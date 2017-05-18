Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Earth Science News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















TRADE WARS
India's IT industry body slams mass layoff reports
 by Staff Writers
 Mumbai (AFP) May 18, 2017


Indian software trade body Nasscom on Thursday dismissed widespread media reports of mass layoffs in the country's hugely important information technology industry but warned that the sector must reinvent itself.

IT outsourcing has long been one of India's flagship industries but recent news reports have claimed that major companies, including Tech Mahindra and Wipro, are making thousands redundant due to increased automation.

"The numbers being reported across different sources are incorrect and are not in line with the actual employment progression," the National Association of Software and Services Companies said in a press release Thursday.

"The industry continues to be a net hirer with talent acquisition continuing across sectors and remains one of the largest employers of the nation," it added in the statement following a conference in New Delhi.

Several Indian newspapers, including respected business dailies like "The Economic Times" and "Mint", have reported major IT firms are in the process of gradually laying off thousands of staff, although the companies themselves are yet to comment on numbers.

Nasscom claimed that 170,000 new jobs had been created in the recently ended financial year and predicted that up to three million new positions would be added by 2025, but conceded that there was a slowdown in the rate of hiring.

It also called for employees to learn new skills to help companies' keep up with demands for newer and more innovative technologies.

"Going forward the focus for companies will be on skills and proficiency levels rather than scale, hence it is becoming imperative for employees (both current and potential) to skill themselves in domain specific requirements," it said.

Nasscom says that the IT outsourcing industry employs nearly four million Indians and saw revenues of around $154 billion.

India has been popularly termed as the "back office" to the world as companies, largely in developed nations, subcontracted work to Indian firms, taking advantage of the country's skilled English-speaking workforce.

But there are concerns it is losing its sheen as companies move towards automation and seek newer technologies while there are also fears over US President Donald Trump's curbs on H-1B visas, which allow aspiring Indian engineers to work in America.

TRADE WARS
Hong Kong firm pays $3bn in record land sale
 Hong Kong (AFP) May 17, 2017
 A Hong Kong tycoon has paid US$3 billion for a prime commercial lot, a city record according to analysts, as costs in one of the world's most expensive metropolises continue to soar. The price tag - which works out at around $1 million per square metre - for the rare plot of land in Hong Kong's bustling Central district can partly be explained by fierce competition for premium space, said ... read more
Related Links
 Global Trade News
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

TRADE WARS
Hong Kong 'Snowden refugees' face deportation: lawyer

 Healthcare bill inspires road rage: Tenn. woman tries to run Congressman off road

 New fiber-based sensor could quickly detect structural problems in bridges and dams

 Marine Le Pen: far-right firebrand who has shaken up French politics
TRADE WARS
Entropy landscape sheds light on quantum mystery

 'Hot' electrons don't mind the gap

 Adhesive behavior of self-constructive materials measured for first time

 Hydrogen bonds directly detected for the first time
TRADE WARS
Fish should figure in to fate of nation's aging dams

 Teleconnection between the tropical Pacific and Antarctica

 Dying Guatemala lake underlines climate change threat

 Large storms can flood aging sewer systems with harmful bacteria, viruses
TRADE WARS
Oversized landforms discovered beneath the Antarctic ice sheet

 Tillerson hosts Arctic forum in shadow of Russia spat

 Irreversible ocean warming threatens the Filchner-Ronne Ice Shelf

 Alaska Tundra Source of Early-Winter Carbon Emissions
TRADE WARS
Chinese exporting adulterated fish to Brazil: police

 Tillage farming damaging earthworm populations

 Syngenta shareholders accept ChemChina offer

 Conservation agriculture offers tired soil remedies
TRADE WARS
Hurricane's atmospheric gravity waves help predict the storm's path

 New tool could help predict, prevent surging waters in flood plains

 Another day on the job, in the eye of a hurricane

 Quake kills two, injures hundreds in Iran: state media
TRADE WARS
I.Coast rebel troops end mutiny as deal inked

 Nigeria army chief warns troops about 'politicking'

 Wounded author Kuki Gallmann vows return to Kenyan ranch

 Gunfire as I.Coast troops resume protest despite 'apology'
TRADE WARS
South African cave yields yet more fossils of a newfound relative

 Changes in Early Stone Age tool production have 'musical' ties

 Homo naledi's surprisingly young age opens up more questions on where we come from

 Modern DNA reveals ancient origins of Indian population



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement