Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Earth Science News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















WATER WORLD
Rising seas set to double coastal flooding by 2050: study
 By Marlowe HOOD
 Paris (AFP) May 18, 2017


Rising sea levels driven by global warming are on track to dramatically boost the frequency of coastal flooding worldwide by mid-century, especially in tropical regions, researchers said Thursday.

A 10-to-20 centimetre (four-to-eight inch) jump in the global ocean watermark by 2050 -- a conservative forecast -- would double flood risk in high-latitude regions, they reported in the journal Scientific Reports.

Major cities along the North American seaboard such as Vancouver, Seattle, San Francisco and Los Angeles, along with the European Atlantic coast, would be highly exposed, they found.

But it would only take half as big a jump in ocean levels to double the number of serious flooding incidents in the tropics, including along highly populated river deltas in Asia and Africa.

Even at the low end of this sea rise spectrum, Mumbai, Kochi and Abidjan and many other cities would be significantly affected.

"We are 95 percent confident that an added 5-to-10 centimetres will more than double the frequency of flooding in the topics," lead author Sean Vitousek, a climate scientist at the University of Illinois at Chicago, told AFP.

Small island states, already vulnerable to flooding, would fare even worse, he added.

"An increase in flooding frequency with climate change will challenge the very existence and sustainability of these coastal communities across the globe."

Coastal flooding is caused by severe storms, and is made worse when large waves, storm surge and high tides converge.

Hurricane Sandy in the United States (2012), which caused tens of billions or dollars in damage, and Typhoon Haiyan in the Philippines (2013), which left more than 7,000 dead or missing, both saw devastating flooding.

Rising seas -- caused by the expansion of warming ocean water and runoff from melting ice sheets and glaciers -- is also a contributing factor.

- Sea level 'wild card' -

But up to now, global estimates of future coastal flooding have not adequately taken into account the role of waves, Vitousek said.

"Most of the data used in earlier studies comes from tidal gauge stations, which are in harbours and protected areas," he explained. "They record extreme tide and storm surges, but not waves."

To make up for the lack of observational data, Vitousek and his colleagues used computer modelling and a statistical method called extreme value theory.

"We asked the question: with waves factored in, how much sea level rise will it take to double the frequency of flooding?"

Not much, it turned out.

Sea levels are currently rising by three to four millimetres (0.10 to 0.15 inches) a year, but the pace has picked up by about 30 percent over the last decade.

It could accelerate even more as continent-sized ice blocs near the poles continue to shed mass, especially in Antarctica, which Vitousek described as the sea level "wild card."

If oceans go up 25 centimetres by mid-century, "flood levels that occur every 50 years in the tropics would be happening every year or more," he said.

The US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) predicts global average sea level will rise by as much as 2.5 metres (98 inches) by 2100.

Global average temperatures have increased by one degree Celsius (1.6 degrees Fahrenheit) since the mid-19th century, with most of that happening in the last 70 years.

The 196-nation Paris Agreement, inked in 2015, calls for capping global warming at well under 2C (3.6F), a goal described by climate scientists as extremely daunting.

WATER WORLD
Code of conduct needed for ocean conservation, study says
 Seattle WA (SPX) May 18, 2017
 A diverse group of the world's leading experts in marine conservation is calling for a Hippocratic Oath for ocean conservation ? not unlike the pledge physicians take to uphold specific ethical standards when practicing medicine. A code of conduct for marine conservation would help prevent human rights violations that might occur during conservation and promote fair, socially responsible d ... read more
Related Links
 Water News - Science, Technology and Politics
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

WATER WORLD
Hong Kong 'Snowden refugees' face deportation: lawyer

 Healthcare bill inspires road rage: Tenn. woman tries to run Congressman off road

 New fiber-based sensor could quickly detect structural problems in bridges and dams

 Marine Le Pen: far-right firebrand who has shaken up French politics
WATER WORLD
Entropy landscape sheds light on quantum mystery

 'Hot' electrons don't mind the gap

 Adhesive behavior of self-constructive materials measured for first time

 Hydrogen bonds directly detected for the first time
WATER WORLD
Invention produces cleaner water with less energy and no filter

 Scientists begin to unlock secrets of deep ocean color from organic ma

 Refining the ocean's thermometer

 Rising seas set to double coastal flooding by 2050: study
WATER WORLD
NASA Annual Arctic Ice Survey Expanded Range This Year

 Arctic warming to increase Eurasian extreme cold events

 Negribreen on the move

 Antarctica's high elevations explains the continent's slower rate of warming
WATER WORLD
Why did hunter-gatherers first begin farming?

 Novel use of satnav saves precious water

 Plants call 911 to help their neighbors

 Chinese exporting adulterated fish to Brazil: police
WATER WORLD
Scientists Look to Skies to Improve Tsunami Detection

 Campi Flegrei volcano eruption possibly closer than thought

 Dredging the drains: the race to stop floods in Accra

 Hurricane's atmospheric gravity waves help predict the storm's path
WATER WORLD
UN to deploy 'rapid intervention force' in central Mali

 I.Coast rebel troops end mutiny as deal inked

 Nigeria army chief warns troops about 'politicking'

 Wounded author Kuki Gallmann vows return to Kenyan ranch
WATER WORLD
Adolescent orangoutan breastfeed for eight years

 Research suggests the ideal leader resembles his or her subordinates

 Grassy beginning for earliest Homo

 Study shows southern Mediterranean shares genetic heritage



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement