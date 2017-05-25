Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Earth Science News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















WEATHER REPORT
'Panic' in Bangladesh factories as workers collapse in heatwave
 by Staff Writers
 Dhaka (AFP) May 25, 2017


Panic broke out in more than a dozen factories in Bangladesh's capital as hundreds of garment workers fell ill in a heatwave, forcing the plants to close, police said Thursday.

Police said 18 factories, which export clothes to Western retailers, had been shut since Wednesday after chaotic scenes saw some 30,000 workers leave in the middle of their shifts.

"490 workers became sick (Thursday) and were taken to hospitals. On Wednesday 365 workers fell sick," Shoeb Ahmed, head of Gazipur industrial police, told AFP.

Ahmed said some workers lost consciousness in soaring temperatures, leading to others "panicking" and leaving the factories.

Mohabbat Ali, a general manager of Shareef General Hospital in Gazipur, said nearly 200 sick workers were treated at his clinic.

"They were attacked by a disease called hysteria conversion reaction. We gave them salines and first aid. They were released within an hour," he told AFP.

Police and hospital officials said the labourers were malnourished, while a lack of rest owing to rising temperatures and acute power cuts had left them further weakened.

"Several of them passed out in the sweltering heat on the factory floors, which then affected other workers. Malnutrition and lack of sleep also contributed to the situation," Ali said.

The temperature in Dhaka on Thursday rose to 36 degrees Celsius (97 degrees Fahrenheit), but taking humidity into account it would have felt like 51 degrees Celsius, according to Accuweather.com.

A mild heat wave is sweeping the country's central and southern region including Gazipur, according to the meteorological department.

"We felt nausea, vomiting and stomach pain after working for a few hours," a female worker told the New Age newspaper.

Bangladesh has more than 4,500 garment factories, many of which lack basic ventilation and air coolers, and which employ four million women workers at minimum monthly wages of $68.

The industry is notorious for poor workplace safety measures that have lead to a series of disasters in recent years, including the collapse in April 2013 of a nine-storey factory complex in which more than 1,130 people were killed.

WEATHER REPORT
Extreme heat threatens desert songbirds
 Albuquerque (UPI) Feb 14, 2017
 A number of songbird species make their living in some of the most precarious places on Earth - deserts. As global warming pushes temperatures higher and extreme heat waves occur more frequently, deserts are becoming even more inhospitable. In a new study, researchers calculated how extreme heat waves affect the risk of death by dehydration faced by five desert songbird species in the ... read more
Related Links
 Weather News at TerraDaily.com
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

WEATHER REPORT
Countries most affected by weather disasters do not spend more on weather services

 Trump budget calls for deep cuts to social safety net

 Massive slide buries stretch of iconic California highway

 Airbus Foundation and Airbus BizLab seek innovative concepts for humanitarian challenges
WEATHER REPORT
Physicists discover mechanism behind granular capillary effect

 Collecting real-time data for material microstructural evolution during radiation exposure

 Achieving magnetic order in two-dimensional materials

 Using light to rearrange macroscopic structures
WEATHER REPORT
Water is surprisingly ordered on the nanoscale

 Sentinel-2 captures coral bleaching of Great Barrier Reef

 Water efficiency in rural areas is getting worse, even as it improves in urban centers

 NASA adds up record Australia rainfall
WEATHER REPORT
NASA Discovers a New Mode of Ice Loss in Greenland

 NASA's Arctic Ecosystem Science Flights Begin

 Elevation could help explain why Antarctica is warming slower than Arctic

 China says no mining planned in Antarctica
WEATHER REPORT
Bordeaux pins hopes for ravaged vineyards on June bloom

 Popular artificial sweetener also works as pesticide and insect birth control

 Helping plants pump iron

 Blue and purple corn: Not just for tortilla chips anymore
WEATHER REPORT
Researchers discover hottest lavas that erupted in past 2.5 billion years

 Study explains severity of 9.2 magnitude Sumatra earthquake

 Mexico next in line to examine geothermal energy

 Expect above-average Atlantic hurricane season, US forecasters say
WEATHER REPORT
Nigeria seizes illegal arms shipment

 Four killed in I.Coast clashes between ex-rebels and police

 Angry Ivory Coast ex-rebels block access to cities

 Congo breaks ground on $58 million China-funded parliament building
WEATHER REPORT
Portions of human skeletal structure were established millions of years earlier than previously thought,

 Study reveals architecture of the 'second brain,' the enteric nervous system

 'Moral enhancement' technologies are neither feasible nor wise

 Adolescent orangoutan breastfeed for eight years



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement