New Zealand's penguins facing extinction, scientists warn

|
|.
|.
|
|
by Brooks Hays
Washington DC (UPI) May 16, 2017
New Zealand's yellow-eyed penguin, Megadyptes antipodes, is in trouble. A new study suggests the iconic species could be extinct by 2060.
The new research considered a variety factors driving the decline of the yellow-eyed penguin. Researchers suggest climate change, including rising sea surface temperatures, explains roughly a third of the penguin's population decline.
Other factors are difficult to distinguish, and conservations continue to bemoan the shortcoming of monitoring efforts.
"The problem is that we lack data to examine the extent of human impacts, ranging from fisheries interactions, introduced predators to human disturbance, all of which contribute to the penguins' demise," Thomas Mattern, researcher at the University of Otago, said in a news release.
Despite the lack of data, the new study, published in the journal PeerJ, suggests some two-thirds of the species' decline can be blamed on humans.
Penguins continue to be caught and drown in fishing nets. As well, much of their habitat remains degraded by human activities, and penguins are regularly found poisoned by unidentified toxins.
"Now we all know that Yellow-eyed penguins are quietly slipping away we need to make a choice," researchers wrote in the new published paper. "Without immediate, bold and effective conservation measures we will lose these penguins from our coasts within our lifetime."
Researchers say their warnings of impending extinction are conservative and don't consider the potential impact of die off events. In 2013, 60 penguins were found dead.
"Any further losses of yellow-eyed penguins will bring forward the date of their local extinction," Mattern said.
Washington DC (UPI) May 11, 2017
Superbugs, or enterococci bacteria, have been honing their defensive capabilities for at least 450 million years. As a new survey of the evolution of antibiotic resistance revealed, the earliest relatives of modern superbugs - microbes undeterred by antibiotics - emerged prior to the arrival of the dinosaurs. "By analyzing the genomes and behaviors of today's enterococci, we we ... read more
Related Links
Darwin Today At TerraDaily.com
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement