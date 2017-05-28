Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Earth Science News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















DEMOCRACY
Philippines' Duterte vows to ignore Supreme Court on martial law
 by Staff Writers
 Jolo, Philippines (AFP) May 28, 2017


Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has said he will ignore the Supreme Court and congress as he enforces martial law across the southern third of the country, even though the constitution gives them oversight.

Duterte on Tuesday imposed martial law in the Mindanao region, home to 20 million people, following deadly clashes in a mostly Muslim-populated city involving militants whom he said were trying to establish a caliphate for the Islamic State group.

"Until the police and the armed forces say the Philippines is safe, this martial law will continue. I will not listen to others. The Supreme Court, congress, they are not here," Duterte told soldiers on Saturday.

"Are they the ones dying and losing blood, bleeding, hemorrhaging because there is no help, no reinforcement? It's not them."

The 1987 constitution imposes limits on martial law to prevent a repeat of the abuses under dictator Ferdinand Marcos, who was deposed by a famous "People Power" revolution the previous year.

The charter requires the president to submit a report to congress on why martial law has been declared.

Congress can then revoke a president's declaration of martial law, which is limited to 60 days. If a president decides to extend martial law, congress can again review and revoke.

But Duterte threatened to ignore the mechanisms in place for extension.

"They say after 60 days I should go to congress: I don't know," he said.

The Supreme Court can also rule on martial law's legality if a case is filed before it, but Duterte said the judges would not understand the situation.

"The Supreme Court will say they will examine into the factual (basis). Why, I don't know. They are not soldiers. They do not know what is happening on the ground," Duterte said Saturday on Jolo, a southern island that is under martial law.

A day after declaring martial law, Duterte described the nine years of military rule under Marcos as "very good" and said his would be similar.

Duterte also told soldiers on Friday they would be allowed to conduct searches and arrests without warrants.

"During martial law, your commanders, you, you can arrest any person, search any house. There is no more warrant needed," he told troops.

His comments contradicted a government statement released on Saturday to explain martial law.

"Warrants of arrest or search warrants should be issued," the statement from the government's information agency said.

"No person may be arrested and detained without orders coming from these civil courts."

Duterte has overwhelming support in congress, which is this week widely expected to endorse his initial declaration of martial law.

However the Supreme Court chief justice, Maria Lourdes Sereno, on Friday expressed concerns about the declaration.

DEMOCRACY
Trump meets Macron, says whole world talking about win
 Brussels (AFP) May 25, 2017
 US President Donald Trump on Thursday held his first formal meeting with newly-elected French counterpart Emmanuel Macron, hailing his outsider campaign as a model of its kind. Trump, whose own election last year shocked the pollsters, said Macron "ran an incredible campaign and had a tremendous victory. All over the world they're talking about it." As he welcomed Macron to the US embass ... read more
Related Links
 Democracy in the 21st century at TerraDaily.com
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

DEMOCRACY
Countries most affected by weather disasters do not spend more on weather services

 UN braces for up to 200,000 Iraqis to flee Mosul

 Disaster risk management: Science helps save lives

 Why civilian deaths in Iraq and Syria are increasing
DEMOCRACY
A new tool for discovering nanoporous materials

 One-dimensional crystals for low-temperature thermoelectric cooling

 New theory predicts wetted area of droplets colliding with flat surface

 Physicists discover mechanism behind granular capillary effect
DEMOCRACY
Researchers untangle causes of differences in East Coast sea level rise

 LA lawns use 70 billion gallons of water a year

 How X-rays helped to solve mystery of floating rocks

 Water is surprisingly ordered on the nanoscale
DEMOCRACY
Methane seeping from Arctic seabed may have an upside

 NASA's Arctic Ecosystem Science Flights Begin

 Elevation could help explain why Antarctica is warming slower than Arctic

 China says no mining planned in Antarctica
DEMOCRACY
Bordeaux pins hopes for ravaged vineyards on June bloom

 Bordeaux pins hopes for ravaged vineyards on June bloom

 Helping plants pump iron

 Popular artificial sweetener also works as pesticide and insect birth control
DEMOCRACY
Study explains severity of 9.2 magnitude Sumatra earthquake

 Expect above-average Atlantic hurricane season, US forecasters say

 Mexico next in line to examine geothermal energy

 Researchers discover hottest lavas that erupted in past 2.5 billion years
DEMOCRACY
Africa, so close yet so far from G7 summit

 Nigeria seizes illegal arms shipment

 Four killed in I.Coast clashes between ex-rebels and police

 Angry Ivory Coast ex-rebels block access to cities
DEMOCRACY
New hypothesis about the origin of humankind suggests oldest hominin lived in Europe

 Portions of human skeletal structure were established millions of years earlier than previously thought,

 Study reveals architecture of the 'second brain,' the enteric nervous system

 'Moral enhancement' technologies are neither feasible nor wise



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement