Earth Science News
WHALES AHOY
 Animal rights activists denounce Icelandic whaling plans
Animal rights activists denounce Icelandic whaling plans
 by AFP Staff Writers
 Reykjavik (AFP) May 1, 2025

An Icelandic whaling company plans to hunt minke whales this summer in a first for the country since 2021, a decision denounced Thursday by animal rights activists.

Iceland is one of only three countries that still allows commercial whale hunting, along with Norway and Japan.

It issued licenses in December to two whaling companies for 2025-2029, setting annual catches of 209 fin whales and 217 minke whales during each year's whaling season, which runs from mid-June to September.

Iceland's whalers have not hunted minke whales in recent years, saying it is not profitable.

In 2018, six minke whales were hunted and in 2021, one minke whale was hunted.

But the Tjaldtangi company said it plans to give it a try this summer.

"We'll start with one. It's one at a time," managing director Gunnar Torfason told Icelandic media Visir this week.

His ship Halldor Sigurdsson and four crew plan to hunt off the country's coast, including off of Isafjordur in northwest Iceland.

Iceland's only other active whaling company in recent years -- Hvalur, which hunts only fin whales -- said in early April that it would not hunt this year for the second straight year due to lack of profitability.

The decision to resume minke whaling has been criticised by Iceland's growing tourism industry, after the Travel Industry Association and the Icelandic Whale Watching Association recently proposed that the Isafjordur Bay be defined a whale sanctuary.

Animal rights activists also denounced the whaling plans.

"As well as being cruel and unjustified, this whaling ignores the fact that whales are worth far more to the economy alive than dead," a spokeswoman for the Humane World for Animals association, Wendy Higgins, told AFP.

Torfason said he was not concerned about the criticism or risk of protests.

"We have a very good relationship with the people in the area. I feel a lot of goodwill in Isafjordur and there is a lot of excitement among the people of the Westfjords to get minke whale meat this summer," he said.

"There are high demands on the hunt and it is crucial to keep the welfare of the animals in mind. There are very high demands made of us," he said, referring to Icelandic regulations ensuring among things that the whales are killed quickly so they don't suffer.

Related Links
 Follow the Whaling Debate

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
WHALES AHOY
Economic turmoil extends Iceland whaling halt
 Reykjavik (AFP) April 12, 2025
 Iceland's only active whaling company, Hvalur, will not hunt whales this summer for a second straight year because of global economic pressures, local media said Saturday. Iceland, Norway, and Japan are the only countries still to allow commercial whaling, a practice widely condemned by animal rights groups. "Hvalur hf. intends to cancel its whaling season slated for this summer. Company employees were informed earlier this week," broadcaster RUV wrote on its website. "As we see the situatio ... read more
WHALES AHOY
Explosion in northern China housing complex kills one, injures 21

 Myanmar junta lets post-quake truce expire

 France adopts major new bill to combat drug-related crime

 Four dead, 13 injured in Algeria landslide
WHALES AHOY
Microsoft reports strong results driven by cloud and AI; Urges fast 'resolution' of transatlantic trade issues

 NASA develops flight-ready aerogel antennas for next-gen airspace communications

 British Steel abandons job cut plans after govt rescue

 Meta to start using Europeans' data for AI training May 27
WHALES AHOY
New Zealand, Phillippines sign troops deal in 'deteriorating' strategic environment

 Canadian firm makes first bid for international seabed mining license

 Dead salmon create election stink on Australian island

 Mexico agrees to send water to US after Trump threatens tariffs
WHALES AHOY
Thawing permafrost dots Siberia with rash of mounds

 Summer 2024 was Lapland's warmest in 2,000 years: study

 Ice cores from tropics challenge Holocene temperature models

 Melting glaciers at the end of the Ice Age may have sped up continental drift, fueled volcanic eruptions
WHALES AHOY
Elitist no more, caviar is turning casual

 Less-thirsty rice offers hope in drought-stricken Chile

 Iraq farmers turn to groundwater to boost desert yield

 Will the vegetables of the future be fortified using tiny needles?
WHALES AHOY
Volcanic eruptions linked to satellite disruption risks in upper atmosphere

 Philippine typhoon victims remember day Pope Francis brought hope

 Researchers solve one of Earth's ancient volcanic mysteries

 Myanmar marks month of misery since historic quake
WHALES AHOY
Sudan paramilitaries shell famine-hit camp, kill over 20

 Sudan paramilitaries kill at least 165 in Darfur city over 10 days: activists

 UN experts demand probe of reported mass killings in Mali

 Nigeria court orders seizure of 73 properties linked to Chinese scam suspects
WHALES AHOY
Sunscreen and shelter strategies may have shielded early humans from solar radiation

 'Toxic beauty': Rise of 'looksmaxxing' influencers

 'Toxic beauty': Rise of 'looksmaxxing' influencers

 A visual pathway in the brain may do more than recognize objects
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.