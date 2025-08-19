Earth Science News
WATER WORLD
 Australia probes Nauru-China business deal
Australia probes Nauru-China business deal
 by AFP Staff Writers
 Sydney (AFP) Aug 19, 2025

Australia was Tuesday investigating whether Pacific microstate Nauru breached a security treaty by inking a lucrative business deal with a Chinese company.

Nauru last week announced it had signed a US$650 million economic development agreement with the China Rural Revitilisation and Development Corporation.

Australian Minister for Pacific Island Affairs Pat Conroy said officials were looking into whether that deal complied with a recent security pact between Canberra and Nauru.

"(Australia) is engaging with the government of Nauru about whether it activates parts of our treaty," Conroy told reporters.

"That is a really important treaty for us -- that helps position us as a security partner of choice with Nauru."

Australia and Nauru announced a landmark security treaty in December last year, advancing Canberra's aim of blunting China's growing regional influence.

Under the deal, Nauru must seek Australia's agreement before it signs any bilateral accords on maritime security, defence and policing.

Nauru also agreed to consult Australia if other parties look to strike agreements granting them access to critical infrastructure such as ports and airfields or its banking sector.

In return, Nauru receives tens of millions of dollars to prop up its government budget and bolster its stretched police force.

Nauru last year surprised many Pacific watchers when it abruptly severed diplomatic links with Taiwan in favour of Beijing.

Nauru's Foreign Affairs Minister Lionel Aingimea travelled to Beijing to sign the business deal last week.

The China Rural Revitilisation and Development Corporation agreed to invest in key sectors such as agriculture and fisheries, according to a Nauru government release.

Nauru, population 12,500, is one of the world's smallest countries with a mainland measuring just 20 square kilometres (7.7 square miles).

It is considered especially vulnerable to climate change.

Related Links
 Water News - Science, Technology and Politics

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
WATER WORLD
Solomon Islands says China not influencing diplomatic decisions
 Suva, Fiji (AFP) Aug 14, 2025
 Solomon Islands defended its move to bar some partners from an influential summit of South Pacific leaders, brushing aside claims on Thursday of a looming split or that China is influencing its decisions. China, the United States and Taiwan have all been barred from the annual Pacific Islands Forum in Honiara next month, an event they usually attend. China counts the Solomon Islands among its closest partners in the South Pacific and signed a secretive security pact with Honiara in 2022. ... read more
WATER WORLD
Survivors claw through rubble after deadly Pakistan cloudburst

 Robots deployed for Fukushima radioactive debris removal

 Swiss Re profit jumps despite Los Angeles fires

 Rain halts rescue operation after Pakistan floods kill hundreds
WATER WORLD
SwRI unveils spacecraft impact detection system for orbital debris

 Automated collision avoidance system moves closer to space deployment

 What is NASA's Distributed Spacecraft Autonomy?

 Rice University scientists launch powerful new online tool to streamline mineral identification
WATER WORLD
Solomon Islands says China not influencing diplomatic decisions

 Australia probes Nauru-China business deal

 Hong Kong arrests 2 over suspected $6.7 mln water scam

 Pollution hotspots at England's most famous lake need 'urgent' action
WATER WORLD
Antarctic climate shifts threaten 'catastrophic' impacts globally

 Antarctic phytoplankton trends reveal sea ice retreat impact; Ecosystem engineering in the oceans

 Falling ice accelerates glacier retreat in Greenland

 Surging tourism is polluting Antarctica, scientists warn
WATER WORLD
China charts high yield low input pathway for staple crops

 Agriculture spread via coexistence and gradual mixing; deep roots of the Anthropocene revealed

 Organic molecules help soil store water even in desertlike conditions

 China extends anti-subsidy probe into EU dairy products
WATER WORLD
Death toll from northern Pakistan monsoon floods hits almost 400

 Hurricane Erin weakens but still threatens US coast

 Years after an earthquake, rivers still carry the mountains downstream

 Torrential Pakistan monsoon rains kill more than 20 as deluge continues
WATER WORLD
France discussing 'unjustified' arrest of citizen in Mali

 Jihadists attack two military positions in Mali

 WFP aid convoy attacked in Sudan's Darfur

 Japan hosts African leaders for development conference
WATER WORLD
New Ethiopian fossil find reveals unknown Australopithecus species alongside early Homo

 Scrumped fruit shaped ape evolution and human fondness for alcohol

 Cold climate origins of primates challenge long held tropical forest theory

 Japan's World Cosplay Summit to escape summer heat in 2027
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.