Earth Science News
SHAKE AND BLOW
 Researchers solve one of Earth's ancient volcanic mysteries
illustration only
Researchers solve one of Earth's ancient volcanic mysteries
 by Georgia Jiang
 College Park, MD (SPX) May 01, 2025

Geologists led by the University of Maryland and the University of Hawaii finally connected the dots between one of the largest volcanic eruptions in Earth's history and its source deep beneath the Pacific Ocean.

In a paper published in the journal Nature on April 30, 2025, the team revealed that the same underwater hotspot created both a chain of underwater volcanoes in the southern Pacific region and the massive Ontong-Java Plateau, the largest volcanic platform on Earth.

"Up until now, we've had this extremely disconnected picture of the Pacific and its volcanoes," said the study's corresponding author Val Finlayson, an assistant research scientist in UMD's Department of Geology. "But for the first time, we're able to make a clear connection between the younger southern and older western Pacific volcanic systems. It's a discovery that gives us a more complete history of how the Pacific Ocean basin has evolved over millions of years to become what it is today."

For years, scientists wondered whether the southern Pacific Ocean's Louisville hotspot-an area where hot and chemically distinct material from deep inside the Earth rises to the surface to create volcanoes-formed both the underwater mountain chain bearing its name and the 120-million-year-old Ontong-Java Plateau, a submerged seafloor platform located what is now north of the Solomon Islands. Previous theories and models on how the Pacific seafloor moved attempted to explain the connection between the two major geological features but failed to provide a definitive answer.

"Much of the physical evidence for a connection between Louisville and Ontong-Java has disappeared because part of the Louisville hotspot track was subducted, or pushed, under tectonic plates in the Pacific region," Finlayson said. "We had to sample deeply submerged volcanoes from a different long-lived hotspot track to find evidence from tens of millions of years ago that suggested our models for the Pacific plate needed revision."

Finlayson and her team made their first breakthrough when they discovered a series of underwater mountains near Samoa that were much older than expected for volcanoes in the area. By analyzing the age and chemical makeup of ancient rock samples taken from the area,

Research Report:Pacific hotspots reveal a Louisville-Ontong Java Nui tectonic link

Related Links
 University of Maryland
 Bringing Order To A World Of Disasters
When the Earth Quakes
A world of storm and tempest

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
SHAKE AND BLOW
Volcano in Philippines sends ash miles into the air
 Manila (AFP) April 8, 2025
 A volcano in the central Philippines erupted early Tuesday morning, sending a plume of ash 4,000 metres (2.5 miles) into the sky and prompting calls for local school cancellations. Kanlaon Volcano, one of 24 active volcanoes in the Southeast Asian nation, erupted in December, prompting the evacuation of surrounding villages. The area around the volcano on the island of Negros was still under evacuation orders when Tuesday's eruption occurred. "An explosive eruption is currently occurring at ... read more
SHAKE AND BLOW
Explosion in northern China housing complex kills one, injures 21

 Myanmar junta lets post-quake truce expire

 Four dead, 13 injured in Algeria landslide

 France adopts major new bill to combat drug-related crime
SHAKE AND BLOW
Microsoft reports strong results driven by cloud and AI; Urges fast 'resolution' of transatlantic trade issues

 NASA develops flight-ready aerogel antennas for next-gen airspace communications

 British Steel abandons job cut plans after govt rescue

 Meta to start using Europeans' data for AI training May 27
SHAKE AND BLOW
New Zealand, Phillippines sign troops deal in 'deteriorating' strategic environment

 China says US deep-sea mining plan 'violates international law'

 UK water sector faces massive upgrade costs

 Canadian firm makes first bid for international seabed mining license
SHAKE AND BLOW
Thawing permafrost dots Siberia with rash of mounds

 Summer 2024 was Lapland's warmest in 2,000 years: study

 Ice cores from tropics challenge Holocene temperature models

 Melting glaciers at the end of the Ice Age may have sped up continental drift, fueled volcanic eruptions
SHAKE AND BLOW
Elitist no more, caviar is turning casual

 Less-thirsty rice offers hope in drought-stricken Chile

 Iraq farmers turn to groundwater to boost desert yield

 Will the vegetables of the future be fortified using tiny needles?
SHAKE AND BLOW
Volcanic eruptions linked to satellite disruption risks in upper atmosphere

 Powerful 6.2-magnitude quake hits off Istanbul coast

 Hundreds of buildings damaged, dozens injured in 6.3 Ecuador quake

 Philippine typhoon victims remember day Pope Francis brought hope
SHAKE AND BLOW
Sudan paramilitaries shell famine-hit camp, kill over 20

 Sudan paramilitaries kill at least 165 in Darfur city over 10 days: activists

 UN experts demand probe of reported mass killings in Mali

 Nigeria court orders seizure of 73 properties linked to Chinese scam suspects
SHAKE AND BLOW
Sunscreen and shelter strategies may have shielded early humans from solar radiation

 'Toxic beauty': Rise of 'looksmaxxing' influencers

 'Toxic beauty': Rise of 'looksmaxxing' influencers

 A visual pathway in the brain may do more than recognize objects
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.