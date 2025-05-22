Bangladesh army chief wants elections 'by December'

General Waker-Uz-Zaman was reported to have told officers on Wednesday that elections should be held by December this year -- if not earlier, according to Bangladeshi newspapers.
The South Asian nation of around 170 million people has been in political turmoil since the student-led revolt that ousted then-prime minister Sheikh Hasina in August, with parties protesting on the streets making rafts of demands.
"Bangladesh is passing through a chaotic phase," Waker-Uz-Zaman said, according to the newspapers.
"The situation is worsening by the day. The structure of the civil administration and law enforcement agencies has collapsed and failed to reconstitute."
No date has been set for elections but interim leader, Nobel Peace Prize winner Muhammad Yunus, has promised polls will be held by June 2026 at the latest.
But the key Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), seen as the front-runners in the elections, have repeatedly demanded an election date.
The BNP on Wednesday held protests in the capital Dhaka, significant in that they for the first time demonstrated against the caretaker government.
In response to a question from an officer, the army chief reportedly said: "Elections should be held by December, if not earlier."
He also is reported to have told officers to "carry out your duties with honesty and impartiality during the election".
It was Waker-Uz-Zaman who announced in August last year that Hasina had been overthrown, with the military taking brief control.
Days later, Waker-Uz-Zaman handed over power to Yunus, 84, who has said he will lead the caretaker government until the next elections.
Lieutenant Colonel Sami-Ud-Dowla Chowdhury, the military spokesperson, confirmed that Waker-Uz-Zaman had addressed officers on Wednesday but said the "meeting was confidential".
But three sources with direct knowledge of the meeting told AFP that the army chief emphasised the urgency of holding elections and said they should be held by December.
Known for his calm demeanour, Waker-Uz-Zaman appeared frustrated and dissatisfied during the session, they said.
Related Links
Democracy in the 21st century at TerraDaily.com
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Landslide at gold mine in Indonesia's east kills six, 14 missing
Syria gives holdout armed groups deadline to join state forces
Reports of Indian navy forcing Rohingyas into sea 'unconscionable': UN expert
Climate change increasing risk of pregnancy problems: study
Rare earth production outside China 'major milestone'
Vietnam jails 23 people over rare earths exploitation
TAU Systems Secures Exclusive Beam Time on World's Most Powerful Laser for Advanced Particle Research
Nvidia unveils plan for Taiwan's first 'AI supercomputer'
Tokyo to waive basic water bills to combat extreme heat
Healing Ozone Hole Key to Boosting Southern Ocean Carbon Uptake
'Serious problem': Afghan capital losing race against water shortages
Villagers vow to fight new Panama Canal reservoir 'to the end'
Mountain Glaciers Face Centuries-Long Recovery Even if Warming Reversed
Biodiversity boom in Antarctic soils driven by microbial cooperation
Krypton-81 Dating Achieved for Antarctic Ice by USTC Researchers
Polar bear biopsies to shed light on Arctic pollutants
|
Reawakening Ancient Crops to Address Modern Climate Challenges
Kenyan trial challenges law against seed sharing
After Catastrophe Urban and Peri-Urban Farming Could Sustain Medium-Sized Cities
China, EU suspend Brazil chicken imports over bird flu
Flood victims stranded on roofs as downpours lash eastern Australia
6.1-magnitude quake hits off Greek island of Crete: USGS
Massive floods strand over 50,000 in eastern Australia
NASA-French Satellite Spots Large-Scale River Waves for First Time
Somalia climate shocks and aid cuts create perfect storm
Six dead in ICoast landslide after heavy rain
Nigeria army head vows to counter jihadist attacks
Sudan accuses UAE of deporting consular staff
Orangutan Communication Reveals Surprising Complexity Once Thought Uniquely Human
Ancient Hands Reveal Diverse Gripping Abilities in Early Hominins
Hormone cycles shape the structure and function of key memory regions in the brain
Chimpanzees Use Medicinal Plants for Wound Care and Hygiene in Ugandan Forests
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters