoring pledges made toward the global Paris climate agreement.

CLIMATE SCIENCE
The EU: What happened to climate's poster child; Canada blocks audit change
 Paris (AFP) May 17, 2017
 The 28-member European Union, the third-largest emitter of planet-warming greenhouse gases after China and the United States, has long been held up as the poster child of efforts to save Earth's climate. But after years of taking the lead in talks for a global climate pact, and making tough policy and investment choices to lessen fossil fuel reliance at home, the bloc's resolve now seems to ... read more
Related Links
 Climate Science News - Modeling, Mitigation Adaptation
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

CLIMATE SCIENCE
Healthcare bill inspires road rage: Tenn. woman tries to run Congressman off road

 Hong Kong 'Snowden refugees' face deportation: lawyer

 New fiber-based sensor could quickly detect structural problems in bridges and dams

 Marine Le Pen: far-right firebrand who has shaken up French politics
CLIMATE SCIENCE
'Hot' electrons don't mind the gap

 Hydrogen bonds directly detected for the first time

 A bath for precision printing of 3-D silicone structures

 Physical keyboards make virtual reality typing easier
CLIMATE SCIENCE
Fish should figure in to fate of nation's aging dams

 Dying Guatemala lake underlines climate change threat

 Teleconnection between the tropical Pacific and Antarctica

 Large storms can flood aging sewer systems with harmful bacteria, viruses
CLIMATE SCIENCE
Negribreen on the move

 Oversized landforms discovered beneath the Antarctic ice sheet

 Tillerson hosts Arctic forum in shadow of Russia spat

 Irreversible ocean warming threatens the Filchner-Ronne Ice Shelf
CLIMATE SCIENCE
Chinese exporting adulterated fish to Brazil: police

 Novel use of satnav saves precious water

 Tillage farming damaging earthworm populations

 Syngenta shareholders accept ChemChina offer
CLIMATE SCIENCE
Hurricane's atmospheric gravity waves help predict the storm's path

 Another day on the job, in the eye of a hurricane

 New tool could help predict, prevent surging waters in flood plains

 Quake kills two, injures hundreds in Iran: state media
CLIMATE SCIENCE
I.Coast rebel troops end mutiny as deal inked

 Nigeria army chief warns troops about 'politicking'

 Wounded author Kuki Gallmann vows return to Kenyan ranch

 Gunfire as I.Coast troops resume protest despite 'apology'
CLIMATE SCIENCE
Changes in Early Stone Age tool production have 'musical' ties

 Research suggests the ideal leader resembles his or her subordinates

 South African cave yields yet more fossils of a newfound relative

 Homo naledi's surprisingly young age opens up more questions on where we come from



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement