Olympics: Tokyo 2020 water venue polluted

|
|.
|.
|
|
by Staff Writers
Tokyo (AFP) Oct 4, 2017
Tokyo Olympic organisers said Wednesday that prolonged summer rain had temporarily brought high levels of bacteria to a venue intended for triathlon and marathon swimming at the 2020 Games.
The admission came during a visit by International Olympic Committee officials to assess Tokyo's readiness to host the Games, with just a little over 1,000 days to go.
Many samples taken from late July through early September at the Odaiba Marine Park showed elevated levels of pollution, particularly following rain.
"The timing and the volume of rainfall impacted the data," said Koji Murofushi, sports director for the Tokyo 2020 organising committee.
Murofushi blamed unusually long rains -- the Japanese capital saw three straight weeks of precipitation at that time -- that brought pollutants from offshore.
Tokyo officials said underwater screens and better infrastructure, including beefed up local sewage, should help maintain the water quality to international standards.
The facility routinely hosts triathlon and swimming events that meet international quality standards, sports officials said.
Low bacteria readings followed sunny or cloudy days, according to organisers.
Murofushi rejected the idea of changing the venue, pledging that "measures will be taken so that we can provide an excellent environment for the sports" during the 2020 Games.
IOC vice president John Coates warned the Japanese capital should prepare for the worst possible weather conditions.
The IOC expected Tokyo to take steps "to ensure that even in the worst of conditions that those matters will be addressed and the health of athletes in those two sports will not be prejudiced in any way", Coates said.
Swimming's governing body FINA said it will also help Tokyo prepare the best possible venue.
"As the world governing body for Aquatic sports, FINA will keep working closely with the Tokyo Metropolitan government and Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee to ensure the best available venue and environment for the marathon swimming events in 2020," it said.
Organisers of the Rio Olympics in 2016 were left red-faced when the pool used for diving events turned an unsettling shade of green overnight.
Separately, Coates said Tokyo should aim to cut overall costs by $1 billion from the current $12 billion budget, including studying ways to reduce the services at the athletes' village.
Gonda City, India (AFP) Oct 2, 2017
Flies throng over piles of faeces, the drains overflow with sewage and the foul smell in the air is inescapable. Welcome to Awas Vikas: one of the most exclusive parts of Gonda, a city suffering the ignominy of being branded the dirtiest in India. Even in such upmarket areas, garbage trucks are rarely seen, green spaces are littered with rubbish, and residents are desperate for their bi ... read more
Related Links
Our Polluted World and Cleaning It Up
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement