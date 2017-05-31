Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Earth Science News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















WOOD PILE
PNG expedition discovers largest trees at extreme altitudes
 by Staff Writers
 Brisbane, Australia (SPX) May 31, 2017


Dr Dwyer said the researchers became excited when they realised the unique climate conditions found on mountain tops of PNG were remarkably similar to those of temperate maritime areas known to grow the largest trees in the world

The first field campaign surveying Papua New Guinea's lush primary forests from the coast to clouds has revealed the high mountain tops may house the largest trees recorded globally at such extreme altitudes.

The study - which involved The University of Queensland's Dr John Dwyer and James Cook University's Professor Michael Bird - was led by Dr Michelle Venter, a postdoctoral fellow at the University of Northern British Columbia, Canada.

"The study may force a re-think of what we know about the ideal environments for growing very large trees," said Dr Dwyer, a UQ School of Biological Sciences' lecturer and CSIRO researcher.

Dr Venter led seven field expeditions in areas far from roads and villages, with the help of more than 70 field assistants from five forest-dependent communities, working on slopes of up to 88 degrees.

They studied 195 forest plots in the rugged and remote Morobe province along an elevation gradient spanning from the coastal lowland forests (50m) to upper montane tropical forests (3100m).

Unexpectedly, the researchers found that the forest biomass had a major peak at altitudes of 2400-3100m, altitudes where forests struggle to reach more than 15m tall in other parts of the world.

"Tropical montane forests are typically squat and gnarly," Dr Venter said.

"Current thinking is that tall mountains make small trees.

"However, we recorded more than 15 tree families with individuals growing 30-40m tall at extreme altitudes, which brings this assumption into question."

The tallest trees included a 41m high Nothofagus starkenborghii, one of the southern beeches whose ancestors dominated Gondwanan forests for millions of years.

Dr Dwyer said the researchers became excited when they realised the unique climate conditions found on mountain tops of PNG were remarkably similar to those of temperate maritime areas known to grow the largest trees in the world

"Think of the foggy mid-west coast of the USA, which boasts the epically large coast redwoods," Dr Venter said.

The world's tallest known tree is a 115.8m (380ft) coast redwood (Sequoia sempervirens) found in California, and the second-tallest reliably measured specimen, is a 99.82m (327.5ft) mountain ash (Eucalptytus regnans) from the Arve Valley in Tasmania.

Several Australian gums from Tasmania and Victoria are also in the top 20 monument trees list.

Coast redwoods occur in elevations up to about 920m, while the Australian mountain ash occurs in cool mountainous areas to 1000 metres altitude, considerably less than the PNG altitudes.

James Cook University's Professor Bird said: "Believe it or not, why and how trees grow large is still a topic for investigation and reasons for the persistence of large old trees are still not clearly known."

"Large trees are susceptible to many interacting threats, from disease to climate change, and because of their size and age, they don't adapt well to rapidly changing, human-modified environments."

The study was published this week in the journal Global Change Biology (DOI: 10.1111/gcb.13741)

WOOD PILE
In Canada, parks thrive but conservationists cry foul
 Banff, Canada (AFP) May 28, 2017
 On a highway in Banff National Park in western Canada, tourists hastily park their cars to catch a glimpse of a bear at the edge of the forest. "We've seen some amazing animal life up here, much more than a lot of other places that we've gone camping," Tony Garland, a 60-something American who drove up from Seattle, told AFP. Garland is part of a wave of American and Asian tourists flowi ... read more
Related Links
 University of Queensland
 Forestry News - Global and Local News, Science and Application
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

WOOD PILE
UN braces for up to 200,000 Iraqis to flee Mosul

 Why civilian deaths in Iraq and Syria are increasing

 Airbus Foundation and Airbus BizLab seek innovative concepts for humanitarian challenges

 Witnesses to trauma can develop irrational fears
WOOD PILE
One-dimensional crystals for low-temperature thermoelectric cooling

 New theory predicts wetted area of droplets colliding with flat surface

 Physicists discover mechanism behind granular capillary effect

 Collecting real-time data for material microstructural evolution during radiation exposure
WOOD PILE
Researchers untangle causes of differences in East Coast sea level rise

 LA lawns use 70 billion gallons of water a year

 Great Barrier Reef bleaching worse than first thought

 How X-rays helped to solve mystery of floating rocks
WOOD PILE
Methane seeping from Arctic seabed may have an upside

 NASA's Arctic Ecosystem Science Flights Begin

 Elevation could help explain why Antarctica is warming slower than Arctic

 China says no mining planned in Antarctica
WOOD PILE
In China, maggots finish plates, and food waste

 Bordeaux pins hopes for ravaged vineyards on June bloom

 Bordeaux pins hopes for ravaged vineyards on June bloom

 Helping plants pump iron
WOOD PILE
Study explains severity of 9.2 magnitude Sumatra earthquake

 Sri Lanka deploys thousands of troops as flood toll climbs to 169

 Expect above-average Atlantic hurricane season, US forecasters say

 Sri Lanka deploys more troops as flood toll climbs to 180
WOOD PILE
Biafra's military veterans: no regrets, 50 years on

 Africa, so close yet so far from G7 summit

 Rwanda to control presidential candidates' social media use

 Nigeria seizes illegal arms shipment
WOOD PILE
New hypothesis about the origin of humankind suggests oldest hominin lived in Europe

 Portions of human skeletal structure were established millions of years earlier than previously thought,

 Study reveals architecture of the 'second brain,' the enteric nervous system

 'Moral enhancement' technologies are neither feasible nor wise



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement