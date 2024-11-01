Earth Science News
EARLY EARTH
 Ancient croc relative shifted from four legs to two as it matured
illustration only

Ancient croc relative shifted from four legs to two as it matured

by Clarence Oxford
 Los Angeles CA (SPX) Mar 09, 2026
 A peculiar ancient relative of modern crocodiles that appears to have started life on four legs before adopting a two legged stance in adulthood has been described in a new study. The reptile, named Sonselasuchus cedrus, is a member of the shuvosaurid group and lived alongside early dinosaurs in what is now Petrified Forest National Park in Arizona during the Late Triassic, around 225 to 201 million years ago.

Researchers from the University of Washington Department of Biology and the Burke Museum analyzed limb proportions from hundreds of fossils to reconstruct how the animal moved as it grew. They conclude that this poodle sized reptile likely began life walking on all fours, then shifted to bipedal locomotion as its hind limbs became longer and more robust through growth.

"By analyzing the proportions of the limb skeletons of different animals, they determined its bipedal stance (standing on two feet) may have been the result of a differential growth pattern," explains lead author Elliott Armour Smith. "We think that Sonselasuchus had more proportional forelimbs and hindlimbs as young, and their hindlimb grew longer and more robust through adulthood. Essentially, we think these creatures started out their lives on four legs... they then started walking on two legs as they grew up. This is particularly peculiar."

The fossils of Sonselasuchus were excavated from a rich bonebed in the Sonsela Member of the Upper Triassic Chinle Formation at Petrified Forest National Park. The genus name honors this geologic unit, while the species name cedrus refers to a cedar tree, reflecting the evergreen conifers that characterized Late Triassic forests in the region.

Professor Christian Sidor of the Burke Museum, who coauthored the study, was part of the team that began excavating the site in 2014. Over a decade of fieldwork has yielded about 950 bones attributable to Sonselasuchus and more than 3,000 fossil bones in total from the bonebed. The site has also produced fossils of fish, amphibians, dinosaurs and other reptiles, and more than 30 University of Washington students and volunteers have taken part in the excavations.

The anatomy of Sonselasuchus provides important clues to its appearance and lifestyle. The animal is estimated to have stood about 25 inches tall and possessed a toothless beak, a large eye socket and hollow bones. These features recall those of ornithomimid theropod dinosaurs, which evolved much later, but the authors emphasize that the similarities evolved independently in croc line and bird line archosaurs.

"Although similar to the ornithomimid dinosaurs these features would have evolved separately," Armour Smith notes, "and this similarity was probably due to the fact that croc-line and bird-line archosaurs evolved in the same ecosystems and converged upon similar ecological roles. Also, despite the fact that features like bipedalism, a toothless beak, hollow bones and a large orbit are characteristic of ornithomimid theropod dinosaurs, shuvosaurids like Sonselasuchus show that these features evolved on the croc-line as well."

The discovery of Sonselasuchus adds to evidence that croc line archosaurs experimented with diverse body plans and locomotor strategies during the Triassic. The differential growth pattern inferred from the limb proportions suggests that developmental changes played a key role in the transition from quadrupedal to bipedal stance in this lineage. The fossil material also highlights how extensive bonebeds can illuminate individual species and broader Late Triassic ecosystems.

Research Report:Osteology and relationships of a new shuvosaurid (Pseudosuchia, Poposauroidea) from the Upper Triassic Chinle Formation of Petrified Forest National Park, Arizona, U.S.A.

Related Links
 Burke Museum
 Explore The Early Earth at TerraDaily.com

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
EARLY EARTH
Ancient trilobite shells reveal durable chitin and long term carbon storage
 Los Angeles CA (SPX) Feb 08, 2026
 A UT San Antonio led international team has identified chitin in trilobite fossils more than 500 million years old, marking the first confirmed detection of this organic molecule in the extinct arthropod group. The discovery reveals that key biological polymers can persist in the rock record for far longer than scientists once assumed, reshaping ideas about how organic carbon is stored in Earths crust over geologic time. Chitin is the primary organic component of modern crab shells and insect exos ... read more
EARLY EARTH
Residents warned 'crocs everywhere' after north Australia floods

 Shelter rankings and shower-timing apps: Israelis, Palestinians adjust to Iranian rockets

 Huge pit visible in Shanghai after viral sinkhole video

 Mexican navy ships arrive with humanitarian aid for Cuba
EARLY EARTH
AI mapping sharpens global view of human development gaps

 After oil, US moves to secure access to Venezuelan minerals

 AI prosthetic arm speed shapes sense of body ownership in VR

 ST Engineering iDirect and G&S SatCom align network and service management on Intuition
EARLY EARTH
Warming El Nino may return later this year: UN

 Southern Indian Ocean waters lose salt as climate shifts currents

 Artificial wetlands help clean runoff and support circular agriculture

 Gyroscopic wave device targets broadband ocean power
EARLY EARTH
In Finland, kids take hovercraft to school over frozen Baltic Sea

 Flights map how aerosols shape Antarctic clouds

 Antarctic drilling peers into ice sheet's deep past

 Russia avoids confrontation in Arctic, Norwegian official says
EARLY EARTH
Philippines' 'Cockroach Lord' goes to bat for misunderstood bugs

 Regrowing marginal farmland can curb emissions without cutting food output

 Trump issues order to support production of glyphosate

 Coffee regions hit by extra days of extreme heat: scientists
EARLY EARTH
Flash floods in Nairobi kill 23

 Solar-driven ionosphere charges may nudge stressed faults toward rupture

 Man missing in floods as France hit by record 35 days of rain

 Climate change turbocharged Spain's Valencia floods: study
EARLY EARTH
DR Congo mine landslide death toll tops 200: government

 UN chief, Ghana condemn attack on peacekeepers in Lebanon

 Senegal Navy searches for three missing sailors

 Madagascar's new leader in Moscow for talks with Putin
EARLY EARTH
Brain learns faster from rare rewards than from repetition

 New tech and AI set to take athlete data business to next level

 French duo reach Shanghai, completing year-and-a-half walk

 Men's fashion goes low-risk in uncertain world
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2026 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.