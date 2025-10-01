Satellite partnership advances AquaWatch water quality monitoring



Surrey Satellite Technology Limited (SSTL) has announced progress on AquaWatch-AUK, a joint UK-Australia satellite development project addressing global water quality challenges. The initiative, supported through the UK Space Agency's International Bilateral Fund (IBF) Call 2, builds on earlier AquaWatch collaboration and reinforces the UK-Australia Space Bridge.

The project integrates satellite-based Earth Observation (EO) data with in-situ measurements to create a scalable water monitoring system. Plans call for an Australian AquaWatch satellite equipped with CSIRO's Cyanosense hyperspectral imager. This instrument enables detailed biochemical water analysis, complementing ESA's NAIAD mission and enhancing the frequency and accuracy of monitoring.

Data from the satellites will feed into platforms including the UK EO DataHub and Australia's Earth Analytics Science and Innovation (EASI) platform. The integration bridges the gap between space-based observations and ground-level measurements, providing comprehensive insight into water quality.

The collaboration offers mutual benefits. For Australia, it accelerates domestic satellite development through SSTL's knowledge transfer, strengthens industrial capacity, and tackles regional water quality challenges while creating new economic opportunities. For the UK, it aligns with IBF objectives by boosting investment, advancing small satellite and EO leadership, and opening new export pathways.

The IBF-funded effort is expected to prepare the way for a dedicated Australian water monitoring satellite. By leveraging the NAIAD satellite design and incorporating advanced Australian technology, the initiative aims to lower costs while expanding technical capabilities.

"AquaWatch exemplifies how international collaboration can address shared global challenges, fostering innovation and economic growth," said Clive Oates, Head of SSTL Australia. "This initiative strengthens the UK and Australia's leadership in EO technology and paves the way for scalable, sustainable solutions to water quality monitoring worldwide."

