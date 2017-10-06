Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Earth Science News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















WATER WORLD
Pacific's Niue creates huge marine sanctuary
 by Staff Writers
 Wellington (AFP) Oct 6, 2017


The tiny Pacific island nation of Niue on Friday announced the creation of a huge marine sanctuary, saying it wanted to stop overfishing and preserve the environment for future generations.

While Niue's landmass is only 260 square kilometres (100 square miles), its remote location about 2,400 kilometres northeast of New Zealand means it lays claim to vast tracts of ocean.

The government said that 40 percent of its exclusive economic zone, about 127,000 square kilometres representing an area roughly the size of Greece, would be set aside for the marine sanctuary.

Premier Toke Talagi said his government wanted to stop the depletion of fish stocks and give the ocean space to heal to protect the environment for the next generation.

"This commitment is not a sacrifice, it is an investment in the certainty and stability of our children's future," he said.

"We simply cannot be the generation of leaders who have taken more than they have given to this planet and left behind a debt that our children cannot pay."

Known locally as "The Rock", Niue was settled by Polynesian seafarers more than 1,000 years ago and the palm-dotted island's name in the local language means "behold, the coconut".

The British explorer captain James Cook tried to land there three times in 1774 but was deterred by fearsome warriors, eventually giving up to set sail for more welcoming shores and naming Niue "Savage Island".

WATER WORLD
The godfather of eco-bling: Brando's Tahitian paradise
 Tetiaroa, France (AFP) Sept 20, 2017
 An exotic island paradise in French Polynesia bought by Marlon Brando in the sixties is using its Hollywood image to tackle environmental issues - with a little help from its jet-set visitors. The tiny, palm-fringed atoll of Tetiaroa was once a favourite holiday spot for Tahitian royalty before the late American movie star fell in love with it while filming "Mutiny on the Bounty" in 1961 on ... read more
Related Links
 Water News - Science, Technology and Politics
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

WATER WORLD
Trump to request $29 bln for storm-hit Puerto Rico

 Trump tells Puerto Rico to be 'proud' of low storm toll

 MIT engineers attempt to predict extreme events

 Radioactive cesium leajing into ocean 60 miles from Fukushima
WATER WORLD
UV-irradiated amorphous ice behaves like liquid at low temperatures

 Surfactants have surprising effect on nanobubble stability

 Ultracold atoms point toward an intriguing magnetic behavior

 Researchers developing new technique that uses light to separate mirrored molecules
WATER WORLD
Big rainy season leaves dozens dead in Central America

 Lockheed Martin to invest in Submaran S10 submersible drone

 A sustainable future powered by sea

 Getting the measure of mud
WATER WORLD
Return of the Weddell polynya supports Kiel climate model

 Winter cold extremes linked to high-altitude polar vortex weakening

 Shipping risks rise as Antarctic ice hits record low

 Researchers take on atmospheric effects of Arctic snowmelt
WATER WORLD
Artificial light device boosts cows' milk yields by 9 percent

 Win-win strategies for climate and food security

 EU battle heats up over controversial weedkiller

 Land grabs cause lingering SE Asia conflicts: report
WATER WORLD
Assessing regional earthquake risk and hazards in the age of exascale

 Mexico says last body found in rubble after quake

 Bali volcano evacuees outside red zone fearful to return home

 Tsunami enabled hundreds of aquatic species to raft across Pacific
WATER WORLD
The link between drought and riots in sub-Saharan Africa

 Ghanaian villagers profit from monkey business

 New ceasefire signed by armed groups

 C. Africa asks UN to send more peacekeepers, ease arms embargo
WATER WORLD
Sleep helps the brain reorganize, new study shows

 Isotopic analyses link the lives of Late Neolithic individuals to burial location in Spain

 Chimpanzees can learn how to use tools without observing others

 Researchers explore why humans don't purge lethal genetic disorders from the population



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement