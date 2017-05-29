Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Earth Science News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















WEATHER REPORT
Violent storm kills 13 in Moscow area
 by Staff Writers
 Moscow (AFP) May 29, 2017


A violent storm swept through Moscow area Monday, leaving 13 people dead and dozens injured as freak winds toppled hundreds of trees, officials said.

"The storm killed 11 people and 70 others have been seriously injured," Moscow mayor Sergei Sobyanin said, according to Interfax.

"The victims are receiving proper care".

Two more deaths were reported later, with the investigative committee of the Moscow region saying that an 11-year-old girl and a 57-year-old man were killed, one by a falling tree and the other a flying fence.

Earlier, investigators said that the victims were mostly killed by falling trees and various structures, including a bus stop. Investigators travelled to the scenes of the accidents and questioned witnesses.

The injured were being treated at 10 different medical facilities in the capital, the local health department told AFP, warning that the death toll could rise.

Sobyanin expressed his condolences, saying the tragedy "is unprecedented".

"It's due to the fact that the storm hit in the middle of the day, which is why there is such a large number of victims," he said.

Sobyanin had earlier written on Twitter: "Several hundred trees were felled," adding: "We are taking necessary measures to deal with the consequences."

Moscow emergencies services dispatched units to remove the downed trees but had no information about any serious material damage, a spokesman told AFP by phone.

The weather caused delays at Moscow's airports and the express train service to Vnukovo airport was halted as workers removed a tree from the line.

The director of the Russia's Gidromedtsentr weather service Roman Vilfand told Russian agencies that wind speed reached 22 metres (yards) per second during the hurricane and that another storm could hit the capital overnight.

WEATHER REPORT
Seven dead, 19 missing in Haiti storms
 Port-Au-Prince (AFP) May 19, 2017
 Seven people have died and 19 fishermen are reported lost at sea after two days of heavy rain lashed Haiti, the interior ministry said Friday. Two young children were among the fatalities, which all occured in northern Haiti, while the people missing at sea were caught in rough weather off the southwestern coast, said ministry spokesman Guillaume Albert Moleon. "Unfortunately, we must de ... read more
Related Links
 Weather News at TerraDaily.com
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

WEATHER REPORT
UN braces for up to 200,000 Iraqis to flee Mosul

 Why civilian deaths in Iraq and Syria are increasing

 Airbus Foundation and Airbus BizLab seek innovative concepts for humanitarian challenges

 Witnesses to trauma can develop irrational fears
WEATHER REPORT
One-dimensional crystals for low-temperature thermoelectric cooling

 New theory predicts wetted area of droplets colliding with flat surface

 Physicists discover mechanism behind granular capillary effect

 Collecting real-time data for material microstructural evolution during radiation exposure
WEATHER REPORT
Researchers untangle causes of differences in East Coast sea level rise

 LA lawns use 70 billion gallons of water a year

 Great Barrier Reef bleaching worse than first thought

 How X-rays helped to solve mystery of floating rocks
WEATHER REPORT
Methane seeping from Arctic seabed may have an upside

 NASA's Arctic Ecosystem Science Flights Begin

 Elevation could help explain why Antarctica is warming slower than Arctic

 China says no mining planned in Antarctica
WEATHER REPORT
In China, maggots finish plates, and food waste

 Bordeaux pins hopes for ravaged vineyards on June bloom

 Bordeaux pins hopes for ravaged vineyards on June bloom

 Helping plants pump iron
WEATHER REPORT
Study explains severity of 9.2 magnitude Sumatra earthquake

 Sri Lanka deploys thousands of troops as flood toll climbs to 169

 Expect above-average Atlantic hurricane season, US forecasters say

 Sri Lanka deploys more troops as flood toll climbs to 180
WEATHER REPORT
Biafra's military veterans: no regrets, 50 years on

 Africa, so close yet so far from G7 summit

 Rwanda to control presidential candidates' social media use

 Nigeria seizes illegal arms shipment
WEATHER REPORT
New hypothesis about the origin of humankind suggests oldest hominin lived in Europe

 Portions of human skeletal structure were established millions of years earlier than previously thought,

 Study reveals architecture of the 'second brain,' the enteric nervous system

 'Moral enhancement' technologies are neither feasible nor wise



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement