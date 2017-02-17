Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Earth Science News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















FROTH AND BUBBLE
Trump's pick to head environment agency confirmed
 by Staff Writers
 Washington (AFP) Feb 17, 2017


The US Senate on Friday confirmed fossil-fuel ally and global warming skeptic Scott Pruitt to head the Environmental Protection Agency, installing a legal expert at the helm of a department he has repeatedly sued.

President Donald Trump's pick for EPA administrator was among the most contentious of his cabinet nominees, and Democrats held an all-night session on the Senate floor in a failed bid to block his confirmation.

Pruitt was confirmed largely along party lines, 52 to 46 -- a clear relief for the White House two days after Trump's nominee for secretary of labor withdrew his nomination amid business and personal controversy.

Two Democrats from coal-rich states, Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Heidi Heitkamp of North Dakota, voted for Pruitt.

As attorney general for the state of Oklahoma, the 48-year-old Republican has filed or joined in more than a dozen law suits to block key EPA rules, siding with industry executives and activists seeking to roll back various regulations on pollution, clean air and clean water.

He assumes control of an agency that under former president Barack Obama was responsible for implementing sweeping environmental regulations governing clean air and water, greenhouse gases and vehicle fuel emissions.

Pruitt's opponents scoffed at Trump's suggestion that Pruitt will be a capable environmental steward.

"Republicans are turning their backs on decades of bipartisan environmental progress," number two Senate Democrat Dick Durbin said.

"Pruitt has demonstrated time and again his unwillingness to accept the science of climate change and his contempt for the laws protecting our air and drinking water," he added.

During his confirmation hearing Pruitt countered critics who see him as a climate skeptic, telling senators that "human activity in some manner" affects climate change.

Democrats had called unsuccessfully for a delay on the vote until after Tuesday, the day a court has ordered the Oklahoma attorney general's office to release some 3,000 emails between Pruitt or his team and executives of the fossil fuel industry.


Comment on this article using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
.


Related Links
 Our Polluted World and Cleaning It Up





Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

Previous Report
FROTH AND BUBBLE
Polish activists complain to EU about toxic smog
 Warsaw (AFP) Feb 17, 2017
 Polish environmental groups on Friday filed a complaint with the European Union against national and local authorities for failing to fight lethal levels of smog. The European Environmental Agency (EEA) blames air pollution - caused in large part by the burning of coal - for an estimated 50,000 premature deaths per year in the country of 38 million people. Seventy percent of Polish hou ... read more

FROTH AND BUBBLE
Bringing satellites to users can improve public health and safety

 Free hairdos to boost confidence of displaced Iraqi women

 'Scorpion' robot mission inside Fukushima reactor aborted

 Myanmar jade mine landslide kills 9: official
FROTH AND BUBBLE
Terahertz chips a new way of seeing through matter

 Cooling roofs and other structures with no energy

 Researchers engineer thubber a stretchable rubber that packs a thermal conductive punch

 Penn researchers are among the first to grow a versatile 2-dimensional material
FROTH AND BUBBLE
Ethiopia dam causes Kenya water shortage: rights group

 10 Italian execs found guilty over polluted water supply

 Seagrass on decline, jeopardizing human, coral health: study

 El Nino resulted in unprecedented erosion of the Pacific coastline
FROTH AND BUBBLE
How an Ice Age paradox could inform sea level rise predictions

 Sentinels warn of dangerous ice crack

 Sea ice at poles hit record low for January

 Arctic cultures take climate fight to Berlin film fest
FROTH AND BUBBLE
Nicaragua focuses on climate-change resistant coffee

 Gluten-free diet may increase risk of arsenic, mercury exposure

 Study rewrites the history of corn in corn country

 Mongolia herders reel under dreaded 'dzud' weather
FROTH AND BUBBLE
Italy asks EU aid as cost of quakes hits 23 bn euros

 Cyclone bears down on Mozambique coast

 Ventura fault could cause stronger shaking

 Researchers catch extreme waves with higher-resolution modeling
FROTH AND BUBBLE
Interim authorities to begin work in Mali's north

 UN demands armed groups stop fighting in C. Africa

 S. Sudan army says general who quit was 'deeply' corrupt

 Ivory Coast arrests six journalists over mutiny 'false information'
FROTH AND BUBBLE
Study links working remotely to more stress, insomnia

 Study: The human brain always has a backup plan

 Chimpanzee feet allow scientists a new grasp on human foot evolution

 Humans subconsciously perceive words as 'round' or 'sharp'



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement