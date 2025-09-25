Ancient iron spheres reveal ocean carbon shortage in early Earth

The research, led by Professor Jordon Hemingway, overturns long-standing assumptions about carbon storage during critical geobiological eras. Analysis revealed that between 1,000 and 541 million years ago, oceans held 90 to 99 percent less dissolved organic carbon than today, not more as previously believed. This challenges prevailing explanations for the link between ice ages, oxygen surges and the rise of complex life.
Dissolved organic carbon, generated by photosynthetic organisms and recycled by microbes, is today a massive reservoir containing 200 times more carbon than is found in living marine organisms. For decades, scientists argued that this pool must have been especially large during the Proterozoic era to drive major climate and biological shifts. The new findings suggest the opposite.
According to the team, the decline in ancient dissolved carbon likely resulted from larger organisms sinking rapidly to the seafloor, bypassing recycling processes in the oxygen-poor deep ocean. Only after the second great oxygenation event did marine oxygen levels rise sufficiently to restore the reservoir to modern levels of around 660 billion tonnes of carbon.
Lead author Nir Galili emphasized the wider implications: "We need new explanations for how ice ages, complex life and oxygen increase are related." The study also carries relevance for today, as human-driven warming and ocean deoxygenation could echo conditions that reshaped Earth's biosphere in deep time.
Research Report:The geologic history of marine dissolved organic carbon from iron oxides
Related Links
ETH Zurich
Water News - Science, Technology and Politics
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Trump sued over plans to deploy National Guard to Portland
Hong Kong's coastal businesses pick up pieces after typhoon
Philippine protest arrests leave parents seeking answers
No pause for food delivery riders during Pakistan's monsoon
US tech company Cloud HQ announces $4.8 bn data center project in Mexico
Voyager debuts first space based multi cloud region to advance orbital data processing
NASA laser comms demo achieves record data transmission from deep space
NASA Arcstone satellite and spectrometer begin active lunar calibration mission
Ancient iron spheres reveal ocean carbon shortage in early Earth
Nickel mining threatens Indonesia coral haven, NGOs warn
Climate change causing havoc with global water cycle: UN
China warns Papua New Guinea over Australian defence deal
85 hidden lakes discovered beneath Antarctic ice sheet
Nordic ministers attend Greenland war games without US
Sweden's Sami fear for future amid rare earth mining plans
Algal blooms shaped global carbon cycle during Antarctic Cold Reversal
|
Warmer climate boosts north German vineyards; Bumper harvest falls flat for Italy's Asti vineyards
Floods devastate India's breadbasket of Punjab
Fruit fly tests in Greece target invasive species threat
Global warming linked to consumption of sugary drinks, ice cream
South China cleans up after powerful Typhoon Ragasa
Four dead in Thailand monsoon floods
Typhoon Ragasa hits south China after killing 15 in Taiwan
Philippines 'ghost' flood projects leave residents stranded
Clashes in DR Congo despite peace efforts
Algeria says army raid kills six militants
Zambian farmers sue Chinese mining firms over toxic spill
Paramilitary drones hit key sites in Sudan's south: army official
Oldest practice of smoke-dried mummification traced to Asia Pacific hunter gatherers
Morocco High Atlas whistle language strives for survival
AI helps UK woman rediscover lost voice after 25 years
New Ethiopian fossil find reveals unknown Australopithecus species alongside early Homo
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters