Shipping, fishing killed Canada right whales: autopsy

|
|.
|.
|
|
by Staff Writers
Ottawa (AFP) Oct 5, 2017
Collisions with ships or entanglements in fishing nets likely killed the 15 right whales that recently washed up on Canadian and US Atlantic shores, researchers said Thursday after an examination of their remains.
The necropsies were performed on only six of the animals and a seventh continues.
But the team of researchers from the Canadian Wildlife Health Cooperative was confident that further study would point to the same causes of death in the others.
Since June, a dozen right whales have been found dead in Canadian waters in an area of high marine and shipping traffic and extensive commercial fishing. Three more were later discovered off the coast of New England in the United States.
Five of the examined whales appeared to have died of blunt force trauma, but advanced decomposition of one of them made a definitive determination impossible, while a sixth whale drowned after being entangled in fishing gear.
"Human activities are a very important cause of this mortality this summer," wildlife pathologist Pierre-Yves Daoust told a briefing.
In the cases of blunt force trauma, he pointed to "shearing of some of the (whales') internal organs like liver, like heart, major blood vessels which cause severe internal hemorrhaging, (and) severe internal bleeding."
The North Atlantic right whale population numbers fewer than 500, so these deaths had a major impact on the endangered species.
"This makes this pretty much the deadliest year we've seen since the days of whaling," said Tonya Wimmer, director of the Marine Animal Response Society.
Canada has imposed a 10-knot speed limit in the Gulf of Saint Lawrence where several of the mammals died, and restricted fishing in several parts.
It also started tracking the whale pods using underwater acoustic equipment and surveillance flights.
In response to the report, Fisheries Minister Dominic LeBlanc and Transport Minister Marc Garneau said in a joint statement: "We are committed to doing what is necessary to help keep our right whales from harm, and we are considering all options in order to protect this iconic species."
Ispra, Italy (SPX) Sep 21, 2017
Average surface temperatures of the Black Sea may not have risen, according to the surprising results of a new study from the JRC. The study used a model to simulate possible temperature changes and predict long term trends in the Black Sea's hydrodynamics. While the surface showed no long term warming trend, the same simulations also indicated that average temperatures at 50 metres ... read more
Related Links
Water News - Science, Technology and Politics
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement